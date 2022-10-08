ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Marco Island businesses and beaches opening up

A sense of normalcy on Marco Island since a lot of restaurants, shops, rental places, and even South Beach opened back up. But, keep in mind, health officials ask people not to swim in the Gulf, and there are still piles of storm debris on the streets. Quite a few...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cleaning debris in SWFL left behind from Hurricane Ian

We are two weeks past Hurricane Ian but in many ways, the cleanup is just beginning. Piles of debris start to clutter outside people’s homes who just want to leave Ian in the past. Collecting all of the storm debris mostly falls on the county, and they’re doing a...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
thesandpaper.net

Ian Is a Warning to Coastal Areas From FL to NJ

As a New Jersey native who lives part time in Florida, I am not sure how to write the most important letter to the editor, for me, since I got out of college in 1978. The devastation here in Fort Myers, Fla., makes Superstorm Sandy look like an afternoon thunderstorm, and we are 15 miles from the Gulf Coast.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Debris cleanup efforts made in Cape Coral

Piles of storm debris are scattered across the Southwest Florida area, and the public still has a lot of questions. Debris, tree branches, furniture, and so many obscure items spread out pell-mell waiting to be picked up. The question that many people in Southwest Florida are asking themselves is, when is it going to get picked up?
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 person seriously injured in semitruck crash on Palm Beach Blvd near LaBelle

One person was seriously injured in a Wednesday morning crash between a pickup truck and a semitruck on Palm Beach Boulevard in Hendry County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the semi was hauling concrete blocks when it struck the pickup west of Fort Denaud Road. The westbound lanes of Palm Beach Boulevard are blocked and traffic is heavily congested.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
Building Design & Construction

Real estate development practices worsened impact of Hurricane Ian

A century ago, the southwest Florida coast was mostly swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. Since then, real estate developers manipulated coastal and riverine ecosystems through dredging and filling to create valuable, buildable land. The results of their efforts created coastal communities that were home to more than 2 million people when Hurricane Ian struck.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lightning caused Cape Coral power outages Sunday night

An ongoing issue in Southwest Florida’s largest city revolves around power, almost two weeks since Hurricane Ian, and some people in Cape Coral still don’t have power. Generators are seen all around Cape Coral, but Estelle Oren, a resident of the city, told WINK News she doesn’t have a generator, so she chose to take the heat.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Some in Cape Coral still waiting for power after Ian

Some people in Cape Coral are still having power issues in their neighborhoods. One woman said it was starting to become frustrating. Finding generators was difficult for many people who live in Cape Coral. Those who did get electricity before others invited neighbors to cool off. “I didn’t think it...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Car fire on I-75 in Collier County

A car went up in flames on I-75 in Collier County on Monday afternoon. According to the North Collier Fire Rescue District, Engines 40 and 46 along with Water Tender 10 extinguished a vehicle fire. The car was in the southbound lane at exit 108 on I-75. It is unclear...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County closing inland points of distribution for food, water

Lee County says it is closing the remaining inland points of distribution for food and water on Wednesday afternoon. The county will close PODs at 5 p.m. at the following locations, as “water and power are restored, businesses reopen and nonprofits reopen, making additional food and meals available”:
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Orlando trio arrested, accused of looting on Fort Myers Beach

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested three men from Orlando for looting on Fort Myers Beach. Gustavo Rizo, 23, Rotmel Rodriguez-Plasencia, 26, and Abdiel Lopez-Rivera, 32, were arrested after some called deputies to report a tow truck crew that was taking items from a home. Deputies...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel becoming hopeful making progress one day at a time

An image of hope nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian demolished the City of Sanibel. The first trucks and crews drove over the Sanibel Causeway. To some people, it may just look like crews on their way to restore power, but for the people of Sanibel, it’s much more than that, it’s hope.
SANIBEL, FL

