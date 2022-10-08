Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Breathtaking Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Marco Island businesses and beaches opening up
A sense of normalcy on Marco Island since a lot of restaurants, shops, rental places, and even South Beach opened back up. But, keep in mind, health officials ask people not to swim in the Gulf, and there are still piles of storm debris on the streets. Quite a few...
WINKNEWS.com
Farmer Joe’s distributes food in Cape Coral, remains closed because of Hurricane Ian roof damage
Farmer Joe’s grocery store in Cape Coral looks fine from the outside, but Hurricane Ian wrecked parts of its roof. The store at 1401 SW Pine Island Road opened to packed crowds in January and has grown to about 400 employees. But Farmer Joe’s will be closed for weeks,...
WINKNEWS.com
Cleaning debris in SWFL left behind from Hurricane Ian
We are two weeks past Hurricane Ian but in many ways, the cleanup is just beginning. Piles of debris start to clutter outside people’s homes who just want to leave Ian in the past. Collecting all of the storm debris mostly falls on the county, and they’re doing a...
thesandpaper.net
Ian Is a Warning to Coastal Areas From FL to NJ
As a New Jersey native who lives part time in Florida, I am not sure how to write the most important letter to the editor, for me, since I got out of college in 1978. The devastation here in Fort Myers, Fla., makes Superstorm Sandy look like an afternoon thunderstorm, and we are 15 miles from the Gulf Coast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Residents hope there is a solution for the traffic onto Fort Myers Beach
Residents trying to return to Fort Myers Beach are having to wait in long lines of traffic to get back to their homes. It is the result of there being only one way on and off of the island. “It just sucks,” said Bob Anderson, who is upset about the...
Fort Myers working to remove stranded boats from downtown
Many people are wondering when are the boats going to be removed from near Centennial Park and the Yacht Basin.
WINKNEWS.com
Debris cleanup efforts made in Cape Coral
Piles of storm debris are scattered across the Southwest Florida area, and the public still has a lot of questions. Debris, tree branches, furniture, and so many obscure items spread out pell-mell waiting to be picked up. The question that many people in Southwest Florida are asking themselves is, when is it going to get picked up?
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers man: Street ‘became’ Caloosahatchee River during Ian
A North Fort Myers resident who saw WINK News visiting Sunrise Drive on Tuesday morning asked anchor Annette Montgomery to go see East North Shore Drive, another site of major flooding during Hurricane Ian. Several street lights were out, and cars sat with their hoods and trunks open. Neighbors say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
1 person seriously injured in semitruck crash on Palm Beach Blvd near LaBelle
One person was seriously injured in a Wednesday morning crash between a pickup truck and a semitruck on Palm Beach Boulevard in Hendry County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the semi was hauling concrete blocks when it struck the pickup west of Fort Denaud Road. The westbound lanes of Palm Beach Boulevard are blocked and traffic is heavily congested.
WINKNEWS.com
‘Pirate of Fort Myers Beach’ drowned saving fiancée and dog from Ian
A man known as the “Pirate of Fort Myers Beach” is going to be remembered as a hero after losing his life while saving his fiancée and their dog by pulling them out of a flooded house during Ian. While it’s unusual for pirates to be role...
Building Design & Construction
Real estate development practices worsened impact of Hurricane Ian
A century ago, the southwest Florida coast was mostly swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. Since then, real estate developers manipulated coastal and riverine ecosystems through dredging and filling to create valuable, buildable land. The results of their efforts created coastal communities that were home to more than 2 million people when Hurricane Ian struck.
WINKNEWS.com
Lightning caused Cape Coral power outages Sunday night
An ongoing issue in Southwest Florida’s largest city revolves around power, almost two weeks since Hurricane Ian, and some people in Cape Coral still don’t have power. Generators are seen all around Cape Coral, but Estelle Oren, a resident of the city, told WINK News she doesn’t have a generator, so she chose to take the heat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Some in Cape Coral still waiting for power after Ian
Some people in Cape Coral are still having power issues in their neighborhoods. One woman said it was starting to become frustrating. Finding generators was difficult for many people who live in Cape Coral. Those who did get electricity before others invited neighbors to cool off. “I didn’t think it...
WINKNEWS.com
Car fire on I-75 in Collier County
A car went up in flames on I-75 in Collier County on Monday afternoon. According to the North Collier Fire Rescue District, Engines 40 and 46 along with Water Tender 10 extinguished a vehicle fire. The car was in the southbound lane at exit 108 on I-75. It is unclear...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers rescinds boil water notice; some areas excluded
The City of Fort Myers rescinded its boil water notice on Wednesday morning, excluding some areas. Prosperity Way, from Turtle Hill Drive North to the cul-de-sac Warehouse Road, from Old Metro Parkway to Sivan Road.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County closing inland points of distribution for food, water
Lee County says it is closing the remaining inland points of distribution for food and water on Wednesday afternoon. The county will close PODs at 5 p.m. at the following locations, as “water and power are restored, businesses reopen and nonprofits reopen, making additional food and meals available”:
WINKNEWS.com
Orlando trio arrested, accused of looting on Fort Myers Beach
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested three men from Orlando for looting on Fort Myers Beach. Gustavo Rizo, 23, Rotmel Rodriguez-Plasencia, 26, and Abdiel Lopez-Rivera, 32, were arrested after some called deputies to report a tow truck crew that was taking items from a home. Deputies...
DeSantis announces temporary bridge access to Sanibel Island as causeway repairs begin
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel becoming hopeful making progress one day at a time
An image of hope nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian demolished the City of Sanibel. The first trucks and crews drove over the Sanibel Causeway. To some people, it may just look like crews on their way to restore power, but for the people of Sanibel, it’s much more than that, it’s hope.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County leaders discuss infrastructure as emergency response phase comes to close
Charlotte County is almost exiting its emergency response phase nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian, according to the county’s director of emergency management Patrick Fuller. Following the storm, the county had a team of people who reported to work immediately to begin the push process. A series of maps...
Comments / 5