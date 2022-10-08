Iredell County deputy dies on duty at elementary school
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy died on duty at a Statesville elementary school Friday, according to officials.
Deputy Marty Joe Lewis experienced a ‘critical medical incident’ before passing away.
School staff members, rescue squad crews, EMS personnel, and various volunteer fire department officials performed CPR on Lewis.
Lewis is a 20-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and was a dedicated worker with the staff and students at Scotts Elementary School.
He "loved" working with the school.
