Iredell County deputy dies on duty at elementary school

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy died on duty at a Statesville elementary school Friday, according to officials.

Deputy Marty Joe Lewis experienced a ‘critical medical incident’ before passing away.

School staff members, rescue squad crews, EMS personnel, and various volunteer fire department officials performed CPR on Lewis.

Lewis is a 20-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and was a dedicated worker with the staff and students at Scotts Elementary School.

He “loved” working with the school.

