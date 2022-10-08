Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets Flashy With Tengen
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba introduced fans to the flashy Hashira Tengen Uzui with the second season of the series earlier this year, and one awesome cosplay is bringing the fan favorite fighter back for another round! The Entertainment District arc of the series introduced Tanjiro Kamado and his friends to a whole new realm of danger as they faced off against the first Upper Rank demon, but thankfully they had some very powerful help. Joining them for the arc was the Sound Hashira Tengen, and fans got to see the full slate of abilities as the fights when on over the episodes.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Gives Yoruichi the Spotlight Before Her Anime Comeback
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be making its big return to anime form not long from the time of this writing, and one awesome cosplay has brought Yoruichi Shihouin back to the spotlight ahead of the anime's comeback! There are few anime fans had been asking to see more of with bigger profiles than Bleach. With the original anime run famously coming to an end before the final arc of the manga could even start off its run, fans had been asking to see more of the adaptation ever since. Nearly a decade later, fans will actually get their wish for new episodes.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Teases Season 2 Villain
The release of Dragon Ball: The Breakers will come about later this week on October 14th, but the game's creators are already teasing a new Raider planned for Season 2 whenever that gets underway in the future. It appears that a Great Ape will be playable by those who play the side of the Raiders based on what was seen in a brief teaser trailer showing off gameplay and more, but we don't yet know specifics about this new Dragon Ball: The Breakers villain.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Gohan Stands Tall in Hong Kong With Huge Statue
Dragon Ball Super's new movie is still taking over theaters around the world, and Gohan is making it big in Hong Kong with a massive statue for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's main hero! One of the most exciting factors leading into the premiere of the newest movie in the franchise was the fact that Gohan and Piccolo took the center stage of the fight this time around while Goku and Vegeta were off planet training with Broly. This was their first major starring role for the franchise in quite some time, and it's all been celebrated in a big way!
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Shows Off Part 2's New Hero
Denji's time as Chainsaw Man's protagonist in the manga might be done, but his introduction in the anime adaptation has only begun. With the second chapter already releasing several chapters exploring the War Devil, the new protagonist Asa Mitaka is quite different from Denji but seems to be walking a similar path. Now, one cosplayer has brought the War Devil to life using spot-on cosplay that brings to life the new supernatural force that can create weapons from the most horrifying places.
You’re not ready for this gut-wrenching new Netflix docuseries
The latest addition to Netflix’s lineup of true-crime titles arrives on Wednesday, in the form of the 3-episode docuseries Sins of Our Mother — another release from the streamer that will no doubt have viewers glued to their screens with jaws dropped the whole time. Check out the...
Alicent Hightower's Death Might Not Be Satisfying to 'House of the Dragon' Fans
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and potentially House of the Dragon. The one rule of Westeros is that "all men must die." Throughout the years, fans of the series have watched their favorite characters die, and House of the Dragon is no different. Article continues...
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
5 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'House of the Dragon'
From Helaena's prophecy about Aemond to Rhaenyra's braided hair, see the best details from HBO's newest episode of the "Game of Thrones" prequel here.
epicstream.com
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 Gets Slammed by Marvel Fans for Being "So Boring"
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latest Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is undoubtedly gaining positive reactions from fans. Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the premiere episode was met with massive enthusiasm from the audience, thanks to Mark Ruffalo's return as the fan-beloved Bruce Banner aka Hulk, who gave the MCU newcomer a walkthrough on how to navigate her new life as the latest gigantic raged hero.
wegotthiscovered.com
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
TechRadar
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer confirms identity of new Black Panther
Potential spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally arrived – and it appears to confirm who will assume the Black Panther mantle in the highly anticipated sequel. Released on October 3 to coincide with tickets for the forthcoming Marvel...
CNET
You Really Should Check Out Netflix's Hidden Menu. Here's Where to Find It
If you find yourself spending more time scrolling through Netflix than watching movies and TV, there's a better way. You don't have to be stuck at the mercy of the algorithm or the newish two-thumbs-up like option. If you're sick of seeing the same list of TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before, you know it's not the best way to find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot
Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
TechCrunch
A terrifying AI-generated woman is lurking in the abyss of latent space
We are all regularly amazed by AI’s capabilities in writing and creation, but who knew it had such a capacity for instilling horror? A chilling discovery by an AI researcher finds that the “latent space” comprising a deep learning model’s memory is haunted by least one horrifying figure — a bloody-faced woman now known as “Loab.”
wegotthiscovered.com
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead just revealed how the final episode will end
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run begins with one last mystery, perhaps the biggest this show has ever had to contend with: how will TV's most successful horror franchise finally come to an end? (Sorry to American Horror Story.) While we haven't quite shuffled...
Who are the white cloaked figures in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
There may be a dark history behind the enigmatic new characters
Mind-bending optical illusion reveals if you’re persuasive or a perfectionist – so which are YOU?
THERE are many different types of optical illusions, some are like challenges for your brain and others can totally change your world view. But this illusion can reveal hidden aspects of your personality. The illustration was shared on TikTok by Chares Meriot and has has left viewers amazed by how...
