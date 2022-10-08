ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Former Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask rocks out on drums at Boston bar

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
BOSTON — Former Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask seems to have picked up a new hobby in his retirement, trading his hockey stick for drumsticks.

Rask was spotted at Loretta’s Last Call Friday night, jamming out on the drums with Louie Bello. The group played “Drink in My Hand,” by Eric Church to the sound of thunderous applause.

A spokesperson from the bar said after much encouragement from the crowd, Rask played alongside the band’s drummer for one more song.

Rask retired from the NHL on January 24, 2022 after 15 seasons with the Boston Bruins.



