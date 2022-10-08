Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Lizzo Addresses Criticism She Makes Music for White People: 'I Am Making Music From My Black Experience'
Lizzo regularly faces criticism targeting her body, sense of style and everything else under the sun, but the perception that disturbs her "the most" is that she makes music for a white audience. In a new cover story for Vanity Fair, the "About Damn Time" singer addressed the oft-repeated judgment...
ETOnline.com
Lizzo Talks Romance With 'Life Mate' Myke Wright and Reveals If She Plans on Getting Married
Lizzo is not only ready to be loved -- she's fully relishing it! The Special singer opened up about her romance with boyfriend Myke Wright in an intimate conversation with Vanity Fair, declaring that the comedian, actor, musician, and artist is "everything" to her. "I've known him for over six...
ETOnline.com
'Game of Thrones' Lena Headey Marries 'Ozark's Marc Menchaca With Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner in Attendance
It's a match made in TV heaven! Game of Thrones star Lena Headey tied the knot with Ozark actor Marc Menchaca in a gorgeous ceremony in Puglia, Italy, over the weekend, in what turned out to be a mini GoT reunion. The wedding was attended by several GoT alum, including...
ETOnline.com
Joseph Baena Channels Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger in Impressive Hercules Costume on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Joseph Baena wowed during Disney + night on Dancing With the Stars on Monday. The 25-year-old actor and fitness model went full Hercules in a shirtless ensemble complete with a styled mullet as he performed with his partner, Daniella Karagach. The moment was also a nod to Baena's famous father,...
ETOnline.com
George Clooney Quips Kissing Julia Roberts With His Wife and Kids On Set Was 'Really Bad'
Well, this is awkward! George Clooney and Julia Roberts are laughing off their most "ridiculous" moment from the set of their new romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise. Starring as a divorced couple who travel to Bali in an effort to stop their daughter's wedding with a man she just met, the actors and longtime friends inevitably share an on-screen kiss. And while the smooch itself is hardly news for the pair -- who have appeared in six films together since 2001's Ocean's Eleven -- the moment was made more uncomfortable by the presence of Clooney's wife, Amal, and 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.
ETOnline.com
Willis Spence, ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up, Dead at 23
Willie Spence, American Idol season 19 runner-up, has died at the age of 23. According to local media outlet Douglas Now, which is located in Spence's hometown of Douglas, Georgia, the singer died following an automobile accident. “DouglasNow has learned that Douglas native and American Idol season 19 runner-up Willie...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Meri Says She Feels 'Lost' and 'Empty' After Kody Suggests She Move Away
While Kody Brown might still be reeling from his split from his third wife, Christine Brown, the patriarchy-loving patriarch doesn't seem to have a problem letting his first wife, Meri Brown, go. On Sunday's Sister Wives, Kody makes a suggestion in the aftermath of the sudden death of Meri's mother, Bonnie, that leaves Meri even more upset than before.
ETOnline.com
Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Confirm Split After Two Years of Marriage (Exclusive)
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is calling it quits with husband Mike Hill. The 55-year-old reality star and Hill confirmed the split to ET in a statement on Wednesday. "LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided...
ETOnline.com
Scarlett Johansson Felt Her Career Was Over After Being 'Hypersexualized' and 'Pigeonholed' at a Young Age
Scarlett Johansson is opening up about her career in Hollywood and how she feels being "hypersexualized" from a young age threatened her success. On the 500th episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the Black Widow actress got candid about being a woman in the spotlight. "I kind of became...
ETOnline.com
'Married at First Sight' Star Morgan Reacts to Fan Backlash, Defends Herself Against Binh (Exclusive)
Married at First Sight's Morgan Bell and Binh Trinh may have broken up before decision day on the reality show, but there's more to the story then what viewers saw. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with Morgan, who opened up about how the former couple's relationship played out on TV and what she thinks about fan backlash.
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Jimmie Allen Reveals He Was Rejected From the Show Twice
Jimmie Allen had to wait until he was a major country music star to have a chance on The Voice!. The "Down Home" singer joined coach Blake Shelton as his celeb advisor for the Battle Rounds on Monday, and admitted to Blake that, before he made it big, he tried out for the NBC singing competition -- twice!
ETOnline.com
'And Just Like That's Nicole Ari Parker Rocks Extravagant Headwear in This Must-See Costume
As excitement grows for the second season of And Just Like That, the reboot of Sex and the City, these stunning photos of Nicole Ari Parker dressed head-to-toe in Valentino will only make viewers more impatient!. Parker, who plays the role of Lisa Todd Wexley in the series, was photographed...
ETOnline.com
Cheryl Burke Wants to Join 'Dancing with the Stars' Judges Table After Final Season As a Dancer (Exclusive)
Cheryl Burke is ready for a change. The 38-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro confirms to ET that this will "likely" be her final season performing on the series, revealing that she's set her sights on a seat at the judges' table. "It will likely be my last season," she...
ETOnline.com
Chloë Grace Moretz on What She Hopes Fans Took Away From Her Addressing 'Family Guy' Meme (Exclusive)
Chloë Grace Moretz is opening up about what she hopes fans take away from her recently addressing the horrific Family Guy meme that was a total "headf**k," and she can sum it up with just two words -- more compassion. While walking the red carpet for Prime Video's The...
ETOnline.com
Jimmy Fallon Partners With Jennifer Lopez on Her First Children's Book And It's Already A Best Seller
On October 11, late-night host Jimmy Fallon and pop star icon Jennifer Lopez announced the release of their new children's book Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure. The unexpected duo partnered together to create a fun and engaging book that teaches young children a basic Spanish vocabulary through a funny and charming story.
ETOnline.com
Ryan Seacrest Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'I Don't Know How I Avoided It For So Long'
The bad news for Ryan Seacrest? He's tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing the "usual symptoms." The good news? Being sidelined means the TV host has time to catch up on his shows, especially those involving food. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host took to Instagram on Tuesday...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody and Christine's Kids React to Their Split
It's time for the kids to weigh in on the turmoil in the Brown family. On Sunday's Sister Wives, Christine Brownthrows a big graduation and birthday party for her and Kody Brown's daughter, Ysabel, just weeks after telling the other wives that she is leaving Kody. It's the family's first...
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Camila Cabello Blushes When a Contestant Says He's Performing for Her
In her first season on The Voice, new coach Camila Cabello has already seen one contestant take the stage to sing a song by her ex, Shawn Mendes, but on Monday's final night of the season 22 Blind Auditions, the rookie got a song that was just for her!. 22-year-old...
ETOnline.com
'Bachelor in Paradise' Preview: The Women Sob and Ask to Go Home After They're Replaced by New Ladies
Everything is about to change in Paradise. At the end of Tuesday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, fans finally got a more in-depth look at the season's long-awaited twist, which will go into effect next week. Before the massive change rocks the beach, things are already shaky in Paradise....
