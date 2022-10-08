ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
ETOnline.com

George Clooney Quips Kissing Julia Roberts With His Wife and Kids On Set Was 'Really Bad'

Well, this is awkward! George Clooney and Julia Roberts are laughing off their most "ridiculous" moment from the set of their new romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise. Starring as a divorced couple who travel to Bali in an effort to stop their daughter's wedding with a man she just met, the actors and longtime friends inevitably share an on-screen kiss. And while the smooch itself is hardly news for the pair -- who have appeared in six films together since 2001's Ocean's Eleven -- the moment was made more uncomfortable by the presence of Clooney's wife, Amal, and 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Willis Spence, ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up, Dead at 23

Willie Spence, American Idol season 19 runner-up, has died at the age of 23. According to local media outlet Douglas Now, which is located in Spence's hometown of Douglas, Georgia, the singer died following an automobile accident. “DouglasNow has learned that Douglas native and American Idol season 19 runner-up Willie...
DOUGLAS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Eminem
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Scott Mescudi
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Nas
Person
Snoop Dogg
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Jimmie Allen Reveals He Was Rejected From the Show Twice

Jimmie Allen had to wait until he was a major country music star to have a chance on The Voice!. The "Down Home" singer joined coach Blake Shelton as his celeb advisor for the Battle Rounds on Monday, and admitted to Blake that, before he made it big, he tried out for the NBC singing competition -- twice!
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Music Career#Animated Series
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy