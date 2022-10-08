Karlsson scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings. Karlsson set up Jonathan Marchessault's second-period tally before scoring one of his own in the third. After a down year in 2021-22 -- 12 goals, 23 assists in 67 games -- Karlsson is looking to bounce back this season. He'll have to do that from an unfamiliar third-line role at first, though his 17:20 of ice time Tuesday suggests he's still expected to be a key player under head coach Bruce Cassidy. Whether that translates into improved offense remains to be seen.

