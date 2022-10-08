Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Unavailable against New Jersey
Atkinson (upper body) remains day-to-day and won't be available against the Devils on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Atkinson will have to set his sights on making his season debut Saturday versus Vancouver. With Atkinson still on the mend, look for Wade Allison to draw into the lineup against New Jersey on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Luke Farrell: Sees snap count bump
Farrell went without a target across his eight snaps on offense in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Texans. Farrell was one of four tight ends active for Jacksonville in Week 5, with his 11 percent snap share on offense matching Dan Arnold. Considering Arnold has played 47 snaps on offense to Farrell's 14, the former still looks to be the Jaguars' clear No. 3 tight end at the moment. Even so, Farrell should still continue to avoid the inactive lists most weeks thanks to his consistent role on special teams.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Team leader in points
Bailey led the team in assists with four and points with five this preseason. There was some thought that Bailey could be on the move this past offseason, as the Islanders were trying to shake up their offense. However, Bailey remains an Islander and is slated to begin the season with Jean-Gabriel Pageau on the third line.
CBS Sports
Saints' Chris Olave: Makes appearance at practice
Olave (concussion) took part in stretching before moving to a side field during Wednesday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports. Olave picked up a head injury when his helmet struck the turf as he was tackled to the ground during a touchdown catch this past Sunday against the Seahawks. It's unclear if he'll do enough to be termed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, but head coach Dennis Allen noted Wednesday that the rookie wide receiver remains in the concussion protocol, according to Erin Summers of the Saints' official site.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Cleared to return
Oshie (upper body) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bruins, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Oshie exited in the second period of preseason action Oct. 5 against the Red Wings but has been a full participant in recent practices to make himself available for Washington's home opener. The 35-year-old is expected to skate on the third line alongside Marcus Johansson and Lars Eller. He'll also work on one of the power-play units.
CBS Sports
Braves vs. Phillies: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream odds, pitching matchup for NLDS Game 1
The division-rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet Tuesday in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series at Truist Park, home of the Braves. The Braves won the NL East and finished as one of the top two division winners in the senior circuit (along with the Dodgers) and as such earned a first-round bye. They come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. The Phillies earned a wild-card berth and advanced to the second round with a two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series. They come in with two days of rest.
CBS Sports
Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 2 delayed by rain
Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will not start on time because of inclement weather moving through the Atlanta area. The Braves announced the news on their Twitter account less than two hours before the first pitch was supposed to be thrown, at 4:35 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports
Why the New York Jets are suddenly becoming the upstart team no one is excited to play
Now this is how the Jets envisioned it. Zach Wilson efficiently operating Mike LaFleur's offense and some of the youthful additions made over the past two years contributing in victories. Yes, victories. As in consecutive victories for the first time since Week 15 and Week 16 of the 2020 season.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Islanders' Anders Lee: Unavailable for practice
Lee (undisclosed) did not practice Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The Islanders did not give a reason for Lee's absence other than to say he was unavailable. Coach Lane Lambert also said he expects Lee to return to practice Wednesday and play in the season opener Thursday versus the Panthers. Lee is slotted to begin the season on a line with Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Nursing hamstring issue
Santana aggravated a pre-existing hamstring injury during Saturday's Game 2 against Toronto but is expected to be ready for Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday against Houston, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. A few days of rest has been beneficial for Santana, who was able to...
Blue Jackets' fast start against Hurricanes becomes stumble after Laine injury
RALEIGH, N.C. — Things couldn't have gone much better for the Blue Jackets through the first 25 minutes of their season-opener Wednesday at PNC Arena and then fell apart after star forward Patrik Laine left with an injury in the second period. Laine scored the game's first goal 11 seconds into the second period, putting the Blue Jackets up 1-0 on the Carolina Hurricanes, but was injured on a hit about six minutes later. The Hurricanes (1-0-0)...
CBS Sports
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Moved to LTIR
Marchand (hip) was shifted to long-term injured reserve Monday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports. Marchand is expected to be out until late November so this is just a cap-related move for the Bruins. The 34-year-old will be back in his usual top-line role once he's healthy and should still provide strong offensive numbers.
CBS Sports
Braves' Spencer Strider: Inks long-term deal with Atlanta
Atlanta announced Monday that Strider (oblique) signed a six-year, $75 million contract extension that runs through the 2028 season. The contract includes a $22 million team option or a $5 million buyout for 2029. Strider becomes the latest in a growing list of young, foundational pieces to come to terms...
CBS Sports
Steelers' Damontae Kazee: Suspension lifted
Kazee (arm) finished serving a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on substance abuse Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Kazee served all three games of his suspension while on the Steelers' injured reserve with a wrist injury suffered in late August, which was expected to keep him sidelined until at least Week 6. The 29-year-old safety recorded 52 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions while playing 850 defensive snaps over 17 games with Dallas last season. With starting strong safety Terrell Edmunds still in concussion protocol after sitting out Week 5, Kazee could quickly step into a prominent role in the Steelers' secondary when healthy again.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Subdued output in win
Cooks caught four of six targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over Jacksonville in Week 5. There wasn't much happening in Houston's passing attack, which led to a season low in targets and yards for Cooks. He's still averaging more than eight targets per game, but the coaches realize there's a better chance to win games by having quarterback Davis Mills hand the ball off to Dameon Pierce. After amassing 22 targets and 136 yards in Weeks 1 and 2, Cooks has seen a total of 20 targets, resulting in 13 catches for 99 yards, the last three weeks.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Abraham Almonte: Designated for assignment
Almonte was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Almonte spent most of his time in Triple-A during 2022, slashing .293/.417/.534 over 360 plate appearances in the minors. It's possible he could be claimed by another team and enter spring training with a chance to compete for a bench role. Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from Minnesota to fill Almonte's spot on Boston's 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Limited to special teams
Johnson played 15 snaps on special teams in the Browns' 30-28 loss to the Chargers in Week 5. The Browns have kept Johnson under wraps the first five games of the season, making him inactive the first three weeks and limiting him mostly to special-teams work in Weeks 4 and 5. He hasn't been deployed as a return man on special teams either, despite Jerome Ford (ankle) being added to injured reserve. Cleveland's backfield duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have been dominant through five games, so Johnson has no clear path to playing on offense at this time.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Moves to bullpen for ALDS
Manager Aaron Boone said Taillon will be a relief option in the ALDS against Cleveland, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Scheduled off-days will allow the Yankees to use a three-man rotation on normal rest through Game 4 of the divisional series. Given the team's lack of bullpen depth, Taillon could be a prime candidate for middle-innings work, especially if any of the three starters fails to pitch deep into his game. The righty, who posted a 3.91 ERA and 151:32 K:BB in 177.1 innings this season, has never appeared out of the bullpen in six years of MLB action.
CBS Sports
Braves' Max Fried: Cleared for postseason opener
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker confirmed that Fried (illness) will start Game 1 of the team's National League Division Series with the Phillies on Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Fried exited his final start of the regular season Sept. 30 with an illness, but he likely would have been available...
CBS Sports
Bills' Tyler Bass: Has kick blocked
Bass missed one of two field-goal attempts but made all five of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Steelers. Bass had a 49-yard field goal blocked in the first quarter, but he rallied to convert from 35 yards on the next drive. With Buffalo's offense having another big day, he got a handful more PATs to his name, bringing his season tally to 42 points, which ranks third among kickers league-wide.
