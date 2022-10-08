ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saturday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted DT Tyler Shelvin to the active roster from the practice squad. Reinstated CB Cam Taylor-Britt from injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted LB Dakota Allen and WR Chester Rogers to the active roster from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Reinstated S Clayton Fejedelem from injured reserve. Promoted OL Brandon Shell to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed TE Cethan Carter on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated LB Monty Rice from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Promoted WR Dez Fitzpatrick and LB Joe Schobert to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed WR Treylon Burks on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Activated RB Brian Robinson to the active roster after clearing waivers. Placed LB Milo Eifler on injured reserve. Reinstated C Tyler Larsen from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned F Sean Malone to Rochester (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Announced C Jayson Megna cleared waivers and assigned him to Colorado (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Released RW Joel L'Esperance and D Brian Lashoff from their professional tryout contracts (PTO). Assigned G Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Waived C Brad Malone. Assigned D Markus Niemelainen to Bakersfield (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned G Filip Lindberg and LW Samuel Poulin to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Megna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Titans#Pittsburgh Penguins#American Football#Bengals#Detroit Red Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
60K+
Followers
97K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy