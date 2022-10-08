Saturday's Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted DT Tyler Shelvin to the active roster from the practice squad. Reinstated CB Cam Taylor-Britt from injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted LB Dakota Allen and WR Chester Rogers to the active roster from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Reinstated S Clayton Fejedelem from injured reserve. Promoted OL Brandon Shell to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed TE Cethan Carter on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated LB Monty Rice from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Promoted WR Dez Fitzpatrick and LB Joe Schobert to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed WR Treylon Burks on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Activated RB Brian Robinson to the active roster after clearing waivers. Placed LB Milo Eifler on injured reserve. Reinstated C Tyler Larsen from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned F Sean Malone to Rochester (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Announced C Jayson Megna cleared waivers and assigned him to Colorado (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Released RW Joel L'Esperance and D Brian Lashoff from their professional tryout contracts (PTO). Assigned G Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Waived C Brad Malone. Assigned D Markus Niemelainen to Bakersfield (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned G Filip Lindberg and LW Samuel Poulin to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

