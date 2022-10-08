CHICAGO (CBS) -- Freezing temperatures in the upper 20s/lower 30s are expected overnight Thursday into Friday. Freeze Warning from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. on Friday. This does not include central Cook County.Strong low pressure to our north is sending gusty west winds our way.Also, instability showers will pass through our area until sunset. With the chilly air aloft, some "graupel" is likely, soft ice pellets. (think Dippin'Dots) This precipitation tapers off in time for the Bears kickoff. It will be chilly at Soldier Field with the "feels like" temperature in the 30s.Clouds increase tomorrow with showers at night. The cool trend continues for the next seven days. Normal high is 64 degrees.TONIGHT: WINDY. SHOWERS TAPER OFF AFTER DARK. LOW 34.FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. HIGH 58.FRIDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS. LOW 37.SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. COOL. HIGH 54.SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 55.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO