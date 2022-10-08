ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, IL

CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Freeze warning for much of northeast Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Freezing temperatures in the upper 20s/lower 30s are expected overnight Thursday into Friday. Freeze Warning from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. on Friday. This does not include central Cook County.Strong low pressure to our north is sending gusty west winds our way.Also, instability showers will pass through our area until sunset. With the chilly air aloft, some "graupel" is likely, soft ice pellets. (think Dippin'Dots) This precipitation tapers off in time for the Bears kickoff. It will be chilly at Soldier Field with the "feels like" temperature in the 30s.Clouds increase tomorrow with showers at night. The cool trend continues for the next seven days. Normal high is 64 degrees.TONIGHT: WINDY. SHOWERS TAPER OFF AFTER DARK. LOW 34.FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. HIGH 58.FRIDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS. LOW 37.SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. COOL. HIGH 54.SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 55.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Gusty Winds And Low Humidity Leading To Elevated Fire Danger

If you're a farmer, it might be a good day to take a break from harvesting. And if you're wanting to burn some leaves, put that off as well. The National Weather Service says gusty west to northwest winds coupled with low relative humidity is elevating the fire danger. Any fire that starts will likely spread quickly.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Drought conditions expand; federal road funds coming to Illinois

Drought conditions are expanding in Central Illinois. The U.S. Drought Monitor has upgraded several counties in east central Illinois back into moderate drought levels. Rainfall totals have been sparse since Sep. 1, with some scattered areas not seeing significant rain in over 30 days. Champaign and Danville have recorded rainfall totals far below normal levels.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

City Of La Salle Planning Controlled Burn At Waste Site

Don't be alarmed if you see a whole lot of smoke billowing from the east side of La Salle on Monday. City crews are planning a controlled burn to get rid of the leaves and branches that have piled up at the city's yard-waste drop-off site just west of Interstate 39. Firefighters will be on standby and city officials have also communicated with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
LASALLE, IL
1470 WMBD

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you also love eating steak from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and high-qualiuty ingredients. If you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
ILLINOIS STATE
KISS 106

When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?

Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Illinois

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Strong to Severe Storms Possible in Central Illinois Tuesday and Wednesday

There’s potential that Central Illinois could see strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a couple of waves of thunderstorms are expected to track across Central Illinois on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of these storms could be strong to severe,...
Q985

Here’s How Much Snow Northern Illinois Will Get This Winter

That's the thing about winter in Northern Illinois--you know that we're going to get snowed on, you know that the first snow is potentially right around the corner, but you have no idea how much time you'll end up shoveling your driveway and sidewalk because you don't know how much snow you'll get.
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Illinois State Police Announce Results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols

Pesotum– Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Vermilion County during October. These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding, and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa’s corn yields might be overshadowed by Illinois this year

Recently harvested corn is piled near Lake City in western Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowa farmers are projected to harvest about 200 bushels of corn per acre this year on average — a yield potentially less than Illinois’ 210, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture predictions.
IOWA STATE

