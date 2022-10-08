ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

The local restaurant community has come together for 'The Taste of Louisville' for almost 3 decades

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrate Louisville's food and drink scene and give back to a great cause. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of "The Taste of Louisville." The Kentucky Restaurant Association Louisville Chapter presents the 48th annual event. Mellwood Art Center will host more than 25 Chefs ready to serve you. Sample more than 25 signature dishes including 15 different creative cocktails and mocktails.
LOUISVILLE, KY
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Louisville, KY in 2022

If you’re like most people, you probably think there is not a lot to enjoy about visiting a sushi restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. After all, it’s not exactly like this place is well known for its sushi, nor is it by the sea. You might even think that you would be able to find something like hamburgers or barbecue a lot easier than sushi, but the truth of the matter is the city has more than its fair share of truly outstanding sushi restaurants.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Food & Drinks
Louisville, KY
Restaurants
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Restaurants
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

Bandido Taqueria to open St. Matthews location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A local Mexican restaurant chain plans to open a new location in St. Matthews next year,according to Louisville Business First. Bandido Taqueria Mexicana is taking over the space at 4214 Shelbyville Road that was recently occupied by New Jersey-based Bubbakoo's Burritos, a fast-causal burrito franchise.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Cancer patients enjoy special cruise on Belle of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 400 cancer patients and their families were treated to a special cruise on The Belle of Louisville. Through Meghan’s Mountain, those going through their battles with the disease were able to kick back and relax while enjoying brotherhood, love, laughter and a little fun.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Cook Off#Cooking#Soul Circus#Food Drink#E Market St#People S Choice
WLKY.com

'The Taste of Louisville' returns after a 2-year hiatus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two year hiatus, "The Taste of Louisville" is returning. The event is Louisville's original "taste of" event. Having begun in 1974, it is now celebrating its 48th anniversary. It's happening at the Mellwood Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Transformation starting soon at former Louisville candy factory

LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former candy factory will become low-income apartments for seniors. Of all the housing developments Paul DeSpain has worked on, 1405 West Broadway takes the cake. “To answer your question directly, this is the biggest project I’ve ever been any part of,” DeSpain said. DeSpain...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WHAS11

2nd Annual Pop-up Beer Gardens to kick off: Music, food, games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fall is here! What better way to celebrate than outside surrounded by the colorful fall leaves and a cold beer in your hand. Head to Tyler Park this Friday, Oct. 7, for the annual Pop-up Beer Gardens event, hosted by Olmsted Parks Conservancy and sponsored by Kentucky Select Properties.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wild Eggs holds grand opening to celebrate New Albany location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular brunch spot is now officially open in New Albany. The celebration for the new Wild Eggs at 223 West Fifth Street in New Albany started Friday at 11 a.m., although the location has been serving customers since Monday. It's in the old Daisy's Cafeteria, near the Sherman Minton Bridge.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Here's where to get food from over 12 different food trucks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all foodies: Prepare to have your tastebuds rocked. On Sunday, Oct. 9, the Louisville Food Truck Association (LFTA) will present the city of Hillview's Food Truck Invasion. Over a dozen food trucks will be featured at this event with some being Prince Mediterranean, The Celtic...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Blue Bay Sushi & Seafood opens on Poplar Level Road

At Louisville Business First, Michael L. Jones finds that the former owners of Hibachi Sushi Buffet have opened Blue Bay Seafood & Sushi, a new restaurant in South Louisville at 4322 Poplar Level Road, which previously housed Ville Chicken. Kevin and JoJo Dong were the owners of Hibachi Sushi Buffet,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy