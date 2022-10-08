Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
The local restaurant community has come together for 'The Taste of Louisville' for almost 3 decades
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrate Louisville's food and drink scene and give back to a great cause. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of "The Taste of Louisville." The Kentucky Restaurant Association Louisville Chapter presents the 48th annual event. Mellwood Art Center will host more than 25 Chefs ready to serve you. Sample more than 25 signature dishes including 15 different creative cocktails and mocktails.
Louisville brewery to open 'special new gathering place' in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Raise your glass to celebrate a Louisville-born craft brewery opening it's third taproom in the heart of the Highlands. This local brewery opened its flagship location in the Butchertown neighborhood in 2020 and its second location in the Anchorage community in 2021. TEN20 will start serving...
How this downtown Louisville spooky staple prepares for Halloween
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you love all things Halloween, Caufield's Novelty is the place to be. Since 1920, the novelty store has been for the unusual. "I believe that we are actually the oldest costume shop like this," Tracy C. Johnson said. "Family owned and operated in the country. We’re 102 years old."
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Louisville, KY in 2022
If you’re like most people, you probably think there is not a lot to enjoy about visiting a sushi restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. After all, it’s not exactly like this place is well known for its sushi, nor is it by the sea. You might even think that you would be able to find something like hamburgers or barbecue a lot easier than sushi, but the truth of the matter is the city has more than its fair share of truly outstanding sushi restaurants.
WLKY.com
Bandido Taqueria to open St. Matthews location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A local Mexican restaurant chain plans to open a new location in St. Matthews next year,according to Louisville Business First. Bandido Taqueria Mexicana is taking over the space at 4214 Shelbyville Road that was recently occupied by New Jersey-based Bubbakoo's Burritos, a fast-causal burrito franchise.
wdrb.com
New monthly night market coming to downtown Louisville aims to give boost to small businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A monthly night market coming to downtown Louisville hopes to give small businesses the chance to reach out to new customers in a different way. Brittiney Griffin is stepping out of her brick and mortar store, Pocket Change, on Baxter Avenue and taking her sales to Fourth Street in downtown Louisville.
'Halloween Parade & Festival' to return to Louisville after two-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Prepare for costumes, live entertainment and Halloween activities!. Spooky season is upon us, and Louisville’s 'Halloween Parade & Festival' is set to return on Saturday, Oct. 29 as part of this year’s six-week Ultimate Halloween Fest. The festival took a two-year hiatus, due to...
Cancer patients enjoy special cruise on Belle of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 400 cancer patients and their families were treated to a special cruise on The Belle of Louisville. Through Meghan’s Mountain, those going through their battles with the disease were able to kick back and relax while enjoying brotherhood, love, laughter and a little fun.
WLKY.com
'The Taste of Louisville' returns after a 2-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two year hiatus, "The Taste of Louisville" is returning. The event is Louisville's original "taste of" event. Having begun in 1974, it is now celebrating its 48th anniversary. It's happening at the Mellwood Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9...
Louisville's LGBTQ community celebrates inclusivity with 'Halloqueen' festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s October and many are gearing up for their favorite fall activities including Halloween. Drag Queen Story Time kicked off its Halloween celebrations Saturday with “Halloqueen” fest. The street fair celebrates the LGBTQ community with family-friendly entertainment featuring more than 100 vendors, and...
wdrb.com
Rundown cemetery near Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood gets overdue remodel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, a four-acre cemetery near the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been untouched for years, overgrown with grass nearly 8 feet tall. Many of those in the Schardein Cemetery are veterans, whose headstones were covered and some were destroyed. As of Monday, the majority of the...
spectrumnews1.com
Transformation starting soon at former Louisville candy factory
LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former candy factory will become low-income apartments for seniors. Of all the housing developments Paul DeSpain has worked on, 1405 West Broadway takes the cake. “To answer your question directly, this is the biggest project I’ve ever been any part of,” DeSpain said. DeSpain...
2nd Annual Pop-up Beer Gardens to kick off: Music, food, games
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fall is here! What better way to celebrate than outside surrounded by the colorful fall leaves and a cold beer in your hand. Head to Tyler Park this Friday, Oct. 7, for the annual Pop-up Beer Gardens event, hosted by Olmsted Parks Conservancy and sponsored by Kentucky Select Properties.
Service dog flunks out of training school in spectacular fashion
This article originally appeared on 02.26.20 Double H Canine Academy in Louisville, Kentucky is a place where dog owners can take their rambunctious pets and have them turned into respectable members of the family. However, as you can tell in this hilarious video, not all dogs are meant to follow orders.
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
WLKY.com
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
wdrb.com
Wild Eggs holds grand opening to celebrate New Albany location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular brunch spot is now officially open in New Albany. The celebration for the new Wild Eggs at 223 West Fifth Street in New Albany started Friday at 11 a.m., although the location has been serving customers since Monday. It's in the old Daisy's Cafeteria, near the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Here's where to get food from over 12 different food trucks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all foodies: Prepare to have your tastebuds rocked. On Sunday, Oct. 9, the Louisville Food Truck Association (LFTA) will present the city of Hillview's Food Truck Invasion. Over a dozen food trucks will be featured at this event with some being Prince Mediterranean, The Celtic...
foodanddine.com
Blue Bay Sushi & Seafood opens on Poplar Level Road
At Louisville Business First, Michael L. Jones finds that the former owners of Hibachi Sushi Buffet have opened Blue Bay Seafood & Sushi, a new restaurant in South Louisville at 4322 Poplar Level Road, which previously housed Ville Chicken. Kevin and JoJo Dong were the owners of Hibachi Sushi Buffet,...
