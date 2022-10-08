Read full article on original website
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Where To Visit The Best Cideries in The Hudson Valley, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterOrangeburg, NY
Day of Service in Honor of Lifelong Friends ScheduledProject Self-SufficiencySussex County, NJ
Join In On All The Fun and Festive Activities in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted New Jersey Street is TerrifyingTravel MavenWest Milford, NJ
Hudson Valley’s Most Popular Irish Bar For Sale After 25 Years
The most popular Irish bar in the Hudson Valley has been serving patrons for 25 years. But now the building and its business are on the market. There are some Hudson Valley bars that are more than just businesses, they're landmarks. They've become such an integral part of the local culture and community that it's hard to imagine a time when they didn't exist. Sadly, more and more of these local institutions are disappearing, leaving residents with nothing but memories of the good times spent there.
Hudson Valley, New York Home To ‘Coolest Town In America’
Hudson Valley residents won't have to leave the region to enjoy the "coolest" town in the United States. On Sunday, Newsbreak announced, "The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York." NewsBreak freelance writer, George J. Ziogas, named Beacon, New York "The Coolest Small Town In America."
Orange County Town Transforms into a Halloween Haven this Weekend
Those of us that grew up in Orange County and those who live there now are all familiar with Washingtonville. Back in the day I probably drove through Washingtonville more that actually visiting it. It’s on the way to a lot of places. But one day when I was older I decided to stop in Washingtonville, walk around, and maybe do some shopping. What a great day it was.
Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
New York Kayaker Stuck For Hours Rescued in Hudson Valley
A group of Hudson Valley heroes saved the life of a woman who got stranded for many hours while kayaking in the region. On Monday around 7 p.m., the Rock Hill Fire Department and the Lumberland Fire-Dept Glen Spey responded to a mutual aid call for help from the Wurtsboro Fire Department regarding a kayaker in distress.
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Almost ‘Ultimate Destination’
A "dying mall" in the Hudson Valley is almost ready to become an "ultimate destination" with many "good-paying jobs." We have a first look. The highly anticipated Resorts World Hudson Valley is set to open in the very near future in Newburgh. Resorts World Catskills is creating a new gambling hall with video slot machines inside the Newburgh Mall.
The Hudson Valley’s Most Dillicious Festival Returns this Weekend
It was touch and go for a while this year, but when the chips were down, the community and the organizers came through. it’s back and in a big way. I’m talking about Rosendale’s International Pickle Festival, and it’s being held for the first time since covid hit. That’s a big deal. Or a big dill, as the case may be. (insert moan for bad pickle puns)
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Street in New York is Terrifying
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New York's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
Surprise! Criminal that Inspired Netflix Show Released from Goshen Prison
For the second time, Anna Sorokin is out of prison. Most recently locked up in the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, NY, she is now a free woman. Since you're currently likely to run into Sorokin at your neighborhood Hudson Valley farm stand now more than ever, here are the details of what landed her there in the first place.
matadornetwork.com
How To Take the Perfect Magic Mushroom Day Trip From New York City
While studies have shown that humans have eaten psilocybin throughout our evolution, magic mushrooms are having a moment as of late. Within the last couple of years, progressive cities like Santa Cruz, Ann Arbor, and Denver, as well as the state of Oregon, have decriminalized “the flesh of the gods,” and mushrooms might soon enjoy the kind of cultural and legal acceptance that cannabis has gained in the last decade. Such legalization could offer relief to thousands: Research from John Hopkins and the National Institute of Health indicates that mushrooms can ameliorate PTSD, OCD, severe depression, and other mental illnesses.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Annual Italian Festival in Kingston (photos)
The Ulster County Italian American Foundation presented its annual Italian Festival on Sunday, October 9 on the Rondout in Kingston. There were live bands, food, street performers, craft vendors, a spaghetti-eating contest, a children’s activities tent and much more. This year the Foundation outdid themselves in the food category and visitors certainly appreciated the vast variety of Italian specialties offered by the vendors. The event closed with fireworks, which was the perfect ending to a bellissima day!
Hudson Valley, New York Towns Among ‘Most Beautiful’ In America
Two hometowns in the Hudson Valley were just called two of the "most beautiful" in all of the United States. Recently Architectural Digest named "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." "From coast to coast, AD (Architectural Digest) ranks the nation’s most visually stunning locales," Architectural Digest states.
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candles in the Hudson...
Spring Valley, New York One of the Worst Small Cities in Nation
Is one of the worst small cities in America right here in the middle of the Hudson Valley? A recent poll seems to think so. Spring Valley scored embarrassingly low. New York has a large population. We have a lot of cities so naturally, most of them are going to make some major lists. Wallet Hub just released a list of the best and worst small cities in America. One of the worst ones is sadly right here in our own backyard.
New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark
Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
Christmas Tree Needed in the Village of Saugerties New York
While most of us are still thinking about tracking down our Halloween pumpkin, some folks have had to think a bit farther down the road. Plans for area Christmas celebration are very much underway and one Hudson Valley town is searching for a Christmas Tree. Many Hudson Valley towns put...
Nyack’s Famous Street Fair returns for 49th year
Sunday was the final day of the 49th annual Nyack Famous Street Fair.
Nuclear Attack: New York 1 Of The Worst Places To Live In America
Fears of a nuclear attack are unfortunately growing and it turns out New York State is not a good place to live. Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted nuclear weapons might be used to defend Russia. Following those comments, the United States warned Russia of "disastrous consequences" if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
Cannoli, sausage-n-peppers and amore: Italian Feast returns at The Mount
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Is it possible to down seven Ferrara cannoli in just a few minutes? Indeed it is for Carlo Giambotto of Rossville who consumed just that at the Mount Loretto Italian Festival on Friday, Oct. 7. But the competitive eating contest was just a fraction of sights at the annual Pleasant Plains three-day festa.
Saugerties, NY Photographer Captures Special Moments with Senior Pets
Animal lovers know that pets are more than just an animal, they quickly become part of the family as soon as they enter your life. However, as we all know, our time with our pets is short-lived, and saying goodbye to a pet is one of the hardest goodbyes we ever have to make. One Hudson Valley photographer is on a mission to capture the love between pets and their owners as their 4 legged family members live out the last few years of their lives.
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
