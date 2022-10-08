ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washingtonville, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley's Most Popular Irish Bar For Sale After 25 Years

The most popular Irish bar in the Hudson Valley has been serving patrons for 25 years. But now the building and its business are on the market. There are some Hudson Valley bars that are more than just businesses, they're landmarks. They've become such an integral part of the local culture and community that it's hard to imagine a time when they didn't exist. Sadly, more and more of these local institutions are disappearing, leaving residents with nothing but memories of the good times spent there.
WALDEN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Orange County Town Transforms into a Halloween Haven this Weekend

Those of us that grew up in Orange County and those who live there now are all familiar with Washingtonville. Back in the day I probably drove through Washingtonville more that actually visiting it. It’s on the way to a lot of places. But one day when I was older I decided to stop in Washingtonville, walk around, and maybe do some shopping. What a great day it was.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
George J. Ziogas

The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York

Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
BEACON, NY
matadornetwork.com

How To Take the Perfect Magic Mushroom Day Trip From New York City

While studies have shown that humans have eaten psilocybin throughout our evolution, magic mushrooms are having a moment as of late. Within the last couple of years, progressive cities like Santa Cruz, Ann Arbor, and Denver, as well as the state of Oregon, have decriminalized “the flesh of the gods,” and mushrooms might soon enjoy the kind of cultural and legal acceptance that cannabis has gained in the last decade. Such legalization could offer relief to thousands: Research from John Hopkins and the National Institute of Health indicates that mushrooms can ameliorate PTSD, OCD, severe depression, and other mental illnesses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Annual Italian Festival in Kingston (photos)

The Ulster County Italian American Foundation presented its annual Italian Festival on Sunday, October 9 on the Rondout in Kingston. There were live bands, food, street performers, craft vendors, a spaghetti-eating contest, a children’s activities tent and much more. This year the Foundation outdid themselves in the food category and visitors certainly appreciated the vast variety of Italian specialties offered by the vendors. The event closed with fireworks, which was the perfect ending to a bellissima day!
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Spring Valley, New York One of the Worst Small Cities in Nation

Is one of the worst small cities in America right here in the middle of the Hudson Valley? A recent poll seems to think so. Spring Valley scored embarrassingly low. New York has a large population. We have a lot of cities so naturally, most of them are going to make some major lists. Wallet Hub just released a list of the best and worst small cities in America. One of the worst ones is sadly right here in our own backyard.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Saugerties, NY Photographer Captures Special Moments with Senior Pets

Animal lovers know that pets are more than just an animal, they quickly become part of the family as soon as they enter your life. However, as we all know, our time with our pets is short-lived, and saying goodbye to a pet is one of the hardest goodbyes we ever have to make. One Hudson Valley photographer is on a mission to capture the love between pets and their owners as their 4 legged family members live out the last few years of their lives.
SAUGERTIES, NY
