sciotovalleyguardian.com
Head-on crash sends one by medical helicopter in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in serious condition following a head-on crash in Jackson County. It happened around 9:30 a.m. this morning. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, 70-year-old Harry Harrell, of Jackson, was traveling along Beaver Pike Road in a 2006 Jeep Wrangler when he was struck head-on by a 2012 GMC Acadia driven by 22-year-old Jason Hadlock.
WSAZ
Crash blocks road in Jackson County Ohio
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Ohio has closed a road, according to Ohio Highway Patrol. One person was injured in the crash that has closed both lanes of Beaver Pike at Lake Katherine Road. Ohio Highway Patrol says the roadway could be shut down...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Motorcyclist injured in crash along Route 772 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Tuesday afternoon, emergency crews were sent to the area of Route 772 and Harris Station Road. According to initial reports, a motorcycle accident left one person injured. The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. Dispatchers told responding personnel that the rider was suffering...
One person dead after car collides with dump truck
ASHVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has died after a car collision at the intersection of Lockbourne Eastern Road and Duvall Road in northern Pickaway County. Bryanna Stonerock, 21, of Circleville was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center after the Chevrolet Malibu she was riding in heading north on Lockbourne Road collided with a Mack […]
sciotopost.com
UPDATE – 21 Year Old Killed in Fatal Crash in Pickaway County
According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey on October 11, 2022 at 5:48 P.M. the Pickaway County Communications Center received a call about a traffic crash at the intersection of Lockbourne Eastern Road and Duvall Road. Deputies arrived on scene and learned a 2009 gray Chevrolet Malibu was northbound on Lockbourne...
sciotopost.com
Breaking Motorcycle Crash in Ross County
Ross – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a motorcycle crash where the driver is severely hurt around 2 pm on Tuesday. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of Route 772 and Station road. In the report, the driver was said to have a broken leg and other injuries from the fall of the motorcycle.
One dead, three injured in Franklin County crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and three others injured after a crash in Jackson Township, Franklin County, Sunday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on State Route 104 south of Hibbs Road at approximately 2:22 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 1993 Dodge Stealth was driving […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Busy weekend for firefighters across the region
SCIOTO VALLEY — Firefighters across the Scioto Valley were busy over the weekend. On Saturday, fire crews in Ross County responded to a barn fire in the 3700 block of Route 180 near Kingston. According to reports, the structure was engulfed in flames upon arrival. During the early morning...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police search for missing Chillicothe girl
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the family, Hannah Whitely was dropped off in the city of Circleville. She was last seen wearing a dark green Ohio University hooded sweatshirt, and white shoes with grey sweats. She is described...
Two injured after crash on I-270 north at Roberts Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 270 near Hilliard Saturday morning, according to Columbus police. Police said law enforcement was sent to I-270 north at Roberts Road just after 9 a.m. on the reports of a crash. At least two people were taken to the hospital with […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe pharmacy burglarized by masked bandit
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local pharmacy was broken into during the early morning hours of Friday. According to reports, a masked individual broke into Henderson’s Pharmacy on West Main Street in Chillicothe. Police officials said the suspect busted through a glass door on the southeast side of the...
WSAZ
Ironton-Russell Bridge reopens following crash
UPDATE: 10/7/2022 7:30 a.m. IRONTON, Ohio/GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Ironton-Russell Bridge has reopened Friday following a crash. IRONTON, Ohio/GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Ironton-Russell Bridge is shut down Friday morning following a crash, according to Greenup County 911. Dispatchers say the crash happened just before 6 a.m....
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Taco Bell Opens New Store on East Side of Chillicothe
Ross – Another taco option has come to Chillicothe, as taco bell opens another location on the East Side of Chillicothe. Today the new Taco Bell opened at 1005 East Main st Chillicothe Ohio. The location is a full drive-thru location, along with indoor seating, and offers all the same great menu items as other locations.
wchstv.com
Man wanted on charges sought after pursuit, police in Athens County, Ohio, say
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCHS) — Police in Nelsonville, Ohio, in Athens County said they are looking for a man who was wanted on child endangerment and failure to comply charges and eluded officers during a pursuit. Leslie Hall, 43, fled from officers Sunday, according to a news release from the...
myfox28columbus.com
Emergency crews work 8 hours to control grain dryer fire in Ross County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than 50 emergency personnel worked more than eight hours Thursday to control a fire at a grain dryer in Ross County. Just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday, construction workers working on the Yellow Bud solar project saw what appeared to be a fire near grain bins nearby.
WHIZ
Glouster Man Killed in Accident
A Glouster man was killed Wednesday in a one vehicle crash in Perry County. It took place just before 3:30pm on State Route 155 in Monroe Township. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old James Martin was travelling eastbound on State Route 155 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a downed tree and brush pile.
Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement
FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County Juvenile Arrested after School Threat
Fairfield – Sheriff in Fairfield County was called to the scene of a local school after threats were made. Sheriff Alex Lape reports that on this date at 13:00 PM information was received by the School Resource Deputy of a threat to the school made via social media. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the school to provide additional on-site security.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Car crashes into building in the village of Bainbridge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel, deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the 100 block of Fifth Street in the village of Bainbridge where a vehicle crashed into a building. According to initial...
Woman dies after being run over on Bethel Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An unidentified woman was struck and run over by a vehicle, then later died Thursday night. The woman was crossing Bethel Rd. around 11:45 p.m. Thursday when she was hit and killed by a car on Bethel Rd. between McKitrick Rd. and Dierker Rd. She was transported to a nearby hospital […]
