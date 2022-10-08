Read full article on original website
Andy Reid comments on blown Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on the controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty on Monday night. Even if you missed Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, chances are you still heard about what happened. We’re not talking about the...
Are the Rams still laughing over Patriots draft pick?
Even the most diehard Patriots fans who scour the internet for every mock draft they can find were a little shocked when the team took guard Cole Strange with their first-round pick in April’s draft. Seems like they weren’t the only ones as the selection came under even more scrutiny when video emerged with the reactions of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and GM Les Snead to the pick. It’s one thing for average fans to be shocked, but to have the reigning Super Bowl champs laughing at the pick? Yikes. However, through the first five weeks of the season, the Rams definitely shouldn’t be laughing at the pick anymore.
RUMOR: Should the Patriots still trade for former No.2 overall draft pick?
New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick is dealing with a QB situation at the moment. Patriots starting QB Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain three weeks ago against the Baltimore Ravens. However, in the last two weeks the rookie QB Bailey Zappe has looked exceptional. He managed to help...
LeBron James urges Lakers to sign this standout preseason star
LeBron James might not be the general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers but he seemingly has the pull that a GM would have. Throughout his career, LeBron has had a big say in what his respective teams do, coining the nickname “LeGM”. We have seen it in...
Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control
Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
Could this be the end for the Patriots running back?
During the draft and free agency earlier this year, the Patriots loaded up on running backs, despite having one of the best duos in the league. They selected Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. in the fourth and sixth rounds, primarily due to the absence of passing back James White, and also brought in Ty Montgomery to complete the roster.
3 Best NFL Teams to Bet the UNDER on This Season
We’re past the quarter-mark of the NFL season and we’ve already identified the top trend of the season. UNDERs have been extremely profitable, hitting at a near 60% clip. While everyone looks around the league looking for the best line of the week, let’s look at three teams that have hit the UNDER at the most consistent rate thus far.
Golden State Warriors 2022-23 Season Preview and Best Bet (Odds, Offseason Moves and More)
The Golden State Warriors are back on top of the NBA mountain, as they cemented their dynastic run back in June. Steph Curry is still at the helm, which means they are fully expecting to be playing basketball until late May and June again. There are a few new faces in the bay, but a majority of the core from last season is together.
Carson Wentz, not Ron Rivera, deserves credit for diluting ‘QB’ distraction
If you thought Washington Commanders fans were a ticking time bomb before the team’s fourth-straight loss in Week 5, that bomb exploded after Ron Rivera dubbed the quarterback position as the chief reason for Washington’s shortcomings and why they’ve been leapfrogged by the other teams in the NFC East.
It would be a disaster if the Lakers sign this newly-waived player
The Los Angeles Lakers are over halfway through the preseason and there are still some aspects of the roster that need to be figured out. Most notably, the Lakers have one free roster spot to hand out for the 2022-23 season with some potential candidates. Before the preseason began, there...
Cardinals: 5 big free agent targets for St. Louis entering offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals fell short of their goals for 2022, but these free agent additions in the offseason could make them true contenders in 2023. After a disappointing exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series, the St. Louis Cardinals now enter the offseason with many questions surrounding their roster.
Cardinals: Adam Wainwright has nothing to apologize for
Just a few days after losing the Wild Card round, Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright explained his late-season struggles in a social media post. Wainwright struggled mightily late in the year, which is why he didn’t start either of the Cardinals first and only two playoff games against the Phillies.
St. Louis Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright reveals reason for September struggles
Pitcher Adam Wainwright explained the mechanical issue that contributed to his woes near the end of the St. Louis Cardinals’ season. St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is a consummate professional. While most players would acknowledge it if they weren’t doing well on the field, Wainwright took it a step further and explained to his fans in a Twitter thread why he wasn’t quite right throughout September, citing an injury in late August causing a shorter stride length and disrupted timing.
