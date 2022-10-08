ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

BSO Animal Enforcement Officer wrangles another wayward reptile

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo to the rescue, yet again!. This time, AEO Galeazzo responded to a hotel, where a serpentine squatter decided to take up residence in the pool. Galeazzo was able to safely remove the six-foot Eastern Ratsnake, which she named Rumplesnakeskin,...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
kentuckytoday.com

Freedom's Path at Dublin, GA, Closes Over $16M in Financing for Historic Veteran Housing Development

DUBLIN, Ga. - October 12, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Garrison For Veterans, Solutions For Veterans, The Dublin Housing Authority, Communities for Veterans, Wellington Development Company and the entire Freedom's Path Dublin Development Team are pleased to announce that Freedom's Path at Dublin, Georgia, a historic 50-unit, public-private Veteran housing development with the Department of Veterans Affairs, has closed on all financing. Construction began Oct. 3, 2022.
DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb moves forward with road repair plan, but balks at weed spraying

MACON, Ga. (The Macon Newsroom) -- A minimum quorum for Tuesday’s Macon-Bibb County Commission committee meeting meant one vote halted plans to spend $145,000 to hire a contractor for weed spraying in rights-of-way. Commissioner Virgil Watkins advocated for hiring mowing crews instead of chemically curtailing roadside vegetation, but Macon-Bibb’s...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

'We will not be silent, we are coming for you': Authorities react to Macon street racing

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A peaceful park in Macon turned into a hotspot for illegal activity. "We will not be silent anymore. We are coming after you on this....it started off like you said, as car shows, then the drifting started and the donuts started... so know we are putting a stop to it," Captain Wilton Collins with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Local Mexican restaurant awarded by Macon for serving up flavorful determination

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, a family's who determination proved the perfect recipe for success. "I believe owning this restaurant was my dad's dream. He always wanted to open his own business and they fell in love with the food industry, because when they came here that's all they did", says Evelin Mendoza.
MACON, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living

The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DANVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Local musician signs producer contract with Drumma Boy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A Middle Georgia 13-year-old is now working with two time Grammy Award winning producer, Drumma Boy. Avery Brown, also known as Beats by Avery, just signed a producer contract with Drum Squad Productions on October 1. Avery says he’s been playing music since before he could...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

'Sunday Funday' street race leaves 32 booked at county jail

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- On your mark - Get set - Go-- straight to the slammer. That was what happened to 32 people at an illegal street race known as “Sunday Funday” in Macon. Racers and spectators at Carolyn Crayton park were arrested during a multi-agency operation known as Operation Street Defender.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

North Macon woman arrested, charged with murder of husband

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A North Macon woman has turned herself in to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for the October 2nd murder of her husband. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Lateesha Riddle was contacted by Bibb County Investigators in regards to turning herself in. The release says that she then turned herself over to jail staff just before 4:00 on Wednesday afternoon.
MACON, GA

