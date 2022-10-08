Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'United to End Homelessness': Local reverend takes over as director of new intiative geared at addressing homelessness
MACON, Ga. — United Way has hired Reverend Jake Hall as the executive director of its newest initiative, 'United to End Homelessness.'. Hall will lead the effort by working with shelters, community members, agencies, and people who experience homelessness. Hall said because of economic insecurity, and homelessness is on...
wgxa.tv
BSO Animal Enforcement Officer wrangles another wayward reptile
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo to the rescue, yet again!. This time, AEO Galeazzo responded to a hotel, where a serpentine squatter decided to take up residence in the pool. Galeazzo was able to safely remove the six-foot Eastern Ratsnake, which she named Rumplesnakeskin,...
WMAZ
'A beautiful person': Macon musicians raise money for Macon Volunteer Clinic in friend's honor
MACON, Ga. — The ‘Fly Infestation' may sound like a gathering of bugs, but it's actually a gathering of folks throwing a fundraising concert to raise money on behalf of a man– J-Fly. Jason Laster passed away recently, and was beloved by the Macon music community. Scott...
Snake removed from Georgia hotel pool, deputies say
A snake spotted at a Bibb County hotel pool has been captured and released into a wooded area, deputies told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The sheriff’s office took to their Facebook page to share photos of the 6-foot Eastern rat...
'I can't believe it' Houston County Habitat for Humanity helps Warner Robins women become home owners
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County Habitat for Humanity is helping people in the community become homeowners. October 8 they began work on their 2022 Women's Build Project. This is the organization's 68th home build. The project is being built in Warner Robins on E. Imperial Circle. HCHFH says...
kentuckytoday.com
Freedom's Path at Dublin, GA, Closes Over $16M in Financing for Historic Veteran Housing Development
DUBLIN, Ga. - October 12, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Garrison For Veterans, Solutions For Veterans, The Dublin Housing Authority, Communities for Veterans, Wellington Development Company and the entire Freedom's Path Dublin Development Team are pleased to announce that Freedom's Path at Dublin, Georgia, a historic 50-unit, public-private Veteran housing development with the Department of Veterans Affairs, has closed on all financing. Construction began Oct. 3, 2022.
'A better place to live': Macon-Bibb pledges $730K for Eisenhower Parkway sidewalk, traffic improvements
MACON, Ga. — Big changes are on the way for Macon's Eisenhower Parkway, all in the name of pedestrian safety. Macon-Bibb County is teaming up with the Georgia Department of Transportation to redo about a mile of the busy road. There's not much of a sidewalk on the north...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb moves forward with road repair plan, but balks at weed spraying
MACON, Ga. (The Macon Newsroom) -- A minimum quorum for Tuesday’s Macon-Bibb County Commission committee meeting meant one vote halted plans to spend $145,000 to hire a contractor for weed spraying in rights-of-way. Commissioner Virgil Watkins advocated for hiring mowing crews instead of chemically curtailing roadside vegetation, but Macon-Bibb’s...
'Central State Hospital is part of Georgia’s history': Some hospital buildings could be facing demolition
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A state agency says the fences they've been installing around several of the buildings on Central State Hospital's main campus are due to asbestos removal. This includes the Walker, Greene, and Jones buildings, the communications building, and the steam plant. However, folks say they're still concerned...
wgxa.tv
'I'm always packing': Warner Robins residents express concerns over safety in the city
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)-- "I'm always packing because you got crazy people out here, I've never had to pull it out... but it's in within reach," said former a resident in Warner Robins. Retired Military and law enforcement officer, Joseph Richard knows anywhere he goes to always bring the heat--...
wgxa.tv
Cobra Cuts: Twiggs County High School students cut hair in the community for homecoming
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. -- The boys in the barbering class at Twiggs County High School say the only thing sharper than their fangs are their shears. Complete with salon chairs, capes, and of course clippers, there's a fully-functioning barbershop inside the school. It was made possible through its dual-enrollment partnership...
wgxa.tv
'We will not be silent, we are coming for you': Authorities react to Macon street racing
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A peaceful park in Macon turned into a hotspot for illegal activity. "We will not be silent anymore. We are coming after you on this....it started off like you said, as car shows, then the drifting started and the donuts started... so know we are putting a stop to it," Captain Wilton Collins with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.
wgxa.tv
Local Mexican restaurant awarded by Macon for serving up flavorful determination
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, a family's who determination proved the perfect recipe for success. "I believe owning this restaurant was my dad's dream. He always wanted to open his own business and they fell in love with the food industry, because when they came here that's all they did", says Evelin Mendoza.
Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living
The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Bibb County Sheriff's Office to host annual Night to Unite to connect community
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office Annual Night to Unite will be kicking off on Tuesday at the Bibb County Sheriff's Restorative Justice Center. The Sheriff's Office is encouraging people to come out and unite against crime by spending the day with your neighbors, deputies, government officials and firefighters.
Washington Examiner
Georgia university considers dropping homecoming king and queen for genderless titles
Officials at Mercer University in Georgia are considering eliminating the titles of homecoming king and queen in favor of genderless "Homecoming Royalty." The proposal would eliminate the gender designations for the homecoming titles and also change the eligibility so that both "royalty" could be of the same gender. The current...
41nbc.com
Local musician signs producer contract with Drumma Boy
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A Middle Georgia 13-year-old is now working with two time Grammy Award winning producer, Drumma Boy. Avery Brown, also known as Beats by Avery, just signed a producer contract with Drum Squad Productions on October 1. Avery says he’s been playing music since before he could...
wgxa.tv
'Sunday Funday' street race leaves 32 booked at county jail
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- On your mark - Get set - Go-- straight to the slammer. That was what happened to 32 people at an illegal street race known as “Sunday Funday” in Macon. Racers and spectators at Carolyn Crayton park were arrested during a multi-agency operation known as Operation Street Defender.
wgxa.tv
North Macon woman arrested, charged with murder of husband
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A North Macon woman has turned herself in to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for the October 2nd murder of her husband. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Lateesha Riddle was contacted by Bibb County Investigators in regards to turning herself in. The release says that she then turned herself over to jail staff just before 4:00 on Wednesday afternoon.
