Astros vs. Mariners Game 1: How to watch MLB playoffs for free
The Houston Astros will host the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the ALDS on TBS at 3:37 p.m. ET, as the MLB playoffs continue Tuesday. AL Cy Young candidate Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA) will start for the Astros opposite Mariners righty Logan Gilbert 13-6, 3.20 ERA). Verlander went...
Dodgers vs. Padres Game 2: Free live stream, TV schedule, how to watch MLB playoffs
The Padres will try to avoid falling behind 2-0 in their best-of-five NLDS with the Los Angeles Dodgers as the teams square off again tonight in Los Angeles. Wednesday night’s game will air on TV via FS1. Fans without cable can also watch MLB playoffs games for free by signing up for a free trial of DirecTV or fuboTV.
Bruins vs. Capitals: Free live stream, TV schedule, how to watch Boston’s opener
NHL Hockey is back and the Bruins will open their season on national TV on Wednesday against the Capitals in Washington. Wednesday night’s game will air on TV via TNT. Fans without cable can also the game for free by signing up for a free trial of DirecTV. LIVE...
Marshawn Lynch joins Amazon NFL broadcasts for pregame bits - like feeding gators
Marshawn Lynch is heading to Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video. However, he won’t be in the broadcast booth. He’ll be out in host cities getting up to various pregame shenanigans. That’s the way Amazon’s vice president of Global Sports Video Marie Donoghue explained it during an...
Examining the Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts decision and longterm future at shortstop
Xander Bogaerts has made it clear he prefers to remain with the Red Sox. But he and super agent Scott Boras will want fair market value in free agency this offseason after signing a team-friendly contract in 2019. The star shortstop is expected to opt out of his contract’s remaining...
Chiefs vs. Raiders: Live stream, how to watch Monday Night Football for free
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West battle on Monday Night Football. The game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch NFL games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV. LIVE STREAM: WATCH...
