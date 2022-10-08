Read full article on original website
Graham Potter admits Chelsea 'got a bit of luck' in win over Milan
Atletico Madrid complete permanent signing of Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona
Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Antoine Griezmann has completed his permanent return to the club from Barcelona.
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds capitalise on Gers collapse
Player ratings from the Champions League clash between Rangers & Liverpool in Glasgow.
Graham Potter press conference: N'Golo Kante injury, Thiago Silva contract, Rafael Leao interest
Graham Potter spoke about N'Golo Kante, Thiago Silva, Rafael Leao & more at his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea facing AC Milan in the Champions League.
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Rudiger scores last minute equaliser
Barcelona 3-3 Inter: Player ratings as Lewandowski brace earns Blaugrana a late point
Match report and player ratings for Barcelona's Champions League meeting with Inter
Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he wants to leave the club
Kylian Mbappe tells PSG's hierarchy that he wants to leave the club, sources confirm to 90min.
Bruno Guimaraes admits having summer 'conversation' with Real Madrid
Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes speaks about summer transfer interest from Real Madrid.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea leading Vlahovic race; Arsenal's Martinelli concern
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Dusan Vlahovic, Gabriel Martinelli, Rafael Leao, Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, N'Golo Kante & more.
Tottenham survive night of needless chaos to take Champions League initiative
Tottenham beat ten-man Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in the Champions League, but nearly let their lead slip late on to raise further doubts.
Jurgen Klopp hits back at Dietmar Hamann 'lack of spark' criticism
Jurgen Klopp dismisses Dietmar Hamann's credentials after his criticism of Liverpool in recent days.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jurgen Klopp & being Liverpool's scapegoat
Analysis of Trent Alexander-Arnold's relationship with Jurgen Klopp and his scapegoat status at Liverpool.
Harry Kane on Bayern Munich links & World Cup injury fears
Harry Kane has had his say on reports linking him with a move to Bayern Munch, as well as his World Cup injury fears.
Chelsea consider Norwich City's Stuart Webber for sporting director position
Chelsea have spoken with Norwich's Stuart Webber over their vacant sporting director role.
Champions League roundup 12/10/22: Liverpool & Napoli enjoy big wins; Barcelona just about survive
Champions League matchday four is in the books, with three more clubs officially securing their places in the next round of the competition. There was drama all
Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt: Player ratings as Spurs secure comeback win
Tottenham came from a goal down to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 on a chaotic night of Champions League football.
Transfer rumours: PSG eye Salah/Mbappe swap; Toney on Spurs radar
Wednesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ivan Toney & more.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Rangers - Champions League
Predicting which players Jurgen Klopp will choose to start for an injury-hit Liverpool against Rangers in the Champions League.
Newcastle confident over Andrey Santos deal; Vasco da Gama teammate Eguinaldo on radar
Newcastle are in talks with Vasco da Gama over Andrey Santos & have expressed an interest in Eguinaldo as well.
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa: Young strike earns Villans point
Ashley Young equalised to help Aston Villa earn a point at Nottingham Forest on Monday night.
