Read full article on original website
Related
milwaukeeindependent.com
Wisconsin residents still face decades-old barriers in qualifying for Federal food aid assistance
Although she has been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. She has heard horror stories from people who have, though. “There was just this big block of (…) something gelatinous that was orange,” Blume said. Today, federal...
New survey finds broad support for expanding BadgerCare in Wisconsin
In a new survey, 70% of Wisconsin voters told pollsters that they supported expanding the state’s BadgerCare program — a proposal that has divided Democrats and Republicans in the Capitol but has been largely absent from the 2022 governor’s race. The poll was commissioned by the lobbying...
Wisconsin gov won't back abortion exceptions if ban remains
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that he wouldn’t sign a bill creating exceptions for rape and incest if it would keep in place the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary and now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions. “I wouldn’t sign it because that leaves the underlying law in place which is a ban on abortion,” Evers said in response to a question at a Rotary Club of Milwaukee event co-sponsored by the Milwaukee Press Club and Wispolitics.com. The Wisconsin Legislature is controlled by Republicans, some of whom have voiced support for granting rape and incest exceptions to the state law that came into play after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. That ruling left it up to states to determine whether abortion should be legal.
Wisconsin sheriffs’ advice for voters: Ignore the rhetoric
MONROE, Wis. — Amid the amped-up rhetoric about crime in the 2022 election, sheriffs on both sides of the aisle implore voters to do the hard work: ignore the talking points and do your homework on the candidates’ records. “It takes work on the voters’ part,” said Green...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin
A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.” […] The post Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Top Wisconsin midterm races tightening
(WTVO) — It is shaping up to be a tight midterm season in Wisconsin. New polls showed that two of the top races are neck-and-neck. A CBS YouGov poll has Republican Senator Ron Johnson up one percentage point over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. A different poll found that the state’s Democratic Governor Tony Evers is […]
Badger Herald
Why are young people leaving Wisconsin?
Wisconsin’s population demographics are changing. A Forward Analytics analysis published last month sheds light on Wisconsin’s population challenges. Between 2012 and 2020, the state saw a net migration of more than 17,000 families headed by people under 26, and 43,000 millennials from 2010-2018, out of Wisconsin. These figures are likely underestimated, due to many not filing income taxes as independents. Young, family-forming age groups are crucial for fiscal stability, tax revenue and employment in the state.
wpr.org
Gov. Evers joins pact of states to move forward with regional hydrogen hub
Clean energy advocates hope a recent move by Gov. Tony Evers to join in a regional consortium will help Wisconsin win federal funding to expand hydrogen power in the state. Evers signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding. It's an informal collaboration between Wisconsin, Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota, marking the first phase of a long-term project to secure federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, or DOE, that would create a network of clean energy infrastructure projects and partners.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpr.org
Growing number of Wisconsin communities ask voters to pay more in property taxes for public safety
The City of Whitewater is asking residents to approve a $1.1 million referendum on Nov. 8 that would allow the city to move to a full-time fire and EMS department. Interim City Administrator John Weidl says the referendum is necessary to keep up with rising need in both Whitewater and the surrounding towns.
WEAU-TV 13
Evers seeks applicants for Vernon County Register of Deeds
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers is announcing that he is seeking applicants for appointment as Register of Deeds in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Office of the Governor, the appointment will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Marilyn Hauge on Dec. 31, 2022. The new Register of Deeds will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends Jan. 5, 2025. Application materials must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022. For more information about the position, you can contact Vernon County.
Campaign ad accuses Tim Michels of tracking women near abortion clinics
An ad by the Alliance for Common Sense claims Michels donated to a group that uses technology to track women who enter or go near abortion clinics.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission rejects guidance for poll observers
MADISON, Wis. — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission failed to pass a Republican motion during a special meeting Monday that would have provided new guidance as to what observers would be allowed to do at the polls on Election Day. Chair Don Millis, who was appointed to the commission...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boreal.org
Big change could come to the Iron Range in this midterm election
With a little under a month until the 2022 midterm elections, some pundits speculate the Iron Range could see more red voters than ever before. “We think that this year is likely the year that republicans win every seat on the Range, I think that is probably going to happen,” said Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt in an interview with Northern News Now last week.
In search for illegal Wisconsin votes, activists uncover gaps — but no plot
Conservative activists are pushing officials to remove thousands of people from Wisconsin’s voter rolls, pointing to holes in the state’s voter database that have allowed some ineligible voters to cast a ballot. But their efforts also have spread misleading information, Wisconsin Watch found, conflating ineligible and eligible voters...
GOP looks for veto-proof majorities in Wisconsin Legislature
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are hoping Tim Michels will defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November, but even if Evers prevails they could still reshape the battleground state by winning enough seats in the Legislature to override vetoes. If Republicans can flip five seats in the Assembly...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin hero greets veterans at WWII Memorial
United States Army Lieutenant General Dan Karbler is an American hero. The Hartland, Wisconsin native is the commander of the United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command. General Karbler is also a big supporter of Wisconsin’s Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. On October 8, Karbler met the 230...
Hudson Star-Observer
Letter: Nonnegotiable issue
The Denmark-owned manure digester which is pushing its way into little Roberts, Wisconsin, in St. Croix County is a very bad idea. Although the technology which will turn turkey litter and animal manure (from Barron County and others) into natural gas to heat homes sounds good there are other issues which aren't being addressed.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Victim Families Reject Gov Evers’ Thursday Comments That Wisconsin Parole System Worked
“This is an insult, and it’s disgusting,” Tim Erickson, on the parole of his mother’s killer. “I’ve been sick for three weeks.”. Families of murder victims whose killers were released in discretionary paroles are adamantly rejecting comments made by Gov. Tony Evers Thursday that the parole system, including the victim notification system, has worked. They want the process changed because they believe it has failed their families and others, both the parole decisions themselves and the system that notifies victims of hearings.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DHS reports 6k+ new COVID cases, as the state surpasses 13.5k deaths
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,649,510 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,534 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total9/30/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,649,5101,643,442 (+6,068) Received one dose of vaccine3,819,280 (65.5%)3,817,556 (65.5%)
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
Comments / 0