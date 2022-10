If you.re sad that you didn’t win Friday night’s Mega Millions $410 million jackpot, you are not alone.

There’s was no Mega Millions jackpot winner, so Tuesday’s jackpot climbs to $445 million.

According to the Mega Millions, someone in Texas won $2 million by matching five of the six numbers, plus the Megaplier.

Friday night’s winning numbers were 6, 11,29, 36, 55, 21, megaplier 2x.