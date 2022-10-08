ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNYT

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $2.08 to $87.27 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $1.84 to $92.45 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for November delivery was unchanged at $2.63 a gallon. November heating oil was unchanged at $3.93 a gallon. November natural gas fell 16 cents to $6.44 per 1,000 cubic feet.
