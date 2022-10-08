Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Man charged in stabbing at homeless encampment
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police released details on Tuesday regarding an alleged stabbing at a homeless encampment reported last week. At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 police found the victim of the stabbing in a parking lot on Huse Road who indicated the stabbing occurred at a homeless camp in the woods.
manchesterinklink.com
Vehicle struck by gunfire Friday at Auburn and Union, police search for leads
MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a report of gunfire late Friday night that struck a vehicle. At about 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 7 Manchester Police received a report of gunshots heard in the area of Union and Auburn streets. Multiple people reported hearing the shots, but could not...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Maple Street woman says neighbor escalating harassment with dog poop
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
NECN
Drunken Wrong-Way Driver Stopped With Spike Strips on I-89 in NH
A wrong-way driver who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol was stopped by police on Interstate 89 in New Hampshire using spike strips overnight. State police said they received a call around midnight about a truck driving north in the southbound lanes of I-89 in Concord. Another driver had called police and was able to provide updates on the vehicle's location as troopers responded.
WMUR.com
Man charged in church shooting says prison interfering with right to practice religion
CONCORD, N.H. — A man serving time for assault as he awaits trial on charges related to a church shooting in Pelham claims the New Hampshire State Prison is denying him the right to practice his religion. Dale Holloway is asking a judge to order the prison to stop...
WMUR.com
Attorney for woman accused of killing son says she was interviewed without lawyer consent
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An attorney for a woman charged with murder in the death of her 5-year-old son is questioning why her client is on the witness list for the trial of the father of a missing girl. Danielle Dauphinais is on the prosecution's witness list for Adam Montgomery's...
WMUR.com
Mother of slain Merrimack boy on witness list for Adam Montgomery's firearms trial
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The mother of a Merrimack boy killed last year could be called to testify in the firearms trial of Adam Montgomery next month. News 9 Investigates has learned that Danielle Dauphinais is on the witness list in the trial of the father of Harmony Montgomery, a girl who was reported missing and who police believe was killed. Adam Montgomery has not been charged in connection with her disappearance or death.
WMUR.com
Longtime Derry police Chief Edward B. Garone dies after 58-year career
DERRY, N.H. — Derry Police Department is remembering its long-time leader. Former Chief Edward B. Garone died on Tuesday. Garone first started as a police officer back in 1964 at the Lebanon Police Department. Then in 1972, he became chief of police in Derry where he served until he...
laconiadailysun.com
Sentencing in fatal OD death postponed to next week
The sentencing of Albert Lynch of Tilton, convicted of selling fentanyl to a man who overdosed on the opioid drug and died as a result, has been postponed. Lynch, 50, was due to be sentenced Wednesday in Belknap Superior Court, but the proceeding was rescheduled to next Wednesday, according to Deputy Belknap County Attorney Keith Cormier.
Salisbury Man and Former Tyngsborough Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Gun Charges, Bank Fraud
A Salisbury resident and former Tyngsborough police officer who hid the source of Chinese money to build a large indoor shooting range, among other violations, pleaded guilty last Thursday. Daniel Whitman, 37, pleaded guilty to bank fraud conspiracy, two counts of bank fraud, two counts of making false statements to...
Suspect in shooting at White River Junction Comfort Inn pleads not guilty
The 25-year-old New Hampshire man allegedly told witnesses “I am sorry” after shooting another hotel guest in the face. A number of witnesses had observed or encountered the suspect carrying a gun in the open around the hotel. Read the story on VTDigger here: Suspect in shooting at White River Junction Comfort Inn pleads not guilty.
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Reports Strange Fake Calls
The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said people are getting odd phone calls from someone claiming to be from the office. It's not a scam call seeking money or gift cards. Instead, it's conversations that take a strange turn. The caller states that the office had served a subpoena on the...
WMUR.com
Attorneys for Adam Montgomery seek to block some evidence in firearms trial
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Attorneys for Adam Montgomery, the father of Harmony Montgomery, who is missing and presumed dead, are asking a court to block specific evidence in his upcoming firearms trial. In court filings, Adam Montgomery's attorneys said their client will not get a fair trial if certain evidence...
wgan.com
York County police investigate theft of “Welcome to Maine” sign
Police are looking for help identifying the person responsible for stealing a “Welcome to Maine” sign in Acton on Monday. The sign was on Route 109 near the New Hampshire town line. The York County Sheriff’s Office has two photos of a black truck that may have been...
String of car break-ins leads vehicle owner to sleeping suspect at Mass & Cass
Boston – A string of break-ins at Mass Ave and Melnea Cass lead a business owner to an unexpected find through the shattered window of his vehicle. Gerry DiPierro, owner of DiPierro Construction, told Boston 25 News he was stunned to see a man sound asleep in the passenger seat of his company van.
Police identify 18-year-old who fell to his death while climbing in New Hampshire
WEARE, N.H. — Police have identified an 18-year-old man who fell to his death while climbing at a dam in New Hampshire over the weekend. Emergency crews responding to a report of a person who had fallen near the Everett Dam in Weare on Sunday around 3:15 p.m. learned the victim was not equipped with climbing gear or safety equipment, according to the Weare Police Department.
WMUR.com
No injuries after vehicle goes into water in Gilmanton
GILMANTON, N.H. — A vehicle with a boat trailer ended up in the water at Shellcamp Pond in Gilmanton Tuesday. First responders were called to the Ridgewood Drive boat ramp for that accident. They said everyone inside the vehicle was able to get out on their own. They were...
WMUR.com
Man taken into custody after alleged stabbing in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man sought in Manchester after a report of a stabbing Friday afternoon has been taken into custody, police said. Marc Cincotta, 62, was taken into custody at TownPlace Suites on Huse Road near South Willow Street around 7 p.m. Friday. Manchester police said earlier in...
Police investigating after 2 people wounded in daytime shootings in Boston
BOSTON — Police in Boston have launched an investigation after two people were wounded in daytime shootings on Monday. Officers responding to a report of a shot spotter activation in the area of 2990 Washington Street in city’s Roxbury section around 12 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 2 Arrests + Serve 2 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between September 29, 2022 to October 5, 2022. Douglas Paul Emar (38, Tewksbury) was served a summons for Marked Lanes Violation; Improper Operation Of A Motor Vehicle; and Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License. (8:22am)
