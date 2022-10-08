ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 1

Related
manchesterinklink.com

Man charged in stabbing at homeless encampment

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police released details on Tuesday regarding an alleged stabbing at a homeless encampment reported last week. At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 police found the victim of the stabbing in a parking lot on Huse Road who indicated the stabbing occurred at a homeless camp in the woods.
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Drunken Wrong-Way Driver Stopped With Spike Strips on I-89 in NH

A wrong-way driver who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol was stopped by police on Interstate 89 in New Hampshire using spike strips overnight. State police said they received a call around midnight about a truck driving north in the southbound lanes of I-89 in Concord. Another driver had called police and was able to provide updates on the vehicle's location as troopers responded.
CONCORD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
WMUR.com

Mother of slain Merrimack boy on witness list for Adam Montgomery's firearms trial

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The mother of a Merrimack boy killed last year could be called to testify in the firearms trial of Adam Montgomery next month. News 9 Investigates has learned that Danielle Dauphinais is on the witness list in the trial of the father of Harmony Montgomery, a girl who was reported missing and who police believe was killed. Adam Montgomery has not been charged in connection with her disappearance or death.
MERRIMACK, NH
WMUR.com

Longtime Derry police Chief Edward B. Garone dies after 58-year career

DERRY, N.H. — Derry Police Department is remembering its long-time leader. Former Chief Edward B. Garone died on Tuesday. Garone first started as a police officer back in 1964 at the Lebanon Police Department. Then in 1972, he became chief of police in Derry where he served until he...
DERRY, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Arrest Warrant#Violent Crime#N H
laconiadailysun.com

Sentencing in fatal OD death postponed to next week

The sentencing of Albert Lynch of Tilton, convicted of selling fentanyl to a man who overdosed on the opioid drug and died as a result, has been postponed. Lynch, 50, was due to be sentenced Wednesday in Belknap Superior Court, but the proceeding was rescheduled to next Wednesday, according to Deputy Belknap County Attorney Keith Cormier.
TILTON, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify 18-year-old who fell to his death while climbing in New Hampshire

WEARE, N.H. — Police have identified an 18-year-old man who fell to his death while climbing at a dam in New Hampshire over the weekend. Emergency crews responding to a report of a person who had fallen near the Everett Dam in Weare on Sunday around 3:15 p.m. learned the victim was not equipped with climbing gear or safety equipment, according to the Weare Police Department.
WEARE, NH
WMUR.com

No injuries after vehicle goes into water in Gilmanton

GILMANTON, N.H. — A vehicle with a boat trailer ended up in the water at Shellcamp Pond in Gilmanton Tuesday. First responders were called to the Ridgewood Drive boat ramp for that accident. They said everyone inside the vehicle was able to get out on their own. They were...
GILMANTON, NH
WMUR.com

Man taken into custody after alleged stabbing in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man sought in Manchester after a report of a stabbing Friday afternoon has been taken into custody, police said. Marc Cincotta, 62, was taken into custody at TownPlace Suites on Huse Road near South Willow Street around 7 p.m. Friday. Manchester police said earlier in...
MANCHESTER, NH
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 2 Arrests + Serve 2 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between September 29, 2022 to October 5, 2022. Douglas Paul Emar (38, Tewksbury) was served a summons for Marked Lanes Violation; Improper Operation Of A Motor Vehicle; and Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License. (8:22am)
WILMINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy