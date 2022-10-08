Oak Creek Apples Meeting Notice for October

Sedona News – Any user of Apple products, (iPhone, iPad, MAC) is invited to attend the October 2022 Zoom meeting of the Oak Creek Apples Macintosh User Group (OCAMUG, or OCA, for short). Alan Gore, expert in all things Apple, will facilitate a general question-and-answer session, including recent bugs and fixes. There is no charge to participate.

OCA will continue its monthly virtual/online meetings on the 3rd Saturday of October, Saturday, October 15, 2022, beginning at 10:00 AM at the following online address: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82048914776

If you want to attend the meeting by phone, please follow the above zoom link, which will have a screen for you to obtain a call-in number for your location.

To avoid having to transfer the Zoom address, you may email oakcreekapples@gmail.com with “OCA Meeting” in the subject line (no quotation marks). An autoreply email will provide the link that you may click or copy and paste in your browser to open the online Zoom session.

The Oak Creek Apples Macintosh User Group (OCAMUG) is exclusively an educational institution for the public on the use of Apple Computers and other iOS devices, including maintenance, security, and software applications. OCAMUG is a 501.c.3 organization and donations are tax deductible. Membership in the Oak Creek Apples is open to anyone who wishes to belong. For more information ask at the Zoom meeting, or email oakcreekapples@gmail.com. Thank you for your interest in and support of the OCAMUG.

