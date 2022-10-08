ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champlin, MN

Week 6 football results

By Race Archibald
Sun Post
Sun Post
 4 days ago

St. Michael-Albertville 24, Champlin Park 20

The Rebels hosted the nights for their homecoming game, looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Both teams scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it was STMA that had the final say, taking a 24-20 lead from a 1-yard run by quarterback Colton Demarais.

Perhaps the biggest momentum swing came towards the end of the first half. Champlin Park were set to punt with under a minute to play in the second quarter in their own half. The Knights blocked the punt and returned it inside the 5-yard line. Marty Williams scored from a yard out to give STMA a 17-12 lead just before halftime, swinging the game in their favor.

Quarterback Payton Thielke was responsible for all three of the Rebels’ touchdowns. He had a pair of 1-yard runs and a 54-yard connection with wide receiver Elijah Novak for the first score of the game.

Champlin Park dropped to 2-4 on the season but will have a pair of winnable matchups to close out the season. They’ll visit 1-5 Totino-Grace on Oct. 14 and host 1-5 Anoka Oct. 20.

Park Center 14, Minneapolis Washburn 7

The Pirates continued their trend of alternating wins and losses through six games. They scored a touchdown in the first and fourth quarters to take a 14-0 lead. The Millers added a touchdown in the fourth quarter to apply a little pressure on Park Center late, but failed to tie the game.

For the first time this season, it was the defense that carried the Pirates to victory. They held Minneapolis Washburn to -9 yards rushing, constantly applying pressure to quarterback Vinny Morton.

Park Center closes out the regular season with two road games, at Richfield Oct. 15 and North St. Paul Oct. 19.

Spring Lake Park 29, Cooper 28

The Hawks’ offense has struggled to put up points this season, so it was at least encouraging that they were able to put up 4 touchdowns against the Panthers. Unfortunately, so did Spring Lake Park, along with a two-point conversion.

Trailing 28-21 late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Brayden Talso punched it in from a yard out to make it 28-27. Opting to go for the win instead of the tie, Talso connected with receiver Ashton Tucker for the two-point conversion for a 29-28 lead with 2:58 remaining.

Spring Lake Park (4-2) relied heavily on their run game, rushing for 213 yards and throwing only two passes.

Cooper running back Danari Connors had two rushing scores - one of 42 yards and the other from 23. Quarterback Kameron Fox had two touchdowns, one on a 14 yard pass to tight end Jaxon Howard and the other on a 10-yard run.

Cooper (1-5) will host Irondale Oct. 14.

Comments / 0

WJON

Is Minnesota “Gang” Still Wearing Certain Gear That’s in Your Closet?

For years I had a co-worker, who is still a good friend of mine, that always has a hard time adjusting from summer to cooler weather, because he hates wearing pants. There was a guy I went to college with at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota who I never actually met, but everyone knew him as "shorts guy". Because even in the middle of blizzards he'd be rocking his shorts around campus.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold in Minnesota

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has another million-dollar lottery winner. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning $1 million ticket in our state for last (Monday) night's drawing. The ticket was sold at the HolidayStation Store in Duluth. The numbers drawn were 3, 6, 11, 17, 22 and...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Reports –Oct 10, 2022

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) continued field training with COC Hams. They spent time checking anglers and waterfowl hunters on Lake of the Woods and the Thief Lake Wildlife Management Area. Violations encountered were taking a protected bird (seagull), shooting before legal hours, unplugged shotgun, no license in possession, failure to transfer title, and no fire extinguisher onboard. Low bird numbers were observed despite falling temperatures.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sun Post

Sun Post

Brooklyn Center, MN
ABOUT

Sun Post serves the Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope & Robbinsdale communities.

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_post/

