Highlights, key plays and photos from No. 11 Utah’s 42-32 loss to No. 18 UCLA

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs past UCLA Bruins linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

UCLA 42, Utah 32.

4th Quarter

0:31 — Clark Philips III picks off Thompson-Robinson for an 80-yard touchdown. UCLA 42, Utah 32.

9:30 — Cam Rising fumbles on fourth and one, UCLA returns it to the Utah one-yard-line. Charbonnet scores and UCLA leads 42-25.

11:17 — UCLA responds fast. Thompson-Robinson with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Logan Loya. UCLA 35, Utah 25.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising, wearing black, warms up. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

UCLA Bruins linebacker Darius Muasau, wearing blue, intercepts a pass intended for Utah Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising runs past UCLA Bruins linebacker Laiatu Latu at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) gets tackled by UCLA Bruins defensive back William Nimmo Jr. (32) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) gets up after getting sacked in the game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet wearing blue and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson celebrate | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

11:39 — A 75-yard drive to cut the UCLA lead to three. On fourth and two, UCLA jumps offsides and extends the Utah drive. Rising completes a 24-yard pass to Money Parks, completes another pass and then rushes for a nine-yard touchdown. UCLA 28, Utah 25.

3rd Quarter

1:07 — Utah blitzes on third and 8 and can’t get to Thompson-Robinson as he throws to Jake Bobo for a 10-yard touchdown pass. UCLA 28, Utah 18.

5:01 — Utah responds with a touchdown. Rising converted two key third downs on that drive and then kept the ball for a six-yard touchdown. He also rushed for the two-point conversion. UCLA 21, Utah 18.

10:50 — Utah’s run defense is struggling. Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet already has his career high in rushing yards, with 149 yards, and the second half has just started. Thompson-Robinson throws a touchdown pass to put UCLA up 21-10.

2nd Quarter

0:01 — Jordan Noyes’ 43-yard field gaol misses and Utah can’t capitalize going into the half.

1:00 — UCLA marches down to the red zone, but Utah holds the Bruins to a field goal attempt and UCLA misses the field goal. A huge break for the Utes.

3:14 — Utah scores its first touchdown of the game. The Utes looked good on that drive. Tavion Thomas scores a rushing touchdown and Rising completed all five passes on the drive. UCLA 14, Utah 10.

7:34 — That was easy. UCLA drives 75 yards for a touchdown. Zach Charbonnet rushed for 44 yards on the first play of the drive. Thompson-Robinson capped off the drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jake Bobo. UCLA 14, Utah 3.

10:00 — Utah drives 70 yards, but Tavion Thomas is stuffed on third and goal and Utah has to settle for a field goal. The Utes’ offense looked better on that drive, but couldn’t get seven. UCLA 7, Utah 3.

1st Quarter

0:10 — UCLA cashes in on the Utah turnover with a 95-yard yard touchdown drive. Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a couple nice passes on that drive and scores a rushing touchdown for the first points of the day. UCLA 7, Utah 0.

3:30 — Cam Rising is intercepted by Darius Muasau. Utah had put together its best drive of the game to that point.

Pregame

