Highlights, key plays and photos from No. 11 Utah’s 42-32 loss to No. 18 UCLA
UCLA 42, Utah 32.
4th Quarter
0:31 — Clark Philips III picks off Thompson-Robinson for an 80-yard touchdown. UCLA 42, Utah 32.
9:30 — Cam Rising fumbles on fourth and one, UCLA returns it to the Utah one-yard-line. Charbonnet scores and UCLA leads 42-25.
11:17 — UCLA responds fast. Thompson-Robinson with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Logan Loya. UCLA 35, Utah 25.
11:39 — A 75-yard drive to cut the UCLA lead to three. On fourth and two, UCLA jumps offsides and extends the Utah drive. Rising completes a 24-yard pass to Money Parks, completes another pass and then rushes for a nine-yard touchdown. UCLA 28, Utah 25.
3rd Quarter
1:07 — Utah blitzes on third and 8 and can’t get to Thompson-Robinson as he throws to Jake Bobo for a 10-yard touchdown pass. UCLA 28, Utah 18.
5:01 — Utah responds with a touchdown. Rising converted two key third downs on that drive and then kept the ball for a six-yard touchdown. He also rushed for the two-point conversion. UCLA 21, Utah 18.
10:50 — Utah’s run defense is struggling. Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet already has his career high in rushing yards, with 149 yards, and the second half has just started. Thompson-Robinson throws a touchdown pass to put UCLA up 21-10.
2nd Quarter
0:01 — Jordan Noyes’ 43-yard field gaol misses and Utah can’t capitalize going into the half.
1:00 — UCLA marches down to the red zone, but Utah holds the Bruins to a field goal attempt and UCLA misses the field goal. A huge break for the Utes.
3:14 — Utah scores its first touchdown of the game. The Utes looked good on that drive. Tavion Thomas scores a rushing touchdown and Rising completed all five passes on the drive. UCLA 14, Utah 10.
7:34 — That was easy. UCLA drives 75 yards for a touchdown. Zach Charbonnet rushed for 44 yards on the first play of the drive. Thompson-Robinson capped off the drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jake Bobo. UCLA 14, Utah 3.
10:00 — Utah drives 70 yards, but Tavion Thomas is stuffed on third and goal and Utah has to settle for a field goal. The Utes’ offense looked better on that drive, but couldn’t get seven. UCLA 7, Utah 3.
1st Quarter
0:10 — UCLA cashes in on the Utah turnover with a 95-yard yard touchdown drive. Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a couple nice passes on that drive and scores a rushing touchdown for the first points of the day. UCLA 7, Utah 0.
3:30 — Cam Rising is intercepted by Darius Muasau. Utah had put together its best drive of the game to that point.
Pregame
