wdrb.com

Manual star volleyball player among the best in the country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nya Bunton comes from a basketball family. Her father, uncles and grandfather all played college basketball. Mom and Dad didn't push her that way, but they wanted her involved in something. She chose volleyball and that has worked out pretty well. Shortly after accepting the job...
FanSided

DJ Wagner Signs NIL Endorsement Deal with Nike

DJ Wagner has moved closer to committing to the University of Kentucky. Nick Depaula of ESPN is reporting Nike has signed five players to NIL deals, including Bronny James and DJ Wagner. It’s becoming more clear Wagner intends to play for Kentucky in 2023. Kentucky is currently in the middle of an eight-year contract with Nike, worth $30.6 million dollars, expiring in 2025. The University of Louisville is presently under contract with Adidas, having signed a 10-year extension in 2017 for $160 million dollars. No contractual agreement requires a player who signs a NIL to play for a school that represents its line of apparel, but it is unusual for a 5-star player to then commit to a school that represents another brand.
High School Football PRO

Louisville, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Butler Traditional High School football team will have a game with Saint Xavier High School on October 11, 2022, 14:30:00.
Wave 3

Louisville billboards to highlight middle school girls of color

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On International Day of the Girl, a nonprofit organization is highlighting local Black middle school girls on multiple billboards across the Louisville Metro. A total of six billboards will be placed in the city highlighting 21 girls within the 300FOR300 program, offering a six-week writing program...
Wildcats Today

Punter Carter Schwartz Commits to Kentucky

Kentucky has added a highly-valued punter to its 2023 recruiting class.  Coming out of Trinity High School in Louisville, Carter Schwartz has announced his commitment to stay in-state and play for the Wildcats:  Standing 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Schwartz received a preferred walk-on ...
WLKY.com

Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
Wave 3

Bartender speaks on winning Louisville cocktail competition

‘I just don’t understand why': Car windshields busted in Germantown-Schnitzelburg neighborhoods. Several neighbors in the Germantown and Schnitzelburg neighborhoods spent the latter part of their weekends sweeping up, after their rear car windshields were busted out in an alleged overnight vandalism spree. The Big Stomp music festival in Louisville...
Wave 3

UofL dedicates new campus space to Class of 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is honoring the class most affected by the COVID pandemic with a permanent outdoor space. The 2020 Pavilion is located near the center of Belknap Campus and features a space for students to study, chat or meditate. The university said the space...
WHAS11

Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
Wave 3

21-year-old legally blind pilot lands in Louisville as part of trip across America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A legally blind pilot who’s raising awareness for vision loss made a pit stop at Bowman Field on Monday. Kaiya Armstrong, 21, is part of the Foundation for Blind Children’s Adult Services program. She was selected out of 25 candidates who are blind or have low vision with ambitions to pilot an aircraft across multiple states as part of Fight for Sight.
Wave 3

New pickleball entertainment coming to Louisville’s riverfront

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s riverfront will soon be transformed with new pickleball entertainment. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, pickleball is America’s fastest-growing sport, combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. An acre of land along the riverfront will feature several outdoor pickleball courts adjacent...
wdrb.com

'You don't have anything to lose' | Louisville billboards encouraging men of color to seek free counseling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Billboards and bus stop signs are popping up across Louisville, advertising free counseling available this month for those facing daily discrimination, poverty and exposure to violence. Louisville Metro's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is trying something new, offering free therapy sessions through October. The...
