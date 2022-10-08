PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — Downtown Pittsfield…It’s Alive!, a Halloween Festival, will take place on Friday, October 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. The festival holds activities for all ages with vendors, music, performances, games, crafts, and an after-hours Zombie Pub Crawl.

There will be a Kids’ Fun Zone on the St. Joseph Church Lawn, 414 North Street, from 4 to 6 pm and all activities are free. Attractions include games, a bouncy house, face painting, crafts, and activities from the Berkshire Museum, Berkshire Athenaeum, and the Flying Cloud Institute. Slater from Live 95.9 will be broadcasting live from the Fun Zone. There will also be a free Kids’ Treasure Hunt sponsored by CozQuest from 4 to 8 pm. Kids will follow a map and scan QR codes on a smartphone to claim Halloween treasures at every downtown stop. You must visit cozquest.com to play.

A Night Market, live music, vendors, crafts, Halloween gifts and so much more will be available at the festival. There will be live performances at Persip Park, 175 North Street, featuring Sample The Cat, Opal Raven Cirque, and The Funk Box Dance Studio from 4 to 8 pm; and a Witch Slapped Craft Pop-Up at Framework, 437 North Street, for which reservations are strongly recommended . Musician LI will perform live on Dottie’s outdoor patio at 444 North Street, and inside, there will be free mask-making with artist Diane Firtell.

Sample the Cat will be performing at It’s Alive!

Food, tastings, face painting, gaming, more music, and a lot of Halloween-themed fun awaits you at It’s Alive! Halloween Festival. The Berkshire Family YMCA’s Kids Night Out offers a safe place for kids if parents want a night out by themselves. The offer stands from 6 to 8 p.m. and is free for YMCA members, $8 for non-members.

Following It’s Alive, from 7:30 pm to midnight, there will be a Zombie Pub Crawl. Crawl locations are to be announced. As part of It’s Alive, there will also be online voting for best-decorated windows downtown from October 21 to October 31. More details on how to vote will be announced. Retailers and restaurants in downtown will also be open late on October 21 offering spooky-themed sales and specials. For more information on the festival and how to vote visit the Downtown Pittsfield website .

