Maine State

Comments / 9

Bob Frankl
4d ago

how much does a " chancellor "make anyway?and does one do to chancell?this guy is exactly why the feds are paying off loans. This guy,right here!

Reply
3
WPFO

Head of Department of Agriculture praises Maine programs to keep students fed

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The head of the Department of Agriculture says the rest of the country should model itself after Maine when it comes to making sure kids are fed in schools. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited Maine Tuesday, joining Governor Janet Mills and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree at Gorham Middle School.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Rally held in Portland in support of Maine lobster industry

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A rally to support the lobster industry was held in Portland on Wednesday. Organizers are trying to raise awareness as fishermen fight strict restrictions from the government. Those rules are meant to protect the vulnerable North Atlantic right whale. The rally was held at DiMillo's. The lobster...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine school district reverses decision to lower heat

A Maine school district has reversed its decision to set all school buildings at 65 degrees. RSU 73 Superintendent Scott Albert says he made an error by not consulting the Spruce Mountain School District’s health officer and advisor before making the decision. "I received notice from our district’s health...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Early voting begins in Maine

The General Election is less than a month away, and early voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 11, in some communities in Maine. Others will start letting you cast your ballot on Wednesday. In other states, the term "early voting" is often used to indicate absentee voting; especially when absentee voting is...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Study: Maine schools not doing enough to cover required Wabanaki studies

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new study says the Maine Department of Education is not doing enough to enforce a decades-old law requiring schoolchildren to study Native American history and culture. The study, released on Indigenous Peoples' Day in Maine, concluded most school districts are failing to cover required areas of...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Bird flu is driving Maine egg prices higher

(BDN) -- Whether you favor your eggs fried, boiled or poached, those golden yolks are looking more like precious metal. Thanks to a national shortage, some Maine grocery stores are seeing the prices of eggs rise. It’s just one more in a long list of items to experience scarcity, beginning...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Towns To Live in Maine

Many of you are searching for a new home in the state of Maine and maybe you are finding it a bit of a headache. Or maybe you're full blown stressed the hell out. Housing is a different kind of monster right now. So, I was curious to see which towns in Maine are affordable.
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Racist, threatening messages discovered in Maine school

Racist and threatening messages were reportedly found in a bathroom stall in a Maine high school. Spruce Mountain High School principal Thomas Plourde says a criminal threatening investigation is underway. The Spruce Mountain school district serves families from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. In a message to the school community,...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
WMTW

Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles will launch an online appointment system

AUGUSTA, Maine — Visiting the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is an errand that most people dread, but in Maine, the process is about to get a lot easier. The Maine Secretary of State office will launch a new online appointment system in a few weeks. Once that site is up and running, Mainers will be able to schedule BMV appointments in advance. Other states have implemented similar systems.
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Casco Bay High School teacher named Maine's 2023 Teacher of the Year

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Department of Education and Educate Maine named Casco Bay High School teacher Matthew Bernstein as Maine’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Bernstein teaches 9th grade humanities and social studies. “We are thrilled to announce Matthew Bernstein as Maine’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Today...
PORTLAND, ME
NECN

New England Has 5 of the 10 Safest Cities in America, New Ranking Shows

New England has five of the 10 safest cities in America, according to a new ranking. Finance website Wallethub released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Nashua, New Hampshire, was ranked the second safest city in America. Portland, Maine, was ranked fourth safest; Warwick, Rhode Island, fifth;...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

Maine is celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Federally, Americans have marked the day as Columbus Day, but it changed in Maine after a state law passed in 2019. Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a way to honor the people already living in the country. The shared holiday has become a...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine's newest Target to open Nov. 6

AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November. The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet. The...
AUBURN, ME

Comments / 0

