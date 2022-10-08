Read full article on original website
Bob Frankl
4d ago
how much does a " chancellor "make anyway?and does one do to chancell?this guy is exactly why the feds are paying off loans. This guy,right here!
WPFO
'Just let us go to work:' Lobstermen call on Maine leaders to do more to fight regulations
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine lobstermen are calling on state leaders to do more to fight federal regulations they say are hurting the industry. Lobstermen from all over the coast of Maine say the state needs to join their lawsuit against the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, whose fishing regulations are aimed at protecting Atlantic right whales.
WPFO
Head of Department of Agriculture praises Maine programs to keep students fed
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The head of the Department of Agriculture says the rest of the country should model itself after Maine when it comes to making sure kids are fed in schools. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited Maine Tuesday, joining Governor Janet Mills and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree at Gorham Middle School.
WPFO
Rally held in Portland in support of Maine lobster industry
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A rally to support the lobster industry was held in Portland on Wednesday. Organizers are trying to raise awareness as fishermen fight strict restrictions from the government. Those rules are meant to protect the vulnerable North Atlantic right whale. The rally was held at DiMillo's. The lobster...
WPFO
Maine school district reverses decision to lower heat
A Maine school district has reversed its decision to set all school buildings at 65 degrees. RSU 73 Superintendent Scott Albert says he made an error by not consulting the Spruce Mountain School District’s health officer and advisor before making the decision. "I received notice from our district’s health...
WMTW
Early voting begins in Maine
The General Election is less than a month away, and early voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 11, in some communities in Maine. Others will start letting you cast your ballot on Wednesday. In other states, the term "early voting" is often used to indicate absentee voting; especially when absentee voting is...
themainewire.com
State agency defends punishment for Ellsworth doctor who criticized COVID-19 policies
A Maine state agency met Tuesday for the first of several hearings that will determine whether an Ellsworth doctor who was an outspoken critic of state and federal COVID-19 policies will ever be able to practice medicine in the state again. The Board of Licensure in Medicine (BOLIM), a state...
These Are the Most Common Last Names in Maine; Is One Yours?
As the famous Destiny's Child sang to all of us, "Say My Name, Say My Name." If you don't know what a surname is, I will tell you. a hereditary name common to all members of a family, as distinct from a given name. When I moved to Maine from...
WPFO
Study: Maine schools not doing enough to cover required Wabanaki studies
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new study says the Maine Department of Education is not doing enough to enforce a decades-old law requiring schoolchildren to study Native American history and culture. The study, released on Indigenous Peoples' Day in Maine, concluded most school districts are failing to cover required areas of...
Can Bruce Poliquin's ad featuring lobsterman Billy Bob Faulkingham leave out the fact he is a politician?
PORTLAND, Maine — If you watch NEWS CENTER Maine's newscasts, you probably already saw the ad. A lobsterman from Winter Harbor pulls up in his boat and makes a pitch to vote against incumbent U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine. The ad is produced by Bruce Poliquin for Congress. Poliquin...
WPFO
Bird flu is driving Maine egg prices higher
(BDN) -- Whether you favor your eggs fried, boiled or poached, those golden yolks are looking more like precious metal. Thanks to a national shortage, some Maine grocery stores are seeing the prices of eggs rise. It’s just one more in a long list of items to experience scarcity, beginning...
Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Towns To Live in Maine
Many of you are searching for a new home in the state of Maine and maybe you are finding it a bit of a headache. Or maybe you're full blown stressed the hell out. Housing is a different kind of monster right now. So, I was curious to see which towns in Maine are affordable.
Master shipbuilders celebrate 40 years at Bath Iron Works
BATH, Maine — Danny Nadeau remembers well the day he was hired as an electrician at Bath Iron Works. He was fresh out of trade school in northern Maine. “There wasn’t much work at the time up in northern Maine,” he said. “It was during a recession.”
wgan.com
Racist, threatening messages discovered in Maine school
Racist and threatening messages were reportedly found in a bathroom stall in a Maine high school. Spruce Mountain High School principal Thomas Plourde says a criminal threatening investigation is underway. The Spruce Mountain school district serves families from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. In a message to the school community,...
Chemical plant owner to pay more than $180M for pollution in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — The owner of a former chemical plant that dumped mercury into the Penobscot River must pay at least $187 million to remove the contamination in a resolution to a decades-long legal battle. A federal judge on Tuesday approved the settlement calling for Mallinckrodt U.S. LLC to...
WMTW
Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles will launch an online appointment system
AUGUSTA, Maine — Visiting the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is an errand that most people dread, but in Maine, the process is about to get a lot easier. The Maine Secretary of State office will launch a new online appointment system in a few weeks. Once that site is up and running, Mainers will be able to schedule BMV appointments in advance. Other states have implemented similar systems.
Is the Famous Cabot Cove From Angela Lansbury’s ‘Murder, She Wrote’ a Real Maine Place?
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Angela Lansbury. Lansbury starred in Murder, She Wrote from 1984 to 1996. She was 96. Lansbury's character, Jessica Fletcher, played a widowed mystery writer who solved murders in Cabot Cove, Maine. The show showed how beautiful small-town Maine was to the...
WPFO
Casco Bay High School teacher named Maine's 2023 Teacher of the Year
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Department of Education and Educate Maine named Casco Bay High School teacher Matthew Bernstein as Maine’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Bernstein teaches 9th grade humanities and social studies. “We are thrilled to announce Matthew Bernstein as Maine’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Today...
NECN
New England Has 5 of the 10 Safest Cities in America, New Ranking Shows
New England has five of the 10 safest cities in America, according to a new ranking. Finance website Wallethub released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Nashua, New Hampshire, was ranked the second safest city in America. Portland, Maine, was ranked fourth safest; Warwick, Rhode Island, fifth;...
WPFO
Maine celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day
Maine is celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Federally, Americans have marked the day as Columbus Day, but it changed in Maine after a state law passed in 2019. Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a way to honor the people already living in the country. The shared holiday has become a...
WMTW
Maine's newest Target to open Nov. 6
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November. The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet. The...
