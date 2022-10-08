NEW YORK - A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed late Monday night inside a Brooklyn apartment building. Police identified the victim as Raelynn Cameron. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke exclusively with her grieving mother and brother, as they struggled to come to grips with the loss. They said Cameron was getting ready to celebrate her 18th birthday in just nine days. She graduated from Brooklyn High School of the Performing Arts and was a freshman at Medgar Evers College. "She was very, very loved, and I don't understand how this can happen," mother Cassandra Adams told Westbrook.Police said Cameron was shot around 11...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO