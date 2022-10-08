ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man stabbed and pepper sprayed on Manhattan subway train

NEW YORK - A man was hospitalized after a brutal attack on a Manhattan subway train on Wednesday morning. The NYPD says a Northbound #1 train was approaching the 59th St.-Columbus Circle subway station around 1:45 a.m. when two passengers got into some sort of argument. One of them hit...
3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack

NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
Girl shot to death in Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in the lobby of a Brooklyn apartment building late Monday evening. Police responded to a 911 call inside 790 Eldert lane in East New York. They found Raelynn Cameron of Queens with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Mourners gather for wake of man killed on L Train

Friends and family members gathered for a wake in Brooklyn Monday night to remember Tommy Bailey. Bailey was killed on Sept. 30, when he was stabbed in the neck on the L train. “Always humorous, always had something humorous to say, very pleasant, easygoing,” said Bailey’s former coworker, Jim Olive....
Brooklyn bicyclist, 25, dies after falling in front of oncoming tractor-trailer: ‘That was my baby,’ mother cries

A 25-year-old bicyclist who had two infant children was killed early Wednesday when she fell in front of an oncoming tractor-trailer, police said. Kala Santiago was traveling east on Parkside Ave. in Flatbush when she lost control of her bike near Parade Place on the edge of Prospect Park around 7 a.m. as she headed to work, her devastated mother told the Daily News. “That was my baby. She was ...
Brooklyn man stabbed to death in fight outside favorite bar mourned by girlfriend as loving dad, ‘positive soul’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A Brooklyn man stabbed to death in a brawl outside a bar he frequented almost every weekend was remembered as a nonconfrontational father by his longtime girlfriend. Kerwin Cox, 35, was with friends at the bar on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place in Crown Heights early Saturday when he got into a fight that spilled outside and ended in his death. “Kerwin was such a positive soul,” girlfriend ...
Exclusive: Family of 17-year-old Raelynn Cameron speaks out about her shooting

NEW YORK - A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed late Monday night inside a Brooklyn apartment building. Police identified the victim as Raelynn Cameron. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke exclusively with her grieving mother and brother, as they struggled to come to grips with the loss. They said Cameron was getting ready to celebrate her 18th birthday in just nine days. She graduated from Brooklyn High School of the Performing Arts and was a freshman at Medgar Evers College. "She was very, very loved, and I don't understand how this can happen," mother Cassandra Adams told Westbrook.Police said Cameron was shot around 11...
‘They have a gun now.’ In his native language, Staten Island convenience store owner sent a desperate message for help.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Last Tuesday, just before 3 p.m., a pair of armed thieves barged into a Port Richmond convenience store demanding cash from the register. With a gun to his temple, the owner of Post Avenue Convenience made the choice to comply with the demands of assailants threatening to take his life, he told the Advance/SILive.com.
Body found in Central Park pond

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man’s body was found in a Central Park pond on Monday, police said. The man was found face down in Turtle Pond around 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man hasn’t been identified. The medical examiner will try to determine his cause […]
