Police arrest Manhattan man 1 year after fatal Brooklyn shooting
The NYPD arrested a 20-year-old East Harlem man on Friday for a shooting that took place just over a year ago in Brooklyn. Police accused Jessie Medina of shooting 21-year-old Jorge Sanango in the chest in the lobby of an apartment building.
Boy, 13, violently robbed of bookbag on Brooklyn subway train, group sought
The boy was on a Manhattan-bound F train headed to the Avenue P station in Gravesend around 4 p.m. last Monday when he was attacked by a group of males, according to police.
Man stabbed and pepper sprayed on Manhattan subway train
NEW YORK - A man was hospitalized after a brutal attack on a Manhattan subway train on Wednesday morning. The NYPD says a Northbound #1 train was approaching the 59th St.-Columbus Circle subway station around 1:45 a.m. when two passengers got into some sort of argument. One of them hit...
Teenage girl found fatally shot in apartment building in Brooklyn
Her family is struggling to understand how her life was so violently cut short -- just shy of her 18th birthday.
VIDEO: Duo beats up woman, transfers money with Zelle in Manhattan
The NYPD is searching for a couple who violently robbed a woman on a Manhattan street and transferred money through a payment application on her cellphone, authorities said.
3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack
NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
NY 'Green Goblin' subway assault suspect arrested, released without bail
A woman who was supposedly part of the group of neon-green-wearing gang seen on video attacking two subway riders earlier this month was arrested Monday and released with no bail.
Girl shot to death in Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in the lobby of a Brooklyn apartment building late Monday evening. Police responded to a 911 call inside 790 Eldert lane in East New York. They found Raelynn Cameron of Queens with a gunshot wound to the chest.
NYC father arrested, charged in death of 2-year-old daughter caused by punches to the head, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Brooklyn father has been arrested and charged in the death of his 2-year-old daughter after he admitted to police that he repeatedly punched her in the back of the head. Robert Wright, 33, has been charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide, assault and endangering the...
VIDEO: Duo beats, robs 2 men on Brooklyn street
Police are looking to identify a duo who beat and robbed two men last month in Brooklyn, according to authorities.
NYC Schools employee, 19, shot in head in Brooklyn
A 19-year-old man shot in the head outside a deli in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The shooter gunned down the teenager outside the 77 Mini Market on M Street near Utica Avenue in Flatlands around 2:50 p.m.
Mourners gather for wake of man killed on L Train
Friends and family members gathered for a wake in Brooklyn Monday night to remember Tommy Bailey. Bailey was killed on Sept. 30, when he was stabbed in the neck on the L train. “Always humorous, always had something humorous to say, very pleasant, easygoing,” said Bailey’s former coworker, Jim Olive....
Woman, 42, arrested in fatal stabbing of man, 55, on Bronx bus; male suspect still at large
A man was stabbed to death by a man and woman aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx on Sunday night—the first fatal transit stabbing in 10 days.
Brooklyn bicyclist, 25, dies after falling in front of oncoming tractor-trailer: ‘That was my baby,’ mother cries
A 25-year-old bicyclist who had two infant children was killed early Wednesday when she fell in front of an oncoming tractor-trailer, police said. Kala Santiago was traveling east on Parkside Ave. in Flatbush when she lost control of her bike near Parade Place on the edge of Prospect Park around 7 a.m. as she headed to work, her devastated mother told the Daily News. “That was my baby. She was ...
Brooklyn man stabbed to death in fight outside favorite bar mourned by girlfriend as loving dad, ‘positive soul’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A Brooklyn man stabbed to death in a brawl outside a bar he frequented almost every weekend was remembered as a nonconfrontational father by his longtime girlfriend. Kerwin Cox, 35, was with friends at the bar on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place in Crown Heights early Saturday when he got into a fight that spilled outside and ended in his death. “Kerwin was such a positive soul,” girlfriend ...
Exclusive: Family of 17-year-old Raelynn Cameron speaks out about her shooting
NEW YORK - A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed late Monday night inside a Brooklyn apartment building. Police identified the victim as Raelynn Cameron. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke exclusively with her grieving mother and brother, as they struggled to come to grips with the loss. They said Cameron was getting ready to celebrate her 18th birthday in just nine days. She graduated from Brooklyn High School of the Performing Arts and was a freshman at Medgar Evers College. "She was very, very loved, and I don't understand how this can happen," mother Cassandra Adams told Westbrook.Police said Cameron was shot around 11...
‘They have a gun now.’ In his native language, Staten Island convenience store owner sent a desperate message for help.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Last Tuesday, just before 3 p.m., a pair of armed thieves barged into a Port Richmond convenience store demanding cash from the register. With a gun to his temple, the owner of Post Avenue Convenience made the choice to comply with the demands of assailants threatening to take his life, he told the Advance/SILive.com.
Body found in Central Park pond
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man’s body was found in a Central Park pond on Monday, police said. The man was found face down in Turtle Pond around 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man hasn’t been identified. The medical examiner will try to determine his cause […]
Rider Stabbed to Death on MTA Bus, Marking 3rd NYC Killing in Transit in 10 Days
A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death on an MTA bus in the Bronx late Sunday after getting into an argument with a woman and another passenger, authorities say, the latest in a series of deadly attacks in the city's transit system. Police say the victim, identified as Lamont Barkley...
NYPD: Four Women From Queensbridge Houses Wanted for Bizarre Robbery on N Train
Four women who live in Queensbridge Houses are wanted for a bizarre subway robbery where they allegedly attacked two young women on an Astoria-bound N train earlier this month while dressed in neon green bodysuits. The NYPD is looking to locate Emily Soto, 34, Mairam Cisse Issouf, 26, Ciante Alston,...
