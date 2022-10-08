Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana ag firms testing unique ethanol use in semi-trucks
As the automotive industry focuses on the transition to electric vehicles, a coalition of four Indiana-based agricultural companies still sees value in internal combustion engines burning biofuels, but with a technological twist. Atlanta-based Beck’s Hybrids, Central Indiana Ethanol in Marion and Indianapolis-based cooperatives CountryMark and Co-Alliance are partnering with Illinois-based ClearFlame Engine Technologies on a pilot program to test a diesel engine not running on traditional diesel fuel. Beck’s is operating a one-of-a-kind semi-truck in Indiana that has been converted to operate on nearly 100% corn-based ethanol.
Inside Indiana Business
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
985theriver.com
Vehicle drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local business in Knox County needs repairs after a car went through the front of the building. It happened around 11 AM At Hollywood Nails in Vincennes on North 6th street. The business owner said a person accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and drove through the front of the store. Fortunately there were no injuries.
WTHI
Gas shoots back up to over $4 per gallon
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The cost of gas has shot back up over four bucks per gallon. In Indiana, prices saw a 22-cent increase in a week. That makes prices 41 cents higher now than they were this time last month. In Indiana, the average cost of gas is $4.22...
Announcement ends speculation that Indiana could get massive EV battery plant
GREENSBURG, Ind. — It appears Indiana won't be the home for a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles after all. It was announced in August that the production of advanced lithium-ion cells would likely take place in a new plant near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has factories that make models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
Payments of up to $650 coming to Indiana residents
hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) In case you didn't know, you are likely going to be sent not one but two payments from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds that was approved over the summer. More recently, lawmakers approved another refunds during a special session earlier this month after the refund was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Another tax refund check for $200 is coming to Indiana residents too, which recently agreed upon by state legislators. (Source)
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
WLFI.com
Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
985theriver.com
Rockville water customers asked to answer survey
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents in Rockville are being asked about the town’s water distribution system. According to Rockville Liaison Jeff Eslinger, a 6-question survey has been created as part of an effort to apply for potential grant funding for an upcoming project. Eslinger said the town is...
985theriver.com
Parents asked to be cautious of rainbow fentanyl during Halloween
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Halloween may be just a few short weeks away, but parents are being asked to take an extra look at what’s inside your trick-or-treater’s bag. Rainbow fentanyl made to look like candy is the newest scare and making appearances across the country. According to Sgt. Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police, that specific type of drug hasn’t been found in Indiana.
WTHR
1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville. Authorities have not identified the person...
wevv.com
Pink Energy files for bankruptcy, following thousands of complaints
Pink Energy, a North Carolina based solar panel company, has filled for bankruptcy two weeks after permanently closing their doors. Last month, 44News spoke with several Indiana customers that purchased solar panels from the company, hoping to save money on future electricity bills. Nakia Cummins purchased $60,000 in panels last November, but quickly ran into issues. He was one of many that claimed the solar panels either did not work at all, or didn't produce the Kilowatts promised.
WOWO News
Governor Holcomb Returns Following Trip To Germany and Switzerland
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Governor Eric J. Holcomb has returned to Indiana following a recent trip to Europe. The Governor returned to Indianapolis Friday, concluding a weeklong economic development trip to Germany and Switzerland. During the trip a Gov. Holcomb-led delegation, which includes Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, met some of the state’s largest foreign-owned businesses and advanced partnerships focused on industry growth and innovation in clean energy and life sciences.
Here’s Why Kentucky, Illinios and Indiana Drivers Should Never Ever Veer for Deer
Whether it's for work or traveling to spend time with family, I spend quite a bit of time on the road driving long distances. I'm always so afraid that I will hit a deer. Over the course of my driving years, I've had some close calls, near misses, and head-on collisions with dear.
Workforce costs, inflation causing 'perfect storm' for Indiana hospitals
(The Center Square) – Increases in labor costs, pharmaceuticals and supplies are creating a financial strain on Indiana’s hospitals, according to a report by the state's hospital association. “Taken together, these challenges are incredibly daunting for our health care system, our patients, and our communities,” Brian Tabor, president...
985theriver.com
Crews put out a structure fire in Clay County
CARBON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews worked to put out a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Locust Street Tuesday morning. The call came in around 6:50 a.m. and Clay County Dispatch said it was cleared up by 11 a.m. Dispatch also said the home was not a...
nomadlawyer.org
VISIT INDIANA : TOP 7 AMAZING PLACES IN INDIANA
Indiana is a Midwest State that is often overlooked. One thing I know for sure is that Indiana is home many beautiful hikes. When you think of hiking, Indiana is the place to go. There are miles of hiking trails just waiting for you and the hiking boots. For web...
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
