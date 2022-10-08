Read full article on original website
Biden global strategy tackles China, Russia, domestic needs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House laid out a national security strategy Wednesday aimed at checking an ascendant China and a more assertive Russia even as it stressed that domestic investments are key to helping the U.S. compete in the critical decade ahead. The administration’s first national security strategy, a document required by statute, stresses the need for a foreign policy that balances the interests of global allies with those of middle-class Americans. “We understand that if the United States is to succeed abroad, we must invest in our innovation and industrial strength, and build our resilience, at home,” the strategy states. “Likewise, to advance shared prosperity domestically and to uphold the rights of all Americans, we must proactively shape the international order in line with our interests and values.” In broad brushstrokes, the strategy sketches a “decisive decade” for national security, as President Joe Biden faces an arguably more complicated world than when he took office 21 months ago in the midst of the worst global pandemic in a century. At the same time, the White House said policy-makers must “avoid the temptation to view the world solely through a competitive lens, and engage countries on their own terms.”
Trump Presidential Documents Fact Focus
At a rally for Nevada Republicans on Saturday, former President Donald Trump argued against the federal probe into the storage of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate by falsely suggesting that past presidents did the same thing. Trump claimed that Barack Obama moved “truckloads” of documents to a former furniture store in Chicago, that Bill Clinton carted millions of records to a former car dealership in Arkansas, and that George H.W. Bush “took millions of documents to a former bowling alley and a former Chinese restaurant where they combined them.” But National Archives staff, not the former presidents, transported records to these facilities for temporary storage, following security protocols in the process, NARA statements and Associated Press reporting show.
NotedDC — Election deniers angle for seats in Congress
2020 SAW AN INFLUX in the number of MAGA-aligned Republicans winning seats in Congress, with figures such as Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) becoming household names in their first terms (the latter won’t be returning in January after losing his primary in May). Now, as Republicans look to flip the House in November, more far-right figures are…
Trump loses bid to delay deposition in writer's defamation lawsuit
NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a petition by former U.S. President Donald Trump to postpone his deposition in a defamation lawsuit brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll after he denied having raped her.
US citizen sent back to prison in Iran
Iranian-American US citizen Siamak Namazi is once again detained at a prison in Tehran for 'baseless' spying charges, according to the State Department.
U.S. to expel Venezuelan migrants to Mexico under joint plan
MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. and Mexican officials have agreed to a plan to curb rising numbers of Venezuelans crossing their shared border that will enable the United States to expel Venezuelans to Mexico while also granting humanitarian access to thousands of them by air.
UN General Assembly condemns Russia 'illegal annexation' of Ukraine land
The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia's annexation of parts of Ukraine, a move US President Joe Biden said sent a "clear message" to Moscow. The vote was largely the same -- with a net two more votes against Russia -- as when the General Assembly in March condemned the initial invasion of Ukraine.
Legal official: Myanmar convicts ousted leader Suu Kyi on 2 more corruption counts, extending prison term to 26 years
BANGKOK (AP) — Legal official: Myanmar convicts ousted leader Suu Kyi on 2 more corruption counts, extending prison term to 26 years.
AP News Summary at 11:30 p.m. EDT
UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have carpeted Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones. The bombardment came a day after strikes across the country killed at least 19 people and knocked out power across the country. The U.N. human rights office says the “particularly shocking” attacks could amount to war crimes. The leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers also condemned the attacks and said they would “stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes.” Their pledge defied Russian warnings that Western assistance would prolong the war and the pain of Ukraine’s people. Russia launched the attacks in retaliation for a weekend explosion that damaged a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula.
COVID-19 weekly update: Arizona cases increase by 2,400, with 49 new known deaths
Reported COVID-19 cases in Arizona last week hit the lowest level seen since April, according to the state's latest weekly update. Health officials on Wednesday added 2,400 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new known deaths over the weeklong period ending Oct. 8. Recent weeks have seen lower reported case counts. ...
Large explosions heard in Kyiv following sound of incoming missiles
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Large explosions heard in Kyiv following sound of incoming missiles.
