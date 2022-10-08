Read full article on original website
Trunk or Treat Halloween Party at the Arcata Plaza on October 31st
Arcata Main Street is hosting a Trunk or Treat Halloween Party on the Arcata Plaza for the delight of children and families on Monday, October 31 from 3-6 p.m. We invite the community to reserve a spot for your car on 8th Street to decorate a trunk and hand out some treats! Sign up at www.arcatamainstreet.com. In the center of the plaza we will have music, a costume parade, and a special prize for the Best Decorated Trunk!
RCCER Endorses Julie Ryan for Humboldt Community Services District
Press release from Julie Ryan 4 Humboldt Community Services District:. I am excited to announce that I have received the endorsement of the Redwood Coalition for Climate and Environmental Responsibility. “The mission of the Redwood Coalition for Climate and Environmental Responsibility (RCCER, pronounced “rocker”) is to ensure that local elected...
‘I Like It Here’ Shares ‘Life Stories from Humboldt’s Bob McKee’
This is a press release from Creative Type Productions:. “I Like It Here” Life Stories from Humboldt’s Bob McKee. Bob McKee was a master storyteller with 92 years of life stories to tell. By personalizing the past, he gives history a granular presence. From his free-wheeling childhood in Eureka through the Depression and World War II, to a stint with the Navy in Tsingtao Bay, China, to cavorting with rough-and-tumble loggers and Beat Generation poets in the ‘50s, to spearheading the back-to-the-land movement of the late ‘60s and ‘70s and beyond—you will hear these multilayered tales with that special ring of the spoken word. An astute observer of people, Bob McKee brings characters to life with what writers call “telling detail.” He will make you smile, laugh, and sometimes tear up—a full range of human emotions.
Redwood Art Association Hosting Halloween Exhibition Starting October 19th
This is a press release from the Redwood Art Association:. Redwood Art Association Gallery will host the Halloween Exhibition 2022 from October 19-November 11,2022. This in-gallery exhibition will be judged by Shelbi Schroeder,Art Instructor at Cal Poly Humboldt. Categories for entry can include but are not limited to ceramics/pottery, collage,...
Goudi’ni Native American Arts Gallery Presents ‘Recalling From The Source’
This is a press release from Art Department – Cal Poly Humboldt:. Cal Poly Humboldt’s Goudi’ni Native American Arts Gallery presents Recalling From The Source, a continuation of the local long standing exhibition series. Featuring works by 30+ Native artists, this exhibition highlights the creative efforts of the local tribal community.
Arcata is ‘Committed to Reducing Waste from Single-Use Disposable Foodware’
The City of Arcata is committed to reducing waste from single-use disposable foodware. The Arcata City Council adopted Ordinance No. 1527 in February 2020 to establish regulations related to single-use disposable foodware items. The ordinance is meant to reduce the number of single-use plastic items that contribute to street litter, marine pollution, wildlife injuries, greenhouse gas emissions, and landfill waste. The ordinance is applicable to all food service establishments including, but not limited to: restaurants, grocery stores, bars, cafes, food vendors, and cafeterias. The City has provided outreach to food service establishments to assist in this transition.
‘Zin is a Sweet Guy, Friendly and Easy to Leash Up’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Zin. I am a male, white and black American Bulldog mix.
EPD Encourages ‘Walk and Roll to School Day’ on October 12th
The Eureka Police Department encourages parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike, or roll to class Oct. 12. “Walk and Roll to School Day” is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practice pedestrian and road safety with other students, families, and caregivers. “We...
Structure Fire in Willow Creek
A structure fire has been reported in Willow Creek on the 400 block of Sunset Lane just after 10:30 a.m. on October 11th. Initial reports indicate there is fire inside a wall at the residence. All parties have exited the structure. Willow Creek Fire and Salyer Fire were requested to...
Estimated $35K in Damage to Beechwood Drive Home After Fire
At 12:16 P.M. on Monday October 10th 2022, Humboldt Bay Fire units, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and two duty chiefs were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a residential structure at the 6100 block of Beechwood Drive in Eureka. The first responding engine reported seeing smoke from the roof and eves of the structure, and set up for an interior fire attack.
[UPDATE 12:55 p.m.] House on Fire in Ridgewood Heights
About quarter after 12 this afternoon, Humboldt Bay firefighters rushed to a home on fire in the 6100 block of Beechwood in the Ridgewood Heights area of eastern Eureka. The first firefighters on scene are reporting that heavy smoke is coming from a a wood frame, single story residence. They are fighting an offensive fire.
The Redwood Coalition for Climate and Environmental Responsibility Releases Endorsements for Election
Press release from the Redwood Coalition for Climate and Environmental Responsibility (RCCER):. The Redwood Coalition for Climate and Environmental Responsibility (RCCER) is proud to offer its endorsement to five candidates: Juan Pablo Cervantes for Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters; Mario Fernandez for Eureka City Council, Leslie Castellano for Eureka City Council, Meredith Matthews for Arcata City Council, and Julie Ryan for the Humboldt Municipal Services District. Environmental voters can trust that these candidates will lead in addressing our climate crisis, protecting vulnerable populations, and protecting our ecosystems.
Elected Leaders to Participate in “All About Civics” Forum for Local High School Students
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. Humboldt County high school students and their social science teachers will meet with local leaders to discuss how government works in a new Zoom series, coordinated by the Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE). “All About Civics” Zoom meetings will feature elected leaders, presented in one-hour forums throughout the month of October. There are currently openings for more students to participate.
Major Injury Accident on Brannan Mountain Road West of Willow Creek
About 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, a vehicle overturned in a driveway in the 3100 block of Brannan Mountain Road west of Willow Creek injuring one person. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash caused major injuries. Cal Fire, Willow Creek Fire Department and an ambulance as well as...
HCSO Releases Information on Yesterday’s Stabbing in McKinleyville
On Oct. 9, 2022, at about 3:16 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 4500 block of Chaffin Road in McKinleyville for the report of a stabbing. Deputies arrived at the residence and located a 51-year-old male victim with serious injuries and an uninjured...
Two in the Bush Get Arrested in Myers Flat Felony Trespassing Incident
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Oct. 8, 2022, at about 2:19 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
Meth, Burglary Tools Found During Probation Search With Help of K9 Yahtzee
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Oct. 8, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies and K9 Yahtzee conducted...
October 2022 Pathway to Payday Job Workshop Series
Are you looking for a job? Do you want an opportunity to interview with multiple employers currently hiring?. Sign up for Pathway to Payday today! Uplift Eureka and Betty Kwan Chinn are partnering to offer this unique and innovative FREE 4-day employment workshop series. This series will focus on enhancement of application, resume and interview skills, and offer participants the opportunity to interview with real employers for real jobs.
Suspect Arrested in Burglary of Hoopa Shopping Center Store
Press release from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police:. On October 9, 2022, at approximately 10:06 pm, Officers N. Flores and A. Yanez responded to an alarm at the Hoopa Shopping Center. During their investigation, Officers found that an unknown suspect(s) had smashed two glass doors at the entrance of the...
Multiple Complaints of Fentanyl Sales Led to Two Arrests, Says DTF
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Tuesday October 11th, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), with the assistance of...
