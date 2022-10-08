This is a press release from Creative Type Productions:. “I Like It Here” Life Stories from Humboldt’s Bob McKee. Bob McKee was a master storyteller with 92 years of life stories to tell. By personalizing the past, he gives history a granular presence. From his free-wheeling childhood in Eureka through the Depression and World War II, to a stint with the Navy in Tsingtao Bay, China, to cavorting with rough-and-tumble loggers and Beat Generation poets in the ‘50s, to spearheading the back-to-the-land movement of the late ‘60s and ‘70s and beyond—you will hear these multilayered tales with that special ring of the spoken word. An astute observer of people, Bob McKee brings characters to life with what writers call “telling detail.” He will make you smile, laugh, and sometimes tear up—a full range of human emotions.

