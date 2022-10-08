Read full article on original website
Seven Lakes Fire & Rescue responds to rollover crash
Seven Lakes Fire & Rescue responded to a rollover crash. The accident occurred on Tuesday at 6 a.m., said Seven Lakes Fire & Rescue on its social media page. Seven Lakes Fire & Rescue was called to the accident scene in the 5000 block of Beulah Hill Church Road in the West End area of Moore County.
16-year-old shot and killed in Harnett County
A 16-year-old was killed in Harnett County during a shooting Tuesday night.
Victim robbed at knifepoint, assaulted, left on side of I-73, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was robbed, assaulted and left on the side of the interstate by a “friend,” the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies say that on Sunday, they were called to High Point St. in Randleman about an armed robbery that had happened on I-73 in Randleman. When officers arrived, […]
I-40 reopens after 3-car injury crash near NC 55 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On a day following a series of crashes on Interstate 40 in Durham and Wake counties, another crash closed I-40 in southern Durham during rush hour, officials said. The latest crash was reported around 4:10 p.m. and closed eastbound I-40 near N.C. 55, according to...
Injuries reported in Aberdeen crash
Three people were hospitalized following a Monday night collision in Aberdeen. The wreck occurred at the intersection of U.S. 1 and 15-501 near CVS around 8 p.m. and not only resulted in three people being hospitalized, but one person momentarily trapped within their vehicle. One lane of U.S. 1 was...
Woman dies in wrong-way crash in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman died in a crash with a tractor-trailer Monday night, police said. The incident happened at 9:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hillsborough Road, near the junction of Interstate 85, U.S. 501 and N.C. 147, according to a news release from Durham police.
Police identify 17-year-old student as person of interest in St. Pauls High School shooting threat
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WMBF) – A 17-year-old St. Pauls High School student has been identified as a person of interest in a shooting threat investigation. On Monday, an anonymous threat was made through social media that said a shooting would take place in the 9th-grade hall of St. Pauls High School.
Police: Woman remains in hospital after dog attack in Bladen County
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Police Department says that a woman has been hospitalized after she was attacked by two pit bulls on Tuesday, October 11. According to officials, 57-year-old Yulonda Rene Lewis, of Elizabethtown, was walking up to knock on a door when she was attacked by two pit bulls around noon on M.L.K. Drive in Elizabethtown. A Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Elizabethtown Police officer responded to the call at the same time. They pepper sprayed the dogs, but when one of the dogs wouldn’t stop attacking, they were forced to shoot it.
Sheriff’s office: Lumberton man killed during ‘domestic confrontation’
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information to help them investigate the death of a Lumberton man. Investigators were called around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 3500 block of Collins Drive. They said 53-year-old David Strickland was killed during a “domestic...
2 brothers found dead after ‘murder-suicide’ in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two brothers are dead in what the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office described as a “murder-suicide.” At about 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Huff Road in Archdale, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The caller said they were on […]
Juvenile to face charges for St. Pauls High School shooting threat, police say
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in Robeson County said Wednesday afternoon that they plan to charge and prosecute a juvenile who they say is “responsible for posting several threats directed at St. Pauls High School.” In a Facebook post, the St. Pauls Police Department said it identified the juvenile believed to be responsible for […]
Search underway for 2 men police say stole 'significant amount' of jewelry from Fayetteville pawn shop
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men linked to a robbery at a pawn shop. The suspects robbed Parker Pawn on Yadkin Road on Oct. 7. Police said they broke through a display case and stole a 'significant amount' of jewelry while employees were in the store.
Deputy Injured In Accident
SMITHFIELD – A Johnston County deputy sheriff was injured Monday morning in a two vehicle accident. The accident was reported around 8:00am on Swift Creek Road at US 70 Business. A white Ram van reportedly pulled from the parking lot of a convenience store at the intersection into the...
Fayetteville teen dies after being shot by an acquaintance at Southern Pines Mobil Mart: Police
Police said 17-year-old De 'Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, of Fayetteville, was found dead and had multiple gunshot wounds.
Lee County searching for person of interest in car break-ins
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN)—Lee County deputies are searching for a person of interest after a vehicle break-in. Deputies said this happened on the 2600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on Sept. 21. Multiple items were taken from the car, including financial cards that deputies said were used after the break-in.
‘Beloved’ North Carolina K-9 officer dies just weeks after finding missing woman with cognitive disorder
"K-9 Roki was a very valuable member of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office team," officials said.
Officers Team Up To Slow Speedsters
HARNETT COUNTY – Officers from the Dunn Police Department, Erwin Police Department and the N.C. State Highway Patrol worked together to slow traffic along U.S. Highways 421 and 301 on Monday. Drivers were stopped for speeding and other traffic infractions. “I’m not as concerned with issuing citations as I...
RCSO: Meth found on man driving truck stolen from Robeson County
ROCKINGHAM — A man allegedly driving a stolen truck with the wrong tags is accused of having more than 2 grams of meth. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies saw a Ford pickup truck on U.S. 1 Saturday, Oct. 8 that matched the description of one suspected in several larcenies.
Homicide investigators called to death investigation in Lumberton, sheriff confirms
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office was called to a death investigation on Tuesday in the Lumberton area. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed that deputies, along with homicide investigators and crime scene investigators, responded to the scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive. At...
Police in Fuquay-Varina looking for suspect in connection with shooting at Sheetz gas station
Police in Fuquay Varina are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting at a Sheetz gas station.
