ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeview, NC

Comments / 0

Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Seven Lakes Fire & Rescue responds to rollover crash

Seven Lakes Fire & Rescue responded to a rollover crash. The accident occurred on Tuesday at 6 a.m., said Seven Lakes Fire & Rescue on its social media page. Seven Lakes Fire & Rescue was called to the accident scene in the 5000 block of Beulah Hill Church Road in the West End area of Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

I-40 reopens after 3-car injury crash near NC 55 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On a day following a series of crashes on Interstate 40 in Durham and Wake counties, another crash closed I-40 in southern Durham during rush hour, officials said. The latest crash was reported around 4:10 p.m. and closed eastbound I-40 near N.C. 55, according to...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeview, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
sandhillssentinel.com

Injuries reported in Aberdeen crash

Three people were hospitalized following a Monday night collision in Aberdeen. The wreck occurred at the intersection of U.S. 1 and 15-501 near CVS around 8 p.m. and not only resulted in three people being hospitalized, but one person momentarily trapped within their vehicle. One lane of U.S. 1 was...
ABERDEEN, NC
cbs17

Woman dies in wrong-way crash in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman died in a crash with a tractor-trailer Monday night, police said. The incident happened at 9:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hillsborough Road, near the junction of Interstate 85, U.S. 501 and N.C. 147, according to a news release from Durham police.
DURHAM, NC
WECT

Police: Woman remains in hospital after dog attack in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Police Department says that a woman has been hospitalized after she was attacked by two pit bulls on Tuesday, October 11. According to officials, 57-year-old Yulonda Rene Lewis, of Elizabethtown, was walking up to knock on a door when she was attacked by two pit bulls around noon on M.L.K. Drive in Elizabethtown. A Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Elizabethtown Police officer responded to the call at the same time. They pepper sprayed the dogs, but when one of the dogs wouldn’t stop attacking, they were forced to shoot it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Subaru Forester#Scso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
jocoreport.com

Deputy Injured In Accident

SMITHFIELD – A Johnston County deputy sheriff was injured Monday morning in a two vehicle accident. The accident was reported around 8:00am on Swift Creek Road at US 70 Business. A white Ram van reportedly pulled from the parking lot of a convenience store at the intersection into the...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Lee County searching for person of interest in car break-ins

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN)—Lee County deputies are searching for a person of interest after a vehicle break-in. Deputies said this happened on the 2600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on Sept. 21. Multiple items were taken from the car, including financial cards that deputies said were used after the break-in.
LEE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Officers Team Up To Slow Speedsters

HARNETT COUNTY – Officers from the Dunn Police Department, Erwin Police Department and the N.C. State Highway Patrol worked together to slow traffic along U.S. Highways 421 and 301 on Monday. Drivers were stopped for speeding and other traffic infractions. “I’m not as concerned with issuing citations as I...
DUNN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy