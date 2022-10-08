Read full article on original website
deltanews.tv
At least one Greenville officer killed in shooting
GREENVILLE - The Delta News has learned of the death of at least one Greenville police officer, possibly more in an incident Late Tuesday. Few details were immediately available, but Mayor Errick Simmons published the following statement on the Greenville City Facebook page:. "I have learned of an officer-involved shooting...
my40.tv
Felon arrested with firearm & drugs, accused of trying to flee from Asheville police
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police in Asheville say a man has been arrested after he was found with drugs and a weapon. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says in a press release while officers were conducting "crime prevention measures" Monday afternoon, they made contact with a "known felon," 20-year-old Zamar Daequan Scott.
WYFF4.com
'He was my absolute world': Loved one remembers one of the five victims found dead in Inman home
INMAN, S.C. — Samatha McKelvey and 37-year-old Thomas Anderson dated for six years. "His laugh was contagious, his smile was even worse than that," McKelvey said. Through the ups and downs, McKelvey said Thomas was one of a kind. "Just everything that has happened. I'm just still so confused...
Man gets 20 years for shooting man in face in Spartanburg
A Spartanburg man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for shooting another man in the face in 2020.
my40.tv
Couple shares frustration over parking issue after car towed at Asheville Regional Airport
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A couple who saw News 13's story on the parking problems at the Asheville Regional Airport said they were forced to spend the night in a hotel because they couldn't get their towed car. On Oct. 11, Mike and Caryn Black sent News 13 pictures...
my40.tv
Search warrant issued at Arden pawn shop for organized retail theft investigation
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A pawn shop in Arden is currently part of a theft investigation. A spokesperson for Buncombe County Sheriff's Office tells News 13 deputies issued a search warrant for Denny's Jewelry And Pawn on Tuesday as part of an organized retail theft investigation. Numerous detectives and...
WLOS.com
Sheriff's office corrects previous report, says man did not fire shots at deputies
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office has released a correction about a previous news release that incorrectly reported a man had shot at deputies. On Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service where "the caller indicated gunshots...
wspa.com
Old Fort man charged in multiple camper break-ins
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged an Old Fort man for his role in several camper break-ins. The sheriff’s office said deputies took a report of multiple camper break-ins at local businesses on February 1, 2022 in which roughly $3,000 worth of property was stolen.
7+ shots fired in shootout in NC mountains, car hit by gunfire, police say
The driver of a car hit by at least 6 gunshots returned gunfire and the initial 2 or 3 gunmen fled the area, Asheville police said.
my40.tv
Police seek information on 3 separate reports of gunfire that took place in same area
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Forest City police are seeking the community's help with information related to multiple incidents of gunfire that took place in the same area in less than a month. The Forest City Police Department has responded to three reported incidents of gunfire in a span...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for man last seen leaving church in Buncombe Co.
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing from the Weaverville area. 31-year-old Freddy Antonio Padilla was last seen leaving the church he attends in Swannanoa on Oct. 1 around 7:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.
my40.tv
Suspect in two-county, high-speed chase enters guilty plea, authorities say
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man accused of stealing a vehicle from in front of a service station and leading police on a high-speed chase has been sentenced after entering a guilty plea. According to a press release by District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch office, on the afternoon...
iheart.com
Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided
(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
Officers investigate shooting in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police said shots were fired at a vehicle early Saturday morning in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said officers responded to Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police located a vehicle with six gunshot holes. Officers learned that two or three men shot at the vehicle and the driver fired […]
wspa.com
Deputies search for missing man in Rutherford Co.
UPDATE (3:45 p.m.): The missing man has been located safe. This is a 7NEWS update. The previous version can be read below:. RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen in Rutherfordton.
FOX Carolina
Police investigating three shooting incidents that happened in Forest City
FOREST CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is investigating three shooting incidents that have happened over the last three weeks in the Seitz Drive and Dogwood Lane neighborhoods. According to police, officers say these incidents were reported to law enforcement by third party individuals, but no...
my40.tv
Woman sentenced to prison after selling drugs causing multiple overdoses, one death
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Brevard woman has been sentenced to prison for distributing the drugs that led to the overdoses of multiple people and the death of at least one. Victoria Kerrigan Irby, 26, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in federal court by Judge Max Cogburn.
Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from Greenville Co. gun store
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
my40.tv
School board member upset that DA won't file charges after Fletcher SRO incident
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A school resource officer involved in an altercation with a fifth-grade student at Fletcher Elementary School in May is no longer with the school district. But one Henderson County Board of Public Education member doesn't think that is enough. "I have seen the video...
Man arrested for 2021 murder in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An arrest has been made in connection to a Greenville County homicide case from September 2021. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Steven Arthur Thompson, of Piedmont, for the homicide of Larry Green. We previously reported in September 2021 that deputies responded to Inn Town Suites on Mauldin Road […]
