ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
deltanews.tv

At least one Greenville officer killed in shooting

GREENVILLE - The Delta News has learned of the death of at least one Greenville police officer, possibly more in an incident Late Tuesday. Few details were immediately available, but Mayor Errick Simmons published the following statement on the Greenville City Facebook page:. "I have learned of an officer-involved shooting...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
wspa.com

Old Fort man charged in multiple camper break-ins

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged an Old Fort man for his role in several camper break-ins. The sheriff’s office said deputies took a report of multiple camper break-ins at local businesses on February 1, 2022 in which roughly $3,000 worth of property was stolen.
OLD FORT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Bullets#Smartphone App
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for man last seen leaving church in Buncombe Co.

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing from the Weaverville area. 31-year-old Freddy Antonio Padilla was last seen leaving the church he attends in Swannanoa on Oct. 1 around 7:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
iheart.com

Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided

(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
MACON COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Officers investigate shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police said shots were fired at a vehicle early Saturday morning in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said officers responded to Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police located a vehicle with six gunshot holes. Officers learned that two or three men shot at the vehicle and the driver fired […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

Deputies search for missing man in Rutherford Co.

UPDATE (3:45 p.m.): The missing man has been located safe. This is a 7NEWS update. The previous version can be read below:. RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen in Rutherfordton.
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
FOX Carolina

Police investigating three shooting incidents that happened in Forest City

FOREST CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is investigating three shooting incidents that have happened over the last three weeks in the Seitz Drive and Dogwood Lane neighborhoods. According to police, officers say these incidents were reported to law enforcement by third party individuals, but no...
FOREST CITY, NC
Queen City News

Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from Greenville Co. gun store

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man arrested for 2021 murder in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An arrest has been made in connection to a Greenville County homicide case from September 2021. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Steven Arthur Thompson, of Piedmont, for the homicide of Larry Green. We previously reported in September 2021 that deputies responded to Inn Town Suites on Mauldin Road […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy