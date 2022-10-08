Fire heavily damages manufactured home in northeast Redmond

Redmond Fire & Rescue

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire heavily damaged a manufactured home in northeast Redmond early Saturday morning, officials said.

Around 1:45 a.m., a caller reported the structure fire in the 2400 block of Northeast 13 th Street, Redmond Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal Tom Mooney said.

The first crews arrived on scene within five minutes of the first 911 call and saw the manufactured home with heavy fire involvement, Mooney said.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 15 minutes and were able to confine the blaze to the structure.

There were no reported injuries, Mooney said, adding that all of the property owner’s animals had been accounted for.

Fire investigators were on scene and processing the fire scene, Mooney said a couple of hours later.

