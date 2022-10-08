Read full article on original website
ABC News
School bus drivers help save 2-year-old in Michigan carjacking
A 2-year-old boy has been reunited with his parents after a suspected carjacking in Michigan, thanks to the teamwork of two school bus drivers. Dave Skinner, a driver for Kelloggsville Public Schools in the Grand Rapids area, was on the job last Tuesday when two parents flagged down his school bus in Kentwood, Michigan.
Family identifies woman killed in Grand Rapids early morning shooting
Police say the suspect shot and killed 30-year-old Tamiqua Wright near 44th and Eastern Ave. around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. They are still searching for the suspect.
30-year-old woman killed in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday and shut down a busy intersection for several hours. It happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, not far from the border with Kentwood. Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash and found a woman at the scene who had been shot.
Alleged drunk driver in deadly East Beltline crash charged with assaulting corrections officer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The driver charged with driving under the influence and causing a deadly crash back in September was back in court Tuesday and now faces an additional charge. 20-year-old Brian Parks is already charged with Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and Reckless Driving Causing Death after...
Hopkins motorist says his car struck by fallen couch
A Hopkins motorist reported his vehicle was struck Saturday by a trailer towing a couch on 12th Street just southwest of the Gun Lake Casino. The motorist said the person ahead of him had a couch not strapped to his trailer, it fell off and landed on his car. The motorist was not injured but there was damage to his car. He added that the guy ahead of him didn’t even stop, not sure if he knew it happened or not. Information about the couch, trailer or driver is being sought.
Grandfather tried to protect teen but ‘he didn’t have a chance’ in afternoon shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – On the Fourth of July, Ja’Juan Webb left his grandfather’s house to play basketball. He planned fireworks that night with his mother.
Woman escapes kidnapper at Battle Creek hotel: Suspect arrested without incident
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A woman escaped after being held captive in a hotel room just outside of Battle Creek on Friday, October 7. Authorities say it happened around 4 p.m. when they got a call from a woman who said her 42-year-old boyfriend had held her against her will with a handgun.
Kalamazoo Bus Driver Allegedly Falls Asleep, Crashes and Leaves Multiple Injured
Kalamazoo Public Schools has struggled to find staff members and bus drivers among one of the most understaffed positions in the district. They are so short-staffed in this area that they often cancel bus routes leaving the parents/students to transport themselves to and from school. They have taken the necessary steps to fill these spots and get everyone to transportation.
Father-in-law of Muskegon woman shot says judge denied protective order prior to death
A relative of a Muskegon woman is voicing his frustration in light of her death. “I want some closure for the family, myself and everybody involved," he said.
Battle Creek first responders remove pickup truck from river
Firefighters in Battle Creek helped the Battle Creek Police Department remove a pickup truck from a river Saturday.
KDPS officer dies after battle with leukemia
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and the community are mourning the loss of an officer.
Police: Shots fired outside Battle Creek Central football game
No one was injured when shots were fired in a parking lot outside Battle Creek Central High School's football game Friday evening, bringing the game to an early stop, according to Battle Creek police.
At toddler’s fatal overdose, vape in crib, pills, ‘pot of vomit’ on floor
The parents of a Kentwood toddler who died from an accidental overdose in June are facing criminal charges in the child’s death.
Man pleads no contest to murder of woman near Battle Creek
A man pleaded no contest to the murder of a woman in Bedford Township in January.
Michigan Judicial Candidate Caught Appearing to Whip Girlfriend With Belt
Michigan judicial candidate Jason Kolkema is facing criminal domestic violence charges after allegedly whipping his girlfriend with a belt during an argument—as stunned onlookers filmed the entire encounter. The incident occurred at the local candidate’s downtown Muskegon apartment, though both Kolkema and the woman have both said he was actually whipping a chair at the time. Court documents show that two days before the incident, he was accused of spitting on his girlfriend’s 12-year old daughter, though his girlfriend maintains that he’s never hurt her or her daughter. Kolkema addressed the allegations on Facebook, saying: “I understand that the optics are bad. I understand the anger and disappointment, especially from the people who voted for me and supported me. … All of the facts will be revealed in due time.” Read it at Michigan Free Press
Woman allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI
SANDUSKY – A Michigan woman was arrested and charged with two felonies after she was allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI on Monday night. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on West Washington Street, an officer began to notice a gold Chevrolet Blazer that was quickly increasing and decreasing speed and swerving between lanes. Police pulled the vehicle at the Tiffin Avenue and West Adams Street intersection. According to the report, while the vehicle was pulling over, it came to the shoulder of the road, continued slowly over a grassy area, and stopped in a side parking spot with its driver side tires in the main roadway.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
13-year-old Plainfield Twp. girl found in North Carolina, man traveling with her facing charges
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich — UPDATE Oct. 4, 1 p.m.: The Kent County Prosecutor's Office is charging the 19-year-old man accused of traveling to North Carolina with a 13-year-old girl this week. Marquaress Josephs and the 13-year-old from Kent County were found in North Carolina Monday evening. He's now facing...
