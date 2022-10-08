ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

ABC News

School bus drivers help save 2-year-old in Michigan carjacking

A 2-year-old boy has been reunited with his parents after a suspected carjacking in Michigan, thanks to the teamwork of two school bus drivers. Dave Skinner, a driver for Kelloggsville Public Schools in the Grand Rapids area, was on the job last Tuesday when two parents flagged down his school bus in Kentwood, Michigan.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

30-year-old woman killed in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday and shut down a busy intersection for several hours. It happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, not far from the border with Kentwood. Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash and found a woman at the scene who had been shot.
townbroadcast.com

Hopkins motorist says his car struck by fallen couch

A Hopkins motorist reported his vehicle was struck Saturday by a trailer towing a couch on 12th Street just southwest of the Gun Lake Casino. The motorist said the person ahead of him had a couch not strapped to his trailer, it fell off and landed on his car. The motorist was not injured but there was damage to his car. He added that the guy ahead of him didn’t even stop, not sure if he knew it happened or not. Information about the couch, trailer or driver is being sought.
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Bus Driver Allegedly Falls Asleep, Crashes and Leaves Multiple Injured

Kalamazoo Public Schools has struggled to find staff members and bus drivers among one of the most understaffed positions in the district. They are so short-staffed in this area that they often cancel bus routes leaving the parents/students to transport themselves to and from school. They have taken the necessary steps to fill these spots and get everyone to transportation.
TheDailyBeast

Michigan Judicial Candidate Caught Appearing to Whip Girlfriend With Belt

Michigan judicial candidate Jason Kolkema is facing criminal domestic violence charges after allegedly whipping his girlfriend with a belt during an argument—as stunned onlookers filmed the entire encounter. The incident occurred at the local candidate’s downtown Muskegon apartment, though both Kolkema and the woman have both said he was actually whipping a chair at the time. Court documents show that two days before the incident, he was accused of spitting on his girlfriend’s 12-year old daughter, though his girlfriend maintains that he’s never hurt her or her daughter. Kolkema addressed the allegations on Facebook, saying: “I understand that the optics are bad. I understand the anger and disappointment, especially from the people who voted for me and supported me. … All of the facts will be revealed in due time.” Read it at Michigan Free Press
huroninsider.com

Woman allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI

SANDUSKY – A Michigan woman was arrested and charged with two felonies after she was allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI on Monday night. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on West Washington Street, an officer began to notice a gold Chevrolet Blazer that was quickly increasing and decreasing speed and swerving between lanes. Police pulled the vehicle at the Tiffin Avenue and West Adams Street intersection. According to the report, while the vehicle was pulling over, it came to the shoulder of the road, continued slowly over a grassy area, and stopped in a side parking spot with its driver side tires in the main roadway.
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
