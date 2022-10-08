ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Doc Rivers gives honest assessment of Matisse Thybulle's shooting

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18SMDa_0iRZ0ERi00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

WILMINGTON, Del.–The Philadelphia 76ers convened at their G League affiliate’s home in Delaware on Saturday to have an intrasquad scrimmage as they continue to push towards opening night in Boston on Oct. 18.

The Sixers have a lot of expectations as they continue to chase a title and they will be led by their star duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. The two of them will be the engine that drives the machine in the City of Brotherly Love, but they will need some help in order to get it done.

The Sixers brought in some new additions over the summer that figure to help, but they will need internal improvement from the likes of Matisse Thybulle as well. The defensive stud out of Washington has established himself as one of the top defenders in the league, but his offense continues to lag behind.

Thybulle worked hard on his jumper all offseason long, but he is 1-for-6 from deep to begin preseason play. However, coach Doc Rivers is happy that he is continuing to work as hard as he can on the shot. The work will eventually pay off for him.

“Just saying, it’s a work in progress,” said Rivers on Saturday. “All we can ask is he puts in the time and I think he’s worked as hard as anybody. He put in a lot of time when it’s shot, but there’s so many things that go into it when you’re not a good shooter.”

The biggest thing with Thybulle is he’s at least taking those shots. He is at least not getting discouraged by a few misses and he will continue to grow as a shooter and help the Sixers succeed on the offensive end.

“Learning to be that learning to ignore misses and know that you put in the work and keep shooting,” Rivers added. “The problem is you miss a couple and then you start questioning. You stop shooting you stop and so far has not done that and that’s what we want him to do.”

As Rivers mentioned, this will continue to be a work in progress with Thybulle. The important part is, he is continuing to take open looks and he isn’t hesitating. Eventually, those shots will fall.

The Sixers will continue their preseason schedule on Monday when they travel to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge

The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Lakers Trade Features Tobias Harris

As human beings, we prefer to understand the motivations of others. If we don’t, it’s hard to trust them. NBA trades are no different. Imagine you’re walking down the street. Someone approaches you and offers you $100. In our opinion, you should be pretty desperate for money before accepting the cash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice

The Los Angeles Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to remain healthy this season as they aim to get back to winning ways. The franchise has endured disappointment in back-to-back seasons and the priority is to get back into the playoffs. This will require their stars to step up and play to the best of their abilities, but a lot also depends on the pieces the organization has put around them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Boston, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy

It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Matisse
Person
Joel Embiid
SB Nation

Ben Simmons tried a stepback at Nets’ fan practice and it went ... poorly

The fan practice is a wonderful occasion to get your most die-hard supporters close to the action. An opportunity to start feeling hyped for a new season, and the promises it holds. A chance to see Ben Simmons horrendously airball an uncontested shot with nobody near him while people are stunned it’s even possible for a professional player to achieve such a goal.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

A Young Lakers Star Shocked Steph Curry

Everyone knows that Stephen Curry is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and easily one of the best in the league right now. That’s why Austin Reaves being able to move past the future Hall of Famer was so stunning. After receiving the ball from Anthony...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers
BlueDevilCountry

Former Duke star gets another chance in NBA

Matthew Hurt has never played in an NBA game. And chances are the former two-year Duke basketball talent won't be on a roster when the 2022-23 regular season gets underway next week. But Hurt, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound stretch-four who went undrafted in 2021 despite earning All-ACC First Team honors in ...
DURHAM, NC
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win

While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA G League
Centre Daily

Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster

The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Mavericks Trade Features Mike Conley

The NBA is a highly competitive environment. With that said, the competition isn’t always a race to the top of the league. Sometimes, the race is to the bottom. In 2022-23, that’s likely to hold especially true. If you don’t know why, in all likelihood, you haven’t seen Victor Wembanyama play basketball: or Scoot Henderson, for that matter.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Suns Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams Are on Good Terms: “Nothing Has Changed To Be Honest”

Everything appears to be spick and span between Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and star player Deandre Ayton as the two have spoken for some time now since the offseason drama around the star center. According to Arizona Republic Duane Rankin, Ayton told her that both he and Williams are committed to one another as regular season play is just around the corner.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy