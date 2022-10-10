Plan, Practice, Be Prepared: Home fire escape plan urged

Each year in Oregon, an average of 32 people die in home fires.

As the season changes, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is urging Oregonians to create and practice a home fire escape plan as part of Fire Prevention Month this month.

The OSFM is kicking off a campaign called “Plan, Practice, and Be Prepared with a Home Fire Escape Plan” to educate and highlight the importance of having and practicing a plan.

To support the OSFM’s campaign, Oregon Governor Kate Brown proclaimed October as Fire Prevention Month.

“Home fire escape plans save lives,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “This October, we ask everyone to create a plan and practice it with all household members to be prepared if there is a fire inside their home.”

The OSFM offers the following simple steps to plan and prepare your safe home fire escape:

Ensure your home has working smoke alarms and check alarms monthly.

Make an escape map showing every window and door and share it with everyone in your home.

Have two ways out of every room.

Designate an outside meeting place a safe distance from the home where everyone should meet.

Plan for everyone: If you have children, elderly, or differently-abled people in your home, plan for their escape. Consider other challenges like second-story bedrooms.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year during the night and day.

Get out and stay out if your smoke alarm sounds; never go back inside for others or pets.

Call 9-1-1 when you’re safely outside.

Fast Facts

The following information is from the insurance comparison website The Zebra and the San Francisco Fire Department:

In a five-year period, house fires caused 2,620 deaths and $6.9 billion in property damage (National Fire Protection Association).

The top three causes of fires in homes are cooking, heating equipment, and electrical malfunction (FEMA).

The leading cause of fire deaths is careless smoking.

Every day, at least one child dies from a fire inside the home (Stanford Children’s Hospital).

Nearly 4,000 Americans die each year in house fires and over 2000 are severely injured.

Adults 65 and older are more than twice as likely to die in fires as the overall population.

It can take just 30 seconds for a small flame to turn into a major blaze (Department of Homeland Security).

In only 3 and a half minutes, the heat from a house fire can reach over 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit.

In rooms that are not even on fire, the temperature can reach over 300 degrees; this is hot enough to melt plastic and kill the people in those rooms.

Having a working smoke detector more than doubles one’s chances of surviving a fire.

In 2005, 106 firefighters died in the line of duty in the United States.

Fire officials often provide home and property audits to help and educate families about fire prevention. Contact your local fire district or fire department for more information. For more resources about home fire escape plans and a social media campaign to help educate and prepare Oregonians, visit this website .