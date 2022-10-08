Read full article on original website
Oklahoma football: Brent Venables early tenure at OU historic
Oklahoma football is in a position that is virtually unprecedented in program history. Oklahoma has lost three consecutive games for the first time since 1998. The Sooners lost by the third largest margin in the history of the program, the worst margin of defeat to Texas and also to an unranked opponent.
Oklahoma Football Has Made Embarrassing Program History
After a dream 3-0 start to Brent Venables' tenure at Oklahoma, the Sooners' season devolved into a nightmare with three straight losses - the most recent of which was a historic defeat to arch-rival Texas. In the process, the Sooners made some embarrassing history. According to CBS Sports, Oklahoma's losses...
Here's Brent Venables message for Sooners facing adversity that want to "tap out"
Yesterday, we highlighted Brent Venables comments regarding his plan to get the Sooners back on track after a historic 3-game skid, stating they need to focus on fixing some mental roadblocks as well as plenty of technical mistakes taking place on the field. Venables also recently shared a message aimed...
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Expounds on His Notion That the Sooners are 'Tired'
While some elements will lighten up as OU preps for Kansas this week, he dug in on "you have to practice tough to play tough" ahead of next week's open date.
Brent Venables’ seat is heating up after embarrassing loss to Texas football
According to the Coaches Hot Seat Ranking from coacheshotseat.com, the seat for the Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables is heating up after the demolition that the team suffered over the weekend against Texas football. In the Red River Rivalry game on Oct. 8, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian saw his team down new head coach Venables and the Sooners by the dominant final score of 49-0.
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops Interview
Watch Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops meet the press after practice on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
Former OU football coach Bob Stoops to get lifetime achievement award
HOUSTON — Former University of Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops will be honored with the 2022 Paul "Bear" Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award. Every year, the American Heart Association's Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards recognizes college football's finest coaches and celebrate their outstanding achievements and extraordinary contribution. The Lifetime Achievement Award is among four national coaching honors given during the Bryant Awards Ceremony, which will be held Jan. 11 in Houston.
Making a name for herself: Southmoore's Taitum Bradshaw leaving her impact on softball program
By Michael Kinney Even before Taitum Bradshaw ever put on a Southmoore softball jersey, she knew what was expected of her. With two older sisters who went through the program, she had a bird’s-eye view of the success the team had strung together and what it took to make it happen. “She's ...
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Stitt’s secret plan to build a new Governor’s mansion
KFOR unearthed a secret plan to build a brand new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OU College Of Dentistry Offers Free Care To Oklahoma Veterans
The University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, Oklahoma Dental Association, Oklahoma Dental Foundation and Henry Schein Dental will host the third annual Veteran’s Day Dental Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 12. The coordinated one-day event improves access to care and provides professional dental services at no cost to Oklahoma veterans....
The numbers are in! State Fair’s economic impact in OKC
If you went to the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair this year, perhaps to ride rides, or to eat some fancy food concoction, you were one of about 900,000 people to walk the midway!
Win concert tickets to see Bob Wills' Texas Playboys in Oklahoma City
Enter below for a chance to win tickets to see Bob Wills' Texas Playboys on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City. The contest ends at noon, Monday, October 17, 2022. You can buy tickets to the show here.
Five tribes to unite to back Joy Hofmeister for governor
Five of Oklahoma’s largest tribes will publicly endorse Democrat Joy Hofmeister for governor at a press conference in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the plans confirmed to The Frontier. The endorsement will mark the first time the state’s five largest tribes have coordinated a collective...
Dog who was abandoned in OKC becomes Internet sensation
An Oklahoma City dog who was left abandoned is now winning hearts across the nation.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch For 6 Oklahoma Counties Ahead Of Severe Weather Potential
UPDATE 7:20 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Hughes, Murray and Pontotoc counties till 8 p.m. UPDATE 5/5 3:33 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Hughes, Lincoln, Okfuskee, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties till 10 p.m. ***. Sunday is predicted to usher in file warmth and...
Edmond city council faced with decision to eliminate bus route
EDMOND, Okla. — There was uncertainty in Edmond when the city council was faced with a decision to eliminate the bus route. Lots of workers in Edmond said it’s their only way to get to their jobs every day. The question was if the route down to Oklahoma City would survive and after public comments, the council decided to keep it but cut down on routes.
Harrah community mourning loss of father, daughter in crash
An Oklahoma community is mourning the loss of two family members following a weekend car accident.
Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement
UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
Family grieving after Chickasha oil rig death
A Grady County family is mourning the sudden death of a loved one after he was tragically killed in an oil rig accident earlier this week.
