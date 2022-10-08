Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
Related
NBA World Reacts To Heartbreaking Zion Williamson News
Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Unfortunately, all that time away from the court took a toll on him. In a recent interview with Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, the former No. 1 pick opened up about the dark times he went through last season.
Former NBA Star Arrested For Allegedly Hitting His Son
Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport, according to a report from the New York Post. Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when the police arrested him. His son, meanwhile, was taken to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital for an evaluation.
NBA・
Draymond Green Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Next Team
Draymond Green is entering the final year of his contract with the Golden State Warriors. According to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Green is expecting this to be the final year of his career with the Western Conference franchise, which is coming off an NBA championship season. Green, who recently punched...
Look: NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, Lakers News
Magic Johnson has finally revealed why he left the Los Angeles Lakers. Johnson, who's one of the best players in franchise history, was given an executive role with the team in 2016 when Jeanie Buss was the controlling owner of the team. He only lasted two years in that role...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Draymond Green's Mom Reacts To Her Son Punching Teammate
Last week, TMZ obtained footage of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at Warriors practice. That video immediately went viral. In the clip, Green walks up to Poole to say something. After Poole shoves Green, the veteran forward responds with a haymaker. Green's mother, Mary Babers-Green, shared her thoughts on this...
NBA・
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Unhappy News
Aaron Rodgers wasn't happy with the conversations taking place in the locker room following the Packers' loss to the Giants in London on Sunday. Cornerback Jaire Alexander reportedly said that he's not nervous, but he will be if the Packers lose to the Jets. Rodgers made it clear that he...
Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning
The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React
Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
RELATED PEOPLE
Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick
The Seattle Seahawks are welcoming a familiar face back to the practice squad. Linebacker Bruce Irvin, the team's first-round pick in 2012, is back for his third stint with the Seahawks. Irvin played for Seattle from 2012-15 and returned to play in two games during the 2020 season. Irvin most...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Matthew Stafford News
The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 season with aspirations of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Unfortunately, the team has struggled on the offensive side of the ball this season. Following an upset loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, the Rams sit at 2-3 on the year. Most of the...
NFL・
Nick Saban Announces Bryce Young's Status For Tennessee
Alabama will have Bryce Young back for the Tennessee game this weekend, barring an unexpected setback. The Crimson Tide were able to get past Texas A&M without Young on Saturday - barely - but they will likely need the star quarterback against the Volunteers this weekend. Head coach Nick Saban...
49ers Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback
The 49ers are reportedly letting go of a veteran quarterback in order to make room for one of their playmaking RBs on Wednesday. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, San Francisco has signed running back Tevin Coleman to the team's 53-man roster, letting go of practice squad QB Kurt Benkert in the process.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton, Panthers News
The Carolina Panthers have a head coaching vacancy and former Saints coach Sean Payton will reportedly be at the top of owner David Tepper's wish list. However, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, it's difficult to see the Saints letting their former head coach go to a divisional rival.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Is Jealous: NFL World Reacts
Patrick Mahomes' wife saw how her husband treated Travis Kelce after the Chiefs' win on Monday Night Football. He went up to Kelce during his post-game interview and said, "I love this dude right here baby, this is my dog" before running out of the shot. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, saw...
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
How much more firepower do the Buffalo Bills need?. Serious help could be on the way to Buffalo, as the Bills have looked like a Super Bowl frontrunner through the season's first month-plus. According to multiple reports, the Bills have reached out to the Panthers about All-Pro running back Christian...
Steelers Player Has Brutally Honest Message For The Fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off one of their worst regular season losses in literal decades and the fanbase has been left fuming. But one Steelers player doesn't want to hear their criticisms. Speaking to the media on 93.7 The Fan, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson admonished anyone criticizing the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lions Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss
The Detroit Lions have cut a USFL star who recently made an NFL comeback. On Monday, the Lions waived wide receiver Maurice Alexander Jr. The 31-year-old returned to the NFL to play two games at a new position. Drafted as a defensive back in 2014, Alexander recorded 113 tackles over...
Giants Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Monday
The New York Giants signed a wide receiver to their practice squad on Monday afternoon. The team officially announced the signing of former Bills receiver Robert Foster. Foster played with the Bills from 2018-19 before he played with the Washington Commanders in 2020. His best individual season came in 2018 when he finished with 27 receptions for 541 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL・
Cowboys Reportedly Having Notable Tryout On Tuesday
With Dalton Schultz banged up yet again, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring their options at tight end. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have a workout scheduled today with former Houston tight end Seth Green. "Cowboys could fortify their tight end position after a string...
NFL World Reacts To The Vic Fangio Job News
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has reportedly landed a new job. According to a report, the former NFL head coach is consulting the Philadelphia Eagles. "Per source, Vic Fangio is consulting the Philadelphia Eagles," Michael Kist reports. Fangio was fired by the Broncos last year. The Eagles are...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
629K+
Followers
79K+
Post
356M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0