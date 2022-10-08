ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Former NBA Star Arrested For Allegedly Hitting His Son

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport, according to a report from the New York Post. Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when the police arrested him. His son, meanwhile, was taken to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital for an evaluation.
NBA
The Spun

Draymond Green Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Next Team

Draymond Green is entering the final year of his contract with the Golden State Warriors. According to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Green is expecting this to be the final year of his career with the Western Conference franchise, which is coming off an NBA championship season. Green, who recently punched...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, Lakers News

Magic Johnson has finally revealed why he left the Los Angeles Lakers. Johnson, who's one of the best players in franchise history, was given an executive role with the team in 2016 when Jeanie Buss was the controlling owner of the team. He only lasted two years in that role...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Draymond Green's Mom Reacts To Her Son Punching Teammate

Last week, TMZ obtained footage of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at Warriors practice. That video immediately went viral. In the clip, Green walks up to Poole to say something. After Poole shoves Green, the veteran forward responds with a haymaker. Green's mother, Mary Babers-Green, shared her thoughts on this...
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Unhappy News

Aaron Rodgers wasn't happy with the conversations taking place in the locker room following the Packers' loss to the Giants in London on Sunday. Cornerback Jaire Alexander reportedly said that he's not nervous, but he will be if the Packers lose to the Jets. Rodgers made it clear that he...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning

The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React

Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick

The Seattle Seahawks are welcoming a familiar face back to the practice squad. Linebacker Bruce Irvin, the team's first-round pick in 2012, is back for his third stint with the Seahawks. Irvin played for Seattle from 2012-15 and returned to play in two games during the 2020 season. Irvin most...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Matthew Stafford News

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 season with aspirations of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Unfortunately, the team has struggled on the offensive side of the ball this season. Following an upset loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, the Rams sit at 2-3 on the year. Most of the...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Bryce Young's Status For Tennessee

Alabama will have Bryce Young back for the Tennessee game this weekend, barring an unexpected setback. The Crimson Tide were able to get past Texas A&M without Young on Saturday - barely - but they will likely need the star quarterback against the Volunteers this weekend. Head coach Nick Saban...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

49ers Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

The 49ers are reportedly letting go of a veteran quarterback in order to make room for one of their playmaking RBs on Wednesday. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, San Francisco has signed running back Tevin Coleman to the team's 53-man roster, letting go of practice squad QB Kurt Benkert in the process.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton, Panthers News

The Carolina Panthers have a head coaching vacancy and former Saints coach Sean Payton will reportedly be at the top of owner David Tepper's wish list. However, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, it's difficult to see the Saints letting their former head coach go to a divisional rival.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Is Jealous: NFL World Reacts

Patrick Mahomes' wife saw how her husband treated Travis Kelce after the Chiefs' win on Monday Night Football. He went up to Kelce during his post-game interview and said, "I love this dude right here baby, this is my dog" before running out of the shot. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, saw...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

How much more firepower do the Buffalo Bills need?. Serious help could be on the way to Buffalo, as the Bills have looked like a Super Bowl frontrunner through the season's first month-plus. According to multiple reports, the Bills have reached out to the Panthers about All-Pro running back Christian...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Steelers Player Has Brutally Honest Message For The Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off one of their worst regular season losses in literal decades and the fanbase has been left fuming. But one Steelers player doesn't want to hear their criticisms. Speaking to the media on 93.7 The Fan, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson admonished anyone criticizing the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Lions Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss

The Detroit Lions have cut a USFL star who recently made an NFL comeback. On Monday, the Lions waived wide receiver Maurice Alexander Jr. The 31-year-old returned to the NFL to play two games at a new position. Drafted as a defensive back in 2014, Alexander recorded 113 tackles over...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Giants Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Monday

The New York Giants signed a wide receiver to their practice squad on Monday afternoon. The team officially announced the signing of former Bills receiver Robert Foster. Foster played with the Bills from 2018-19 before he played with the Washington Commanders in 2020. His best individual season came in 2018 when he finished with 27 receptions for 541 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Having Notable Tryout On Tuesday

With Dalton Schultz banged up yet again, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring their options at tight end. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have a workout scheduled today with former Houston tight end Seth Green. "Cowboys could fortify their tight end position after a string...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Vic Fangio Job News

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has reportedly landed a new job. According to a report, the former NFL head coach is consulting the Philadelphia Eagles. "Per source, Vic Fangio is consulting the Philadelphia Eagles," Michael Kist reports. Fangio was fired by the Broncos last year. The Eagles are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

