Amazon Prime Video is now adding former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch to their Thursday Night Football pre-game programming. Thursday Night Football kicks off every week of the NFL season, and this year, it is exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service added Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit as their commentary team, while their analysis desk consists of Charissa Thompson and former NFL players Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman. As it turns out, the former Seattle Seahawks cornerback will have one of his teammates joining him.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO