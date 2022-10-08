Read full article on original website
Related
Andy Reid comments on blown Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on the controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty on Monday night. Even if you missed Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, chances are you still heard about what happened. We’re not talking about the...
Eagles Week 6 injury report: Good news comes at Wednesday’s practice
We’re a long way from Week 6’s Sunday Night Football game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, but after hearing head coach Nick Sirianni state a week ago that he was hopeful that everyone could play versus the Arizona Cardinals, fingers are crossed that the Birds will be at full strength for Philly’s tilt with the hated Dallas Cowboys this time around.
Why Marshawn Lynch joined former teammate Richard Sherman on TNF
Amazon Prime Video is now adding former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch to their Thursday Night Football pre-game programming. Thursday Night Football kicks off every week of the NFL season, and this year, it is exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service added Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit as their commentary team, while their analysis desk consists of Charissa Thompson and former NFL players Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman. As it turns out, the former Seattle Seahawks cornerback will have one of his teammates joining him.
FanSided
290K+
Followers
549K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0