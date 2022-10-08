ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Man killed in Muskogee ATV crash

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Muskogee. Muskogee police said 20-year-old Hayden Ross was killed in the crash Thursday. Police said the crash happened at 3600 North York Street in Muskogee between 3 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Another man was present during the...
MUSKOGEE, OK
news9.com

Woman Pleads Guilty To Sapulpa Armed Kidnapping

A Bristow woman pleads guilty to kidnapping a Sapulpa woman at knifepoint. Last November, Kimberly Biglow approached the victim who was filling up her truck at a Sapulpa gas station. The woman told Biglow she couldn't give her a ride and thought Biglow went inside. When she got back into...
SAPULPA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webbers Falls, OK
Muskogee County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Muskogee County, OK
Webbers Falls, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Muskogee County, OK
Accidents
5NEWS

Man fatally shot after firing at officers in Oklahoma

CHECOTAH, Okla. — Law enforcement officers in eastern Oklahoma fatally shot a man who fired at them following a police chase along Interstate 40, authorities said. McIntosh County deputies and Checotah police shot the man following a pursuit that began late Sunday and ended just west of Checotah, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.
CHECOTAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Okmulgee police search for four men who disappeared

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police are searching for four men who been reported missing by family members. Thirty-two-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens were last seen Sunday. Mark Chastain’s wife, Jessica, reported the Chastain men and Sparks missing on Sunday. A few...
OKMULGEE, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Crawford
news9.com

TPD Dive Team Searches Pond Near Homicide Scene For Murder Weapon

Tulsa Police were back on the scene Tuesday at an apartment complex where an 18-year-old was shot and killed more than a week ago. TPD's dive team was searching the pond outside the Echo Trails Apartment for a gun they believe was used in the homicide. No word yet on...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident
news9.com

Emergency Crews Respond To Deadly House Fire In Tulsa

Emergency crews responded to a deadly house fire that broke out in the early morning hours on Monday. Crews are currently on the scene near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive in Tulsa. Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out. Officials have not yet identified the individual killed...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
news9.com

Several Counties Under Burn Ban Despite Scattered Showers

We're finally seeing some rain in Green Country, but several counties are still extending their burn bans. Tulsa County and Wagoner Country extended their burn bans for at least another week. On Tuesday, McIntosh County Commissioners extended the burn bat until Oct. 25. Rogers, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Ottawa, Delaware, Adair,...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman found dead on porch of east Tulsa house

TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found dead in an east Tulsa neighborhood and a house fire is being investigated. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said just before 6 a.m., first responders were called to a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive, where a 46-year-old woman was found dead on the porch of the house.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

OCPD: Suspect Using Chief Gourley Photograph In Scam

The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning citizens about what it calls the "chief scam." The department said it was contacted by the Wagoner Police Department about a suspect going around showing people a photo of Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, along with a fake text message claiming the person should send the suspect money.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy