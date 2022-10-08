Read full article on original website
Wagoner County sheriff’s deputies looking for suspect in truck theft
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man wanted in a truck theft last month. Deputies responded to a home in the 73500 Block of South 230 Road, just outside of Wagoner on Sept. 28. The victim reported his 2019 Ford F250 went...
Man killed in Muskogee ATV crash
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Muskogee. Muskogee police said 20-year-old Hayden Ross was killed in the crash Thursday. Police said the crash happened at 3600 North York Street in Muskogee between 3 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Another man was present during the...
Woman Pleads Guilty To Sapulpa Armed Kidnapping
A Bristow woman pleads guilty to kidnapping a Sapulpa woman at knifepoint. Last November, Kimberly Biglow approached the victim who was filling up her truck at a Sapulpa gas station. The woman told Biglow she couldn't give her a ride and thought Biglow went inside. When she got back into...
Motorcycle driver killed on Oklahoma turnpike
A motorcycle driver was killed along the Muskogee Turnpike while attempting to take the eastbound Webbers Falls exit.
Man fatally shot after firing at officers in Oklahoma
CHECOTAH, Okla. — Law enforcement officers in eastern Oklahoma fatally shot a man who fired at them following a police chase along Interstate 40, authorities said. McIntosh County deputies and Checotah police shot the man following a pursuit that began late Sunday and ended just west of Checotah, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.
Okmulgee police search for four men who disappeared
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police are searching for four men who been reported missing by family members. Thirty-two-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens were last seen Sunday. Mark Chastain’s wife, Jessica, reported the Chastain men and Sparks missing on Sunday. A few...
Pursuit Suspect Shot, Killed In McIntosh County After Firing At Authorities
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man is dead after being shot by officers and deputies following a chase. Investigators say the suspect first fired shots at law enforcement when he tried to get away on foot. The OSBI says a McIntosh County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull...
Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 57-Year-Old Man Located, OHP Says
--- The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Adult Alert for a missing 57-year-old Sunday afternoon. Police said Vernard Albenell Smith was last seen in the area of 1100 East Apache Street, Tulsa, Okla. Smith was last seen wearing a gray stocking cap, a black shirt over a...
TPD Dive Team Searches Pond Near Homicide Scene For Murder Weapon
Tulsa Police were back on the scene Tuesday at an apartment complex where an 18-year-old was shot and killed more than a week ago. TPD's dive team was searching the pond outside the Echo Trails Apartment for a gun they believe was used in the homicide. No word yet on...
OSBI: Suspect shot, killed after firing at officers
Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into an officer-involved shooting in McIntosh County.
South Tulsa gas station owner speaks out after armed robbery
TULSA, Okla. — Devion Nelson wasn’t a customer at Valero near 71st and Sheridan last Friday, according to the owner Ahmed Khan. “He was grabbing my collar and asked me where a safe key is,” Khan said. Khan said he doesn’t keep a safe key, but he...
Okmulgee Police say man stole “several thousand dollars worth of cigarettes”
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee Police are looking for a thief who they claim broke into a Casey’s General store Tuesday near 4th Street and Highway 75. They say surveillance video shows a man breaking into the store around 1:40 a.m. Officers say store surveillance video shows a man break through the glass front door by throwing a rock.
Muskogee woman waits for justice after husband was shot to death in front of their children in 2021
A Muskogee woman said she is still waiting on justice for her husband who she said was shot in front of her children. FOX23 initially reported back in December when Trent Scoggins was killed and the arrest of Robert Rainford who was charged with murder in Indian country. Ever since...
Two Oklahoma residents killed in western Kansas crash
Two people from Oklahoma are dead following a crash in Pawnee County.
Emergency Crews Respond To Deadly House Fire In Tulsa
Emergency crews responded to a deadly house fire that broke out in the early morning hours on Monday. Crews are currently on the scene near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive in Tulsa. Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out. Officials have not yet identified the individual killed...
Claremore street shuts down for Christmas movie shoot
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Christmas movie set is taking over downtown Claremore and causing a street to shut down to traffic. The City of Claremore said Will Rogers Boulevard from South Cherokee Avenue to Muskogee Avenue will be closed to traffic until Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. The...
Several Counties Under Burn Ban Despite Scattered Showers
We're finally seeing some rain in Green Country, but several counties are still extending their burn bans. Tulsa County and Wagoner Country extended their burn bans for at least another week. On Tuesday, McIntosh County Commissioners extended the burn bat until Oct. 25. Rogers, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Ottawa, Delaware, Adair,...
Rogers County Sheriff named Oklahoma Sheriff of the Year
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff has been named Oklahoma’s Sheriff of the Year. Scott Walton was named at an awards ceremony in Oklahoma City where two of his deputies also won awards. He said the credit goes to his deputies and the community. “This one...
Woman found dead on porch of east Tulsa house
TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found dead in an east Tulsa neighborhood and a house fire is being investigated. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said just before 6 a.m., first responders were called to a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive, where a 46-year-old woman was found dead on the porch of the house.
OCPD: Suspect Using Chief Gourley Photograph In Scam
The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning citizens about what it calls the "chief scam." The department said it was contacted by the Wagoner Police Department about a suspect going around showing people a photo of Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, along with a fake text message claiming the person should send the suspect money.
