Mechanicsburg, PA

PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley girls volleyball blanks Mid-Penn Commonwealth foe Altoona

Cumberland Valley (8-1) picked up a decisive 3-0 victory against divisional foe Altoona Thursday. The Eagles downed the Mountain Lions 25-21, 25-21, 25-6. Kate Berra paced the Eagles with 29 assists, 6 aces, and 6 digs. Kilee Kuhlman finished the contest with 9 kills and 1 dig, while Avi Chilmaza tallied 14 digs. Alaina Ceo accounted for 11 digs, while Eliette Whittaker and Avan Lee each posted 7 kills in the win.
ALTOONA, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Star Athlete Found Dead In Central PA Dorm Room

A 21-year-old star athlete from New Jersey was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to York College of Pennsylvania school officials. Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, of Mullica Hill, "was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased," Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D, Dean of Student Development and Campus Life told Daily Voice in an email on Monday, Oct. 10.
YORK, PA
Lancaster Farming

Making Sure Chambersburg Saddle Club Keeps Going Strong

Nikki Kunkle didn’t know what awaited her when she showed up to that first meeting. She wanted to learn more. She had no intention of being in charge. As the time passed, Kunkle sensed the Chambersburg Saddle Club was in danger of disappearing. That, to her, was an unbearable thought.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
CARLISLE, PA
#Falcons
PennLive.com

Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County

A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Fulton Steamboat Inn – Lancaster, PA

Sponsored post – The Fulton Steamboat Inn hosted us. All opinions are my own. The Fulton Steamboat Inn is a themed hotel located along Route 30 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The hotel is meticulously-themed to make guests feel as they are on a steamboat in the Victorian era. Inside the...
LANCASTER, PA
Popculture

Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch

Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
SINKING SPRING, PA
local21news.com

Fierce blaze damages two homes in Hamilton Township

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews battled a raging home fire last night in Hamilton Township, according to United Hook & Ladder Fire Company. Officials say that they were called to the fire on Oct. 9 at around 9:00 p.m. for a report of a "well-involved structure" fire with "exposure issues."
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Frost Advisory in place throughout Central PA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will be a chilly evening with temperatures in the 50s. By late evening temperatures will fall back into the 40s with overnight lows will likely dropping into the 30s in many areas. Even some patchy frost is possible in a few locations. A Frost Advisory is in place for the entire region from late tonight through tomorrow morning. Remember to bring in the more sensitive plants. Slightly milder conditions are expected on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New store coming to the Delco Plaza in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Sierra store, owned by TJX Companies will be coming to the Delco Plaza in York County soon. This is according to a large orange banner on the front doors of the space that reads “coming soon”. Sierra is going to be located in space #200 in the plaza, which is a 20,571 square foot space.
YORK COUNTY, PA
