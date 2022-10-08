Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenHershey, PA
Mechanicsburg cruises past Shippensburg in girls volleyball action
Mechanicsburg (12-0) played every single player in a well-balanced performance as the Wildcats blanked Shippensburg 3-0 Thursday. The Cats downed the Greyhounds 25-8, 25-20, 25-19. Courtney Foose powered the Wildcats with 29 assists, 4 aces, 4 digs, and 1 kill, while Gracen Nutt finished the contest with 13 kills, 4...
Kameron Rase scores game-winner for Cumberland Valley soccer against Red Land
Kameron Rase scored the deciding goal for Cumberland Valley Tuesday in a 1-0 girls soccer win over Red Land. Sam Manns had the assist. Kylie Coulston had a save on a penalty kick for the Eagles.
Cumberland Valley girls volleyball blanks Mid-Penn Commonwealth foe Altoona
Cumberland Valley (8-1) picked up a decisive 3-0 victory against divisional foe Altoona Thursday. The Eagles downed the Mountain Lions 25-21, 25-21, 25-6. Kate Berra paced the Eagles with 29 assists, 6 aces, and 6 digs. Kilee Kuhlman finished the contest with 9 kills and 1 dig, while Avi Chilmaza tallied 14 digs. Alaina Ceo accounted for 11 digs, while Eliette Whittaker and Avan Lee each posted 7 kills in the win.
Mid-Penn field hockey stars for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022
Hershey defeats Mechanicsburg 4-0 in high school field hockey A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in field hockey Monday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Former Middletown QB Bamm Appleby talks transition to Steel-High, new team role
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas spoke with former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby about his transition to Steel-High— following the cancellation of Middletown’s football season due to incidents of hazing— and how things are going for him at his new school.
NJ Star Athlete Found Dead In Central PA Dorm Room
A 21-year-old star athlete from New Jersey was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to York College of Pennsylvania school officials. Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, of Mullica Hill, "was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased," Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D, Dean of Student Development and Campus Life told Daily Voice in an email on Monday, Oct. 10.
Lancaster Farming
Making Sure Chambersburg Saddle Club Keeps Going Strong
Nikki Kunkle didn’t know what awaited her when she showed up to that first meeting. She wanted to learn more. She had no intention of being in charge. As the time passed, Kunkle sensed the Chambersburg Saddle Club was in danger of disappearing. That, to her, was an unbearable thought.
Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
Harrisburg ponders fate of abandoned William Penn High School as building deteriorates
Harrisburg School District cannot continue to avoid the issue of the abandoned and deteriorating William Penn High School, the district’s administration told the school board Tuesday night, expressing the need to “open a dialogue” about the property’s ultimate fate. While the district has not made any...
Scenes from the 2022 Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade
The 2022 Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade — Thousands lined the streets of Mechanicsburg for their annual Halloween Parade. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County
A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Fulton Steamboat Inn – Lancaster, PA
Sponsored post – The Fulton Steamboat Inn hosted us. All opinions are my own. The Fulton Steamboat Inn is a themed hotel located along Route 30 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The hotel is meticulously-themed to make guests feel as they are on a steamboat in the Victorian era. Inside the...
Popculture
Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch
Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
local21news.com
Fierce blaze damages two homes in Hamilton Township
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews battled a raging home fire last night in Hamilton Township, according to United Hook & Ladder Fire Company. Officials say that they were called to the fire on Oct. 9 at around 9:00 p.m. for a report of a "well-involved structure" fire with "exposure issues."
Death of York College student not considered suspicious: coroner
The death of a York College student is not being considered suspicious, the York County Coroner announced Tuesday. 21-year-old Andrew Ruehlicke, from New Jersey, was found dead in a college dorm room in Spring Garden Township around 10 a.m., Oct. 8, according to the coroner’s office. The cause and...
local21news.com
Frost Advisory in place throughout Central PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will be a chilly evening with temperatures in the 50s. By late evening temperatures will fall back into the 40s with overnight lows will likely dropping into the 30s in many areas. Even some patchy frost is possible in a few locations. A Frost Advisory is in place for the entire region from late tonight through tomorrow morning. Remember to bring in the more sensitive plants. Slightly milder conditions are expected on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.
Trout restocked at popular Dauphin County creek for fly fishing
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Officials from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission loaded up buckets of fish in Dauphin County on Tuesday. The fish were used to stock a two-mile stretch of Clark's Creek in Middle Paxton Township with more than 400 trout. The trout were placed to replenish...
abc27.com
New store coming to the Delco Plaza in York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Sierra store, owned by TJX Companies will be coming to the Delco Plaza in York County soon. This is according to a large orange banner on the front doors of the space that reads “coming soon”. Sierra is going to be located in space #200 in the plaza, which is a 20,571 square foot space.
WGAL
Fire destroys home in Hamilton Township, Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home in Adams County. It began around 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cottage Drive in Hamilton Township. There is no word on the cause of the fire.
State game lands grow by 158 acres in central Pennsylvania
State Game Lands 145 in Lancaster and Lebanon counties has grown to nearly 3,000 acres with the recent addition of 158 acres transferred to the Pennsylvania Game Commission from Natural Lands. The forested tract lies adjacent to the existing 2,816 acres already included in the game lands. It provides refuge...
