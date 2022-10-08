Nebraska schools using federal COVID relief to invest in social emotional learning

Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Heart disease deaths, down for decades, tick up in Nebraska, U.S.
After Robert Burgess got out of the Nebraska Medical Center in late April after a near-fatal heart attack, he changed his lifestyle. The 75-year-old from Shenandoah, Iowa, quit smoking and started checking the sodium and cholesterol content of the food he bought at the grocery store. He also cut out treats like doughnuts.
North Platte Telegraph
Julie Geiser: Programs provide meat for those in need
Deer hunters can share excess meat with those in need through the Nebraska Game and Parks deer exchange and hunters helping the hungry programs. The free deer exchange program is available Sept. 1 through March 1 online at outdoornebraska.gov/deerexchangeprogram. Donors and recipients can search the database on the Game and...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln product wins 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
The coolest product made in Nebraska officially resides in Lincoln. That's the verdict of more than 20,000 voters who participated in the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry's first-ever "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest. On Tuesday, chamber officials unveiled the winner: New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car,...
North Platte Telegraph
11 states to share in $1 billion in funding for small businesses, entrepreneurs
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that an additional 11 states will receive up to $1 billion to support small businesses and entrepreneurs. Funding for the programs will come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative that Democrats reauthorized and expanded in their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, known as the American Rescue Plan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Frakes says he’s leaving the Nebraska prison system in a better place
LINCOLN — Scott Frakes arrived from Washington State in 2015 with a mandate to turn around a troubled state prison system in Nebraska, which suffered from overcrowding, staff shortages and a scandal involving the mistaken early release of some inmates. The 64-year-old leaves his $255,000-a-year post later this month...
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Stevens votes with liberal agenda
In this divisive world of politics there is an election at the regional level that seems to have heated up. The State Board of Education race between newcomer Elizabeth Tegtmeier and incumbent Robin Stevens is turning quite spicy. Robin Stevens seems to think showing up late to the game and...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska prison watchdog says death of inmate might have been prevented with regular health exams
LINCOLN — The death of Nebraska prison inmate Niccole Wetherell from cervical cancer might have been prevented if she had received regular, preventive health examinations, according to a state prison watchdog. The Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System, in a report Tuesday, said the Nebraska Department of Corrections...
North Platte Telegraph
Mississippi could renew effort for fentanyl testing access
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Some Mississippi legislators say they will renew efforts to clarify that people may possess chemical strips to detect traces of the deadly drug fentanyl. A bill to decriminalize the test strips died early this year. But the House Drug Policy Committee chairman, Republican Rep. Lee...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
Deere to expand in Louisiana; 70 new jobs in Thidodaux area
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A well known manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment will create 70 new jobs in Louisiana with a planned $29.8 million expansion of a facility in Thibodaux. The South Louisiana Economic Council and the governor's office said in a Tuesday news release that the new...
North Platte Telegraph
Laurie Richards reflects on her film career — for the State of Nebraska
LINCOLN — Laurie Richards remembers boarding a flight from Nebraska to Florence, Italy, and then taking five trains before reaching Cannes, France, back in 2013. It was an exhilarating adventure, Richards said, to walk a double red carpet at the invitation-only Cannes Film Festival with movie stars from around the world. She went with her husband and a group of friends to watch the film “Nebraska,” directed by Alexander Payne.
North Platte Telegraph
Craft beer roundup: Where to find seasonal brews and drink local Nebraska beer this fall and winter
In Nebraska, craft beer breweries have risen in popularity over the past few decades, and it’s no surprise as these great local businesses feel like a jovial community with incredible ambiance and extremely helpful staff. Each brewery has its own personality and offerings. To the uninitiated Nebraskan, taprooms offer...
North Platte Telegraph
West Virginia governor wants to toss personal vehicle tax
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday he will propose a plan to eliminate a personal property tax on vehicles. The Republican governor urged voters to reject a proposed constitutional amendment on the same issue next month. Justice has made trips across the state against...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Why Jacobson is best choice for District 42
Elections have never mattered more in our tumultuous modern history. From the White House to City Hall to your school board, every election has tremendous personal consequences for your family and mine. Gone are the days of complacency. Our society can no longer sit out and let one-third of the voting population decide who’s in charge. Our culture, traditions, God-given rights, public education, financial security and national security are all diminishing before our very eyes. What we have long enjoyed as a state and nation is going away and will continue so if we don’t all engage in our leadership selection process.
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: nineteen, twenty-two; White Balls: thirteen, twenty-five) (fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight, forty; Lucky Ball: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 1, Day: 4, Year: 79. (Month: one; Day: four; Year: seventy-nine) Pick 3. People are also reading…
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: twelve; Day: twelve; Year: thirteen) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments / 0