Nebraska schools using federal COVID relief to invest in social emotional learning

Elections have never mattered more in our tumultuous modern history. From the White House to City Hall to your school board, every election has tremendous personal consequences for your family and mine. Gone are the days of complacency. Our society can no longer sit out and let one-third of the voting population decide who’s in charge. Our culture, traditions, God-given rights, public education, financial security and national security are all diminishing before our very eyes. What we have long enjoyed as a state and nation is going away and will continue so if we don’t all engage in our leadership selection process.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO