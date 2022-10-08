Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest GrowingToni KorazaFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersOcala, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Villages Daily Sun
Club to host ‘Remembering Vietnam' event
Residents can soon immerse themselves in the culture and history of Vietnam, all while benefiting a local veterans group. The Saigon Forever Young Club is hosting a “Remembering Vietnam” fundraiser benefiting the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 in The Villages. The fundraiser, which will have entertainment and give an overview of the history of Vietnam, is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex. Tickets are $15.
villages-news.com
Sweet Potato Queens’ masquerade ball raises $6,000 to aid homeless youth
A wild masquerade ball sponsored by The Villages chapter of the Sweet Potato Queens raised about $6,000 Sunday night for a Leesburg charity. The ball featured a costume contest, dancing and music by Mike & Terri along with a performance by about a dozen white-and-black clad Blues Brothers complete with brief cases.
villages-news.com
Golf cart apparently abandoned at recreation center in The Villages
The Amenity Authority Committee has received a report of an apparently abandoned golf cart at a recreation center. Judy Biebesheimer of the Village of Palo on Wednesday morning reported that the golf cart has been in the same spot for several weeks at the El Santiago Recreation Center. There is...
villages-news.com
Spanish Moss Recreation Area In The Villages
Check out this beautiful view of the Spanish Moss Recreation Area in The Villages, home to many scenic walking trails. Thanks to Joe Banville for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
Postscript Albert Rooks: Citrus County native, lifelong rancher, the ‘cow man’ and 'hero' of the Rooks family
Albert Rooks was most at home on a horse. His daughter, Jesslyn Rooks, tells the story of her dad as a boy learning to ride a bicycle on Dorian Street in Inverness behind the Inverness Post Office.
villages-news.com
The Villages Charter School students to perform in ‘The Sound of Music’
The Villages Charter School students will perform in an upcoming production of “The Sound of Music.”. SMASH Productions presents Pinky Bigley who toured as Eponine and Cosette in the Les Miserables National Broadway tour as Maria Rainer (von Trapp) and Philadelphia and Orlando Opera singer Lee Mueller as Captain von Trapp. Tim Casey plays Max Detweiler, Kathy Chesley-Williams is the Baroness Elsa Schraeder and Bonnie Williams is the Mother Abbess. Local students from The Villages Charter School sing and dance as the von Trapp family children including Emily Veri as Liesel and Shay Yael as Rolf Gruber. Our hour of 14 Nuns led by Bonnie Williams as Mother Abbess will lift your spirits.
villages-news.com
Nearly $120,000 raised through Alzheimer’s walk held in The Villages
More than 500 people came out to The Villages Polo Club for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Attendees raised nearly $120,000 to help find a cure and provide support services to those impacted by Alzheimer’s. Kathy Zimmer, of The Villages, walked for her husband Thom....
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa no longer a safe community
I remember what a beautiful little town Homosassa was in the late 1990s and turn of the century. My children and I always looked forward to our visits with Nana and Papa who moved here in 1996. I'm glad that my children weren't children anymore when I became a property...
RELATED PEOPLE
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Paso Fino Horse Association 50th annual Grand National Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Paso Fino Horse Association 50th annual Grand National Show was held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. Find out what breed was on full display on this weeks Horse Capital TV.
villages-news.com
Royal residents fight plan for more than 500 homes on their doorstep
After listening to an outpouring of opposition from residents of the historic black community of Royal, Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night approved a proposed 532-home development on the edge of that community. The project along County Road 229 north of State Road 44 will be built by Highland Homes, which...
villages-news.com
David Reed Pugh
David Reed Pugh entered into eternal rest September 28, 2022 in The Villages, FL. Beloved husband of Diana Pugh of 18 years; and survived by Carol (Tom) Carlyon, William Pugh, Donna Tennihill, Janet (James) Kiser; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Edwin Pugh and Marie Wojciechowski, and Esther Pugh.
ocala-news.com
‘Kayak & Koffee’ event to visit hidden spring along Ocklawaha River
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly kayaking program will take paddlers on a trip along the Ocklawaha River to a hidden spring later this week. The event, which is part of the Kayak & Koffee series, will be held on Friday, October 14. Participants will meet at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala) at 7:45 a.m., and transportation will then be provided to the event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocala-news.com
No Hurricane Ian makeup days for Marion County Students
Students in Marion County Public Schools will not be required to make up any days of class that were missed due to Hurricane Ian. The district closed schools for three days, from September 28 through September 30, as a result of the storm. After discussions were held with the Florida...
villages-news.com
Lake Miona Walking Trail may not officially open until November
The new Lake Miona Walking Trail may not officially open until early November. Director of District Property Management Bruce Brown on Monday morning provided an update on the trail for the Project Wide Advisory Committee. In September, Hurricane Ian dumped several inches of rain on The Villages. It had originally...
attractionsmagazine.com
Free Weiner Dog Race event coming to Fun Spot America Orlando
It is time for the cutest race in Florida, the Fun Spot Hallo-Weiner Derby. This Weiner Dog Race is free to attend, and lets you and your family come watch dogs of numerous breeds and sizes show off their Halloween outfits and race for first place. Happening Saturday, October 15th...
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocala-news.com
TEDxOcala returning to College of Central Florida for 8th installment
TEDxOcala will return to the College of Central Florida next month for its 8th installment. The event will be held on Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Fine Arts Auditorium, which is located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala.
villages-news.com
Controversy over motocross park dominates Sumter County Commission meeting
A Sumter County Board of Commissioners meeting turned into a courtroom Tuesday night as attorneys sparred over a special use permit requested for a motocross track. Commissioners denied the permit for the private track on a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Garry Breeden casting the only vote not to reject it.
villages-news.com
Lee Harry Wilson
Lee Harry Wilson of Madison, WI, and previously Lady Lake, FL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the age of 90. Lee was a devoted and loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather, and will be missed by all his family and friends. Lee was born in Ardoch, ND, on September 12, 1932. He grew up for most of his childhood in east Grand Forks, MN. He entered the Air Force in 1951 and served for 4 years during the Korean War. Afterwards, he attended the University of North Dakota on the GI bill and graduated with a BA in Business in 1959. He married his first wife Karen Moe in 1959, after falling in love during their college years. He got a job in sales with the US Gypsum Company and spent the next 20 years living in LaCrosse, WI, raising his two daughters and spending time skiing at Mt LaCrosse in the winter, golfing, and boating on the Mississippi River in the summer. After Karen passed away in 1980, Lee married Sharon Wright in 1982. In 1988, he transferred with his company to the Minneapolis area and after 40 years with USG retired in 1999. In the seventies, Lee and Karen built a cottage in Birchwood, WI, where his daughters’ families were able to spend some fun times together on Red Cedar Lake.
villages-news.com
Julio Joseph Soto
It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Julio Joseph Soto, 58, of Lady Lake, Florida on October 3, 2022. Julio was born on October 2, 1964, in New York City. He is survived by his mother, Elba Mejias; father, Jose Soto; stepfather, Edinelson Mejias; Aunt, Sandra Rodriguez; sister and brother-in-law, Hilda and Anthony Soares; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Anita Soto; sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Rey Guillen; sister, Ivette Soto; brother, Gabriel Soto; brother, Jeffrey Soto; and sister, Genesis Soto; and his dear friend and companion, Debra Stewart.
Comments / 0