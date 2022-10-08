Lee Harry Wilson of Madison, WI, and previously Lady Lake, FL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the age of 90. Lee was a devoted and loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather, and will be missed by all his family and friends. Lee was born in Ardoch, ND, on September 12, 1932. He grew up for most of his childhood in east Grand Forks, MN. He entered the Air Force in 1951 and served for 4 years during the Korean War. Afterwards, he attended the University of North Dakota on the GI bill and graduated with a BA in Business in 1959. He married his first wife Karen Moe in 1959, after falling in love during their college years. He got a job in sales with the US Gypsum Company and spent the next 20 years living in LaCrosse, WI, raising his two daughters and spending time skiing at Mt LaCrosse in the winter, golfing, and boating on the Mississippi River in the summer. After Karen passed away in 1980, Lee married Sharon Wright in 1982. In 1988, he transferred with his company to the Minneapolis area and after 40 years with USG retired in 1999. In the seventies, Lee and Karen built a cottage in Birchwood, WI, where his daughters’ families were able to spend some fun times together on Red Cedar Lake.

