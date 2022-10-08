ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Texas woman stabs man who wouldn’t give her money for food, police say

By Erica Miller
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dho0b_0iRYxskN00

ODESSA, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) — A Texas woman is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend because he refused to give her money for food.

Tiffany Rios, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment building on W. 13 th Street after a man called 911 and said he’d been stabbed.

At the scene, officers met with a victim who had a deep laceration to his left forearm; the victim was taken to Medical Center Hospital for treatment.

At the hospital, officers spoke with the victim who stated he had donated blood earlier in the day and that while he was out, his girlfriend, identified as Rios, texted him and asked if he was going to come to her house because she was going to have her kids and didn’t have any money to buy them food. The victim said he told Rios he would visit later that day.

When the victim arrived at Rios’ home, she reportedly became upset that he didn’t bring her any money. According to the victim, he got up from Rios’ bed to leave, but felt dizzy and had to sit down in the living room to wait for the dizziness to pass. He said while he was sitting in the living room, Rios exited the kitchen with a knife and swung it at him.

The victim stated he was able to dodge the first jab and moved to exit the home when Rios called out to him that she was calling the cops and planned to send him to jail.  As she said that, Rios reportedly swung the knife again and struck the victim in the arm. Officers then spoke with Rios who stated she swung the knife in self-defense after the victim showed up uninvited at her door.

Investigators said they searched Rios’ phone and could not find the text messages between the pair that led to the victim’s arrival; however, a search of the victim’s phone did prove that the victim had been invited and had not shown up unannounced. When questioned, Rios had no answer for why the text messages were no longer on her phone.

Rios was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Monday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $20,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 81

Barbie Ramzie
4d ago

She needs to get a job! to feed herself and her kids. Unless the man is the Father of those children he isn't obligated to give her nothing. I swear some women need to be a lil more independent!

Reply(5)
50
Guest
4d ago

This woman is a danger to society. She needs to be locked away from innocent people who have a wallet on them.

Reply(1)
48
Barrett Pickett
3d ago

didn't take them long to find out she was lieing. times are going to get hard. it is important to feed the children. food banks can help.

Reply(2)
12
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Crime of the week: Recognize this guy?

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department are asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of using stolen credit cards to buy supplies from Big Horn Supply.  According to a Facebook post, on several occasions during the month of August, the suspect contacted the business and purchased […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man stabbed in Salvation Army bathroom, one arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly stabbed another man earlier this month. Tommy Lee Harris, 73, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on October 4, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the Salvation Army on Wall […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One arrested in Walmart theft that left employee injured

MPD still trying to identify second suspect MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last week after investigators said he and an unidentified woman were allegedly caught on camera stealing a basket full of groceries from Walmart and assaulting an employee trying to prevent the theft. David Betancourt, 57, has been charged with Robbery.  […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UTPB police respond to unattended death

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338.  Upon arrival, police located the body of a man with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul play […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Ector, TX
truecrimedaily

Texas man allegedly strangled 2 newborns in the hospital as his girlfriend was in labor

ODESSA, Texas (TCD) -- An 18-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly forced his way into a nursery at a hospital and began choking newborns. According to the Odessa Police Department, on Monday, Oct. 3, officers were called to the Odessa Regional Medical Hospital regarding a disturbance. Medical personnel reportedly told police a man "forced his way into the nursery and began assaulting patients and staff."
ODESSA, TX
KXAN

KXAN

58K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy