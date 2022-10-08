ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York

There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Newscaster Wins New York Emmy Award

It was a busy weekend but a winning one for a legendary broadcaster in Buffalo. Not only did Channel 4's Jacquie Walker present some of the New York Emmy awards this weekend, but she also walked away with one herself. Walker is the longest-tenured news anchor in Buffalo broadcasting history...
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Gillibrand announces $60 million federal investment in HEAP for New York State

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As winter approaches, many residents may be wondering how they can plan to pay their heating bills. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $1 billion secured in emergency supplemental low-income home energy assistance funding, with $60 million dollars specifically for New York State. “As these days get shorter and the weather gets […]
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
101.5 WPDH

NY Legalized Pot Expected to be Disappointing, Poor Quality

If you're excited for legalized marijuana in New York, don't hold your breath. Or, actually, you may want to hold your breath to avoid inhaling some sad weed. New York's first recreational dispensaries are set to open before the end of the year, but the product they're prepared to sell is expected to be underwhelming at best. According to Gothamist, this year's New York pot harvest has been very disappointing for a few reasons.
AGRICULTURE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Have You Received Your $270 Stimulus Check From New York State Yet?

Certain New Yorkers should begin to receive their $270 stimulus tax relief checks in their mailboxes or accounts this month. New York State is sending out millions of dollars in tax relief to low-income residents in October 2022. Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders made the announcement on September 8, 2022. New Yorkers who meet income eligibility will have access to millions of dollars in tax relief to help ease the financial burden that inflation has been causing.
INCOME TAX
Power 93.7 WBLK

Amazon Looking To Hire Over 600 In Western New York

The holiday shopping season is right around the corner and will more people will be shopping online, Amazon is looking to fill hundreds of openings here in Western New York. Earlier this year, Amazon completed the building of a massive warehouse and shipping facility in Hamburg off route 5 and now they are looking to fill that space will plenty of employees. They are also looking for employees at their other facilities in Tonawanda and Lancaster as well.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
101.5 WPDH

‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License

A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
POLITICS
KISS 104.1

New York State’s Plan For Your Pickup Truck

There is nothing like a good truck. For some, a pickup is more than just a vehicle. It can be an office on wheels or a necessary tool for the job they have. No matter the reason that you love the truck you have, there is a plan in place that may not be the news you want to hear.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Manufacturing Company#Biotechnology#Linus Business#Hosted#Wny#Fuzehub#Western New York
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biology
spectrumlocalnews.com

What's with Hamburg's new Red Fish?

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Each year, 22 million pounds of plastic wash into the Great Lakes, according to data from the Rochester Institute of Technology. That plastic breaks down and enters the food chain, as well as the water 40 million people drink. Enter the following non-profit in Hamburg and a Buffalo-area artist.
HAMBURG, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

WNY seniors speak on expected Social Security cost of living adjustment increase

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Social Security's cost of living adjustment, or COLA, is expected to be higher this year. "I'm sure many people have been impacted by the rising prices at the grocery store, and so to counteract that, that's where the government has come in and said, ‘we're going to be able to support you a little bit more by increasing your monthly benefits,’" said Genevieve Waterman, National Council on Aging director of economic and financial security.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Harvesting Cash: Here Are New York State’s 11 Most Valuable Crops

With fall, comes harvest season in New York State. Maybe you've already gone out apple or pumpkin picking with friends or family and enjoyed our state's beautiful nature and delicious produce. Touring a farm in the autumn is a great way to get a glimpse of one of New York's most lucrative and important industries. The saying is 100% true: "if you ate today, thank a farmer."
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy