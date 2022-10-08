ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Debris cleanup efforts made in Cape Coral

Piles of storm debris are scattered across the Southwest Florida area, and the public still has a lot of questions. Debris, tree branches, furniture, and so many obscure items spread out pell-mell waiting to be picked up. The question that many people in Southwest Florida are asking themselves is, when is it going to get picked up?
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral Fire Department cautions drivers after overnight crashes

The Cape Coral Fire Department is warning drivers to be extra careful when driving at night after two crashes on Monday night that left people trapped in their cars. The fire department says one of the crashes was a two-vehicle crash on NE 22nd Ave. and Hancock Bridge Pkwy. They say the other was a single-vehicle crash in the 3700 block of Country Club Blvd.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cleaning debris in SWFL left behind from Hurricane Ian

We are two weeks past Hurricane Ian but in many ways, the cleanup is just beginning. Piles of debris start to clutter outside people’s homes who just want to leave Ian in the past. Collecting all of the storm debris mostly falls on the county, and they’re doing a...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Cars
Cape Coral, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Some in Cape Coral still waiting for power after Ian

Some people in Cape Coral are still having power issues in their neighborhoods. One woman said it was starting to become frustrating. Finding generators was difficult for many people who live in Cape Coral. Those who did get electricity before others invited neighbors to cool off. “I didn’t think it...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Curfew lifted in Cape Coral

The curfew for the City of Cape Coral has been lifted as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The city is asking that residents still be aware of what is going on around them and be the eyes and ears of the community. As the cleanup of the exterior and interior...
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt Water#Fire Department#Saltwater#Accident#Ev
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel Causeway reopens for truck convoy; open to civilians on Oct. 21

A convoy of trucks crossed the Sanibel Causeway on Tuesday afternoon as Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway would be open for that traffic. DeSantis said the causeway will be open for civilian use on Oct. 21. The trucks began to travel across the causeway ahead of schedule, DeSantis said,...
SANIBEL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WINKNEWS.com

Car fire on I-75 in Collier County

A car went up in flames on I-75 in Collier County on Monday afternoon. According to the North Collier Fire Rescue District, Engines 40 and 46 along with Water Tender 10 extinguished a vehicle fire. The car was in the southbound lane at exit 108 on I-75. It is unclear...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

North Fort Myers neighborhood reckons with Hurricane Ian’s destruction

A neighborhood in North Fort Myers continues to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian sent its storm surge rushing through houses. One woman who reached out to WINK news says most of Sunrise Drive was under 2 to 5 feet of water. The homes have since been emptied of belongings and stripped of drywall. The high winds destroyed roofs and left streets full of debris, so much that in some places it’s hard to see the houses, and pools full of mud.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lightning caused Cape Coral power outages Sunday night

An ongoing issue in Southwest Florida’s largest city revolves around power, almost two weeks since Hurricane Ian, and some people in Cape Coral still don’t have power. Generators are seen all around Cape Coral, but Estelle Oren, a resident of the city, told WINK News she doesn’t have a generator, so she chose to take the heat.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral Oktoberfest canceled

The German American Social Club announced on Wednesday morning that Oktoberfest 2022 is canceled. “First, we acknowledge that our club is located within a federally proclaimed disaster area and that our local infrastructure cannot support such an activity while providing extensive relief and recovery efforts anticipated to continue far beyond this month,” the club wrote in a press release.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Estero apartment complex accused of price-gouging after Ian

It’s illegal to ridiculously raise the price of necessary goods like food, water, gas and rent during a state of emergency. One woman believes a local apartment complex is price gouging her and other members of the community. The woman said in a matter of days the unit she...
ESTERO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy