Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Debris cleanup efforts made in Cape Coral
Piles of storm debris are scattered across the Southwest Florida area, and the public still has a lot of questions. Debris, tree branches, furniture, and so many obscure items spread out pell-mell waiting to be picked up. The question that many people in Southwest Florida are asking themselves is, when is it going to get picked up?
WINKNEWS.com
Residents hope there is a solution for the traffic onto Fort Myers Beach
Residents trying to return to Fort Myers Beach are having to wait in long lines of traffic to get back to their homes. It is the result of there being only one way on and off of the island. “It just sucks,” said Bob Anderson, who is upset about the...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral Fire Department cautions drivers after overnight crashes
The Cape Coral Fire Department is warning drivers to be extra careful when driving at night after two crashes on Monday night that left people trapped in their cars. The fire department says one of the crashes was a two-vehicle crash on NE 22nd Ave. and Hancock Bridge Pkwy. They say the other was a single-vehicle crash in the 3700 block of Country Club Blvd.
WINKNEWS.com
Cleaning debris in SWFL left behind from Hurricane Ian
We are two weeks past Hurricane Ian but in many ways, the cleanup is just beginning. Piles of debris start to clutter outside people’s homes who just want to leave Ian in the past. Collecting all of the storm debris mostly falls on the county, and they’re doing a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LCEC provide update on power restoration efforts with Cape Coral City Leaders
Power restoration efforts continue tonight in Cape Coral as hundreds of customers remain left in the dark.
WINKNEWS.com
Some in Cape Coral still waiting for power after Ian
Some people in Cape Coral are still having power issues in their neighborhoods. One woman said it was starting to become frustrating. Finding generators was difficult for many people who live in Cape Coral. Those who did get electricity before others invited neighbors to cool off. “I didn’t think it...
WINKNEWS.com
Farmer Joe’s distributes food in Cape Coral, remains closed because of Hurricane Ian roof damage
Farmer Joe’s grocery store in Cape Coral looks fine from the outside, but Hurricane Ian wrecked parts of its roof. The store at 1401 SW Pine Island Road opened to packed crowds in January and has grown to about 400 employees. But Farmer Joe’s will be closed for weeks,...
WINKNEWS.com
Curfew lifted in Cape Coral
The curfew for the City of Cape Coral has been lifted as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The city is asking that residents still be aware of what is going on around them and be the eyes and ears of the community. As the cleanup of the exterior and interior...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Matlacha and Pine Island residents searching for answers
Matlacha and Pine Island are some of the hardest hit areas by Hurricane Ian. Many residents want answers on what the latest is on recovery and how long it could take to get basic services back.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Causeway reopens for truck convoy; open to civilians on Oct. 21
A convoy of trucks crossed the Sanibel Causeway on Tuesday afternoon as Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway would be open for that traffic. DeSantis said the causeway will be open for civilian use on Oct. 21. The trucks began to travel across the causeway ahead of schedule, DeSantis said,...
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water points of distribution
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water Points of Distribution (PODs) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Fort Myers working to remove stranded boats from downtown
Many people are wondering when are the boats going to be removed from near Centennial Park and the Yacht Basin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Car fire on I-75 in Collier County
A car went up in flames on I-75 in Collier County on Monday afternoon. According to the North Collier Fire Rescue District, Engines 40 and 46 along with Water Tender 10 extinguished a vehicle fire. The car was in the southbound lane at exit 108 on I-75. It is unclear...
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers neighborhood reckons with Hurricane Ian’s destruction
A neighborhood in North Fort Myers continues to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian sent its storm surge rushing through houses. One woman who reached out to WINK news says most of Sunrise Drive was under 2 to 5 feet of water. The homes have since been emptied of belongings and stripped of drywall. The high winds destroyed roofs and left streets full of debris, so much that in some places it’s hard to see the houses, and pools full of mud.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach residents devastated after returning to destroyed homes, businesses
Residents of Fort Myers Beach were allowed to return to the island on Sunday and see the conditions of their homes and businesses. Many residents were not able to get into their homes and some people had to use ladders to climb over their roofs just to get an inside look at what they used to call home.
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers man: Street ‘became’ Caloosahatchee River during Ian
A North Fort Myers resident who saw WINK News visiting Sunrise Drive on Tuesday morning asked anchor Annette Montgomery to go see East North Shore Drive, another site of major flooding during Hurricane Ian. Several street lights were out, and cars sat with their hoods and trunks open. Neighbors say...
WINKNEWS.com
Lightning caused Cape Coral power outages Sunday night
An ongoing issue in Southwest Florida’s largest city revolves around power, almost two weeks since Hurricane Ian, and some people in Cape Coral still don’t have power. Generators are seen all around Cape Coral, but Estelle Oren, a resident of the city, told WINK News she doesn’t have a generator, so she chose to take the heat.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral Oktoberfest canceled
The German American Social Club announced on Wednesday morning that Oktoberfest 2022 is canceled. “First, we acknowledge that our club is located within a federally proclaimed disaster area and that our local infrastructure cannot support such an activity while providing extensive relief and recovery efforts anticipated to continue far beyond this month,” the club wrote in a press release.
Ruskin woman arrested for trying to loot fishing poles from Fort Myers home: sheriff’s office
A Ruskin woman was arrested for looting and trying to steal fishing poles post-Hurricane Ian, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
WINKNEWS.com
Estero apartment complex accused of price-gouging after Ian
It’s illegal to ridiculously raise the price of necessary goods like food, water, gas and rent during a state of emergency. One woman believes a local apartment complex is price gouging her and other members of the community. The woman said in a matter of days the unit she...
Comments / 0