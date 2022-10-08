Police: Shootout in NC tourist haven leaves car with people inside riddled with bullets

An early morning shootout in west Asheville left a car with people inside riddled with bullets on Saturday, police said.

The driver returned fire after two or three men unleashed at least a half-dozen rounds into the car around 1:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Patton Avenue, according to an Asheville Police Department news release on Facebook.

No one was injured, police said.

Patrol officers went to the scene after “reports of multiple gun discharges,” according to the police news release.

The men who fired bullets into the car “fled the scene,” police said on Facebook.

Investigators urged anyone with information about the shooting to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone app. Search “Asheville PD” in the app store, police said.

Or call the department at 828-252-1110, police said.

This is a developing story.