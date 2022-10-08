ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Shootout in NC tourist haven leaves car with people inside riddled with bullets

By Joe Marusak
 4 days ago

An early morning shootout in west Asheville left a car with people inside riddled with bullets on Saturday, police said.

The driver returned fire after two or three men unleashed at least a half-dozen rounds into the car around 1:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Patton Avenue, according to an Asheville Police Department news release on Facebook.

No one was injured, police said.

Patrol officers went to the scene after “reports of multiple gun discharges,” according to the police news release.

The men who fired bullets into the car “fled the scene,” police said on Facebook.

Investigators urged anyone with information about the shooting to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone app. Search “Asheville PD” in the app store, police said.

Or call the department at 828-252-1110, police said.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 35

RD Phillips
3d ago

"people inside riddled with bullets"?!?"no one was injured"?!?You're kidding, right?? Do you have to go to school to be a journalist?!?

Reply(3)
18
Capt. Rex
3d ago

Ashevillians talk like they want change, but when the time comes to vote they consistently buckle and vote in the same liberals over and over who make promises and never deliver. They would rather the see the city burn to the ground under Liberal policies than flourish from fiscally conservative tough on crime policies of a Republican.

Reply(5)
13
nora
4d ago

City of trash, murders,theft,drugs instead of grass growing it’s syringes and garbage … such a wonderful place to be!!!

Reply(1)
19
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

