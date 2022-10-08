Read full article on original website
Trevor Noah Set to Depart ‘Daily Show’ in December
The comedian, who is in his seventh year of hosting the signature program of the Paramount Global network, is set to depart after a final appearance on the program on Dec. 8. The timeline gives Noah a chance to anchor the program as its cast makes its way to Atlanta for a midterm-election special, and to look back at his tenure on the series.
Netflix Released Record-Breaking 1,024 Original TV Episodes in Q3 — More Than Five Times Any Other Service
In a data point sure to fuel more quantity-versus-quality debate, Netflix broke its own record for number of original episodes released in a single quarter — with 1,026 in the third quarter of 2022, according to a tally by Wall Street firm MoffettNathanson. More from Variety. That’s more than...
‘A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting’ Sees Timely Trailer Release Amid Continued Anti-Semitism in Media – Film News in Brief
The official trailer release for HBO’s latest documentary, “A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting” arrives amid wide-spread conversation of continued anti-Semitism in the media and just a week after Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar year. But the film’s impact is intended to reach beyond the community it reflects by informing viewers about the heart-wrenching tragedy that occurred four years ago in Squirrel Hill, Pennsylvania.
Plan B Entertainment Seeks Buyer, Taps Moelis & Co. to Shop Brad Pitt Production Banner
“Blonde” producer Plan B Entertainment is looking for a new blueprint. The production banner run by Brad Pitt and Dede Gardner has tapped Moelis & Co. to shop for a buyer or potential investors. The company has a first-look deal for TV with Amazon Studios and a pact with...
