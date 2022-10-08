ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Trevor Noah Set to Depart ‘Daily Show’ in December

The comedian, who is in his seventh year of hosting the signature program of the Paramount Global network, is set to depart after a final appearance on the program on Dec. 8. The timeline gives Noah a chance to anchor the program as its cast makes its way to Atlanta for a midterm-election special, and to look back at his tenure on the series.
TV & VIDEOS
Register Citizen

‘A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting’ Sees Timely Trailer Release Amid Continued Anti-Semitism in Media – Film News in Brief

The official trailer release for HBO’s latest documentary, “A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting” arrives amid wide-spread conversation of continued anti-Semitism in the media and just a week after Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar year. But the film’s impact is intended to reach beyond the community it reflects by informing viewers about the heart-wrenching tragedy that occurred four years ago in Squirrel Hill, Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy