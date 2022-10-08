Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Woman Seriously Injured in Early Tuesday Accident
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies were flagged down by a person at Fourth Ave. and Mohawk Rd early Tuesday morning to report an accident. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, a 37-year-old female of Hutchinson was northbound on Mohawk Rd. when she drove through a “T” intersection. She then left the roadway north of Fourth Ave.
KWCH.com
Teen ejected from truck in W. Wichita after door malfuctions
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 16-year-old driver of a 1992 Chevy pickup suffered minor injuries after the truck she was driving malfunctioned. The Kansas Highway Patrol said around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, the teen was driving east on Zoo Blvd. at the ramp to northbound I-235. When she turned right...
One person taken to Wichita hospital after Reno County wreck
RENO COUNTY — Around 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, Reno County deputies were flagged down by a person at 4th and Mohawk Road to report an accident they witnessed. A 37 year old female of Hutchinson was north bound on Mohawk Rd and drove straight through the “T” intersection leaving the roadway north of 4th. The vehicle was found approximately 1/8 mile off the road overturned in the ditch. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and laying on the ground several feet from the vehicle.
Law enforcement join in mourning after Kan. deputy dies in crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement across Kansas are mourning with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office after 22-year-old deputy Sidney Carter died in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Friday. A 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Deputy Carter of Bel Aire was southbound on 135th Street at 29th Street north one mile...
West Kansas crash injures unsecured children
THOMAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – An 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were seriously injured in a west Kansas county crash following a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 22-year-old woman was driving north on Highway 83 in her Honda CR-V when she went through a stop sign without […]
WIBW
Teen driver hospitalized after thrown from truck when door opens on interstate
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen driver was taken to the hospital after she was thrown from her pickup when the door latch malfunctioned and opened as she attempted to get on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency...
One killed in K-15 crash Monday, road reopens
One person died in a crash at Kansas Highway 15 and 55th Street South.
Police: Kan. man suffered medical emergency before fatal crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal motorcycle accident have identified the victim as 62-year-old Clay Worley of Wichita. Just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to an injury accident in the 5800 block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. As officers arrived,...
KAKE TV
Sheriff's office identifies driver killed in crash near Derby
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One man has died and another was hospitalized following a crash north of Derby. The accident happened just after 7 a.m. Monday at K-15 and 55th Street South. Lt. Jason Gill with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said witnesses reported a white Chevy Silverado was heading west on 55th Street and ran the stop sign. The truck then collided with a Subaru SUV that was southbound on K-15.
Thieves trade stolen bus for Kansas farm pickup
The Harper County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down a stolen pickup truck and an ATV taken early Monday morning following a school bus theft.
‘I just don’t feel safe’: KU medical student wakes up to intruder inside home
The victim said that man proceeded to walk in her room, urinate in her trash can and walk toward her bed.
Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
KWCH.com
City of Wichita addresses concern, boards up vacant hotel
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita took action this week, boarding up a vacant hotel on West Kellogg. It’s an issue Wichita City Councilman Jeff Blubaugh said he’s worked to address. Squatters have been staying at the hotel, the Regency Inn, causing concern for area business owners. The hotel was also the site of a fire over the weekend.
KWCH.com
Woman inside home of deadly fire describes horrific scene
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters were called to Broadway and Murdock just before 10 p.m. Saturday. There, they found two houses on fire. Crews quickly called a second, then a third alarm to get more help at the scene to battle these flames. Wichita fire officials say one person was...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Terran Piersall
People are concerned for the well-being of Terran Gwendolynne Ranae Piersall. She was reported missing on Oct. 4, 2022, in Wichita. Terran has not been active on social media and her phone appears disconnected, friend say. She is 28 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Hutchinson Fire commemorating Fire Prevention Week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® — to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week this week. This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”, works to educate everyone about simple but...
Off-duty Wichita Police officer arrested in Newton
Officer Louis Hebert was arrested and booked into the Harvey County Jail on charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Hebert has been employed by Wichita Police for two years.
KWCH.com
Where's Shane? Boom! Salina
Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. For the first time, two chief finalists for the Wichita Police Department had an opportunity to meet with and engage community members. City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel. Updated: 8 hours ago. In Wichita,...
KWCH.com
GoFundMe set up to purchase grave marker for Wichita’s Karla Burns
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friends of the late Karla Burns want to make sure she’s honored properly in her final resting place. Former vocal student and longtime family friend, Rose Palmer, started a GoFundMe to raise money for Burns’ gravestone. Palmer said she started her fundraising effort for...
KWCH.com
Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people sustained injuries in a crash on eastbound Kellogg near the K-96 exit Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 1:30 and shut down eastbound traffic between K-96 and Greenwich. Two people suffered serious injuries while three more had minor injuries. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
