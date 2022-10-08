Yates has three touchdowns for Raiders

Gunner Yates is quickly making an impact at Southern Oregon University.

The Coquille graduate had the best game so far of his freshman football season for the Raiders on Saturday, scoring three touchdowns as Southern Oregon beat Eastern Oregon University 42-14.

Yates had 13 carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns, and also had a receiving touchdown.

His scores were on 48- and 5-yard runs and a 1-yard reception.

He had a 29-yard touchdown run a week earlier in a loss to Carroll College, when he rushed for 86 yards on 15 carries. That was his first collegiate touchdown.

Yates led Coquille to the Class 2A state title last fall, the school’s first in football since 1970.

His dad Griff, also a college graduate, was a three-time NAIA All-American for Southern Oregon.